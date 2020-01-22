MARKET REPORT
Urinary Self-Catheters Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments
The global urinary self-catheters market was valued at $1,722 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.
A urinary catheter is a hollow, partially flexible tube, which is used to drain the urine when an individual is unable to do it naturally. These catheters consist of a drainage bag that assists to collect a urine. They are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.
The urinary self-catheter market is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; rise in number of surgeries, and increase in geriatric population. Upsurge in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheters and favorable reimbursement policies for usage of urinary catheters further supplement the market growth.
Innovations in catheters, novel product launches, and rise in demand for intermittent catheters in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, the availability of substitutes of catheters and lack of awareness toward utilization of self-catheters hamper the market growth.
The global urinary self-catheters market is segmented based on product, type, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into intermittent catheters and external catheters. Intermittent catheters are further classified into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are subsegmented into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. According to type, the market is categorized into male type catheter and female type catheter. By application, it is divided into benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
• Intermittent Catheter
o Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
o Coated Intermittent Catheters
§ Antimicrobial Intermittent catheters
§ Hydrophilic Intermittent catheters
§ Others
• External Catheter
Type
• Male Type Catheter
• Female Type Catheter
Application
• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)
• Urinary Incontinence
• Spinal Cord Injuries
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o Australia
o India
o South Korea
o Taiwan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Brazil
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Turkey
o Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
• Asid Bonz GmbH
• B Braun Melsungen AG
• Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard)
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Coloplast A/S
• ConvaTec
• Hollister, Inc.
• Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.
• Medtronic plc.
• Teleflex Incorporated
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
• Cure Medical
• Pennine Healthcare
Hip Reconstruction Devices Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
Hip Reconstruction Devices market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Hip Reconstruction Devices industry..
The Global Hip Reconstruction Devices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Hip Reconstruction Devices market is the definitive study of the global Hip Reconstruction Devices industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Hip Reconstruction Devices industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Exactech, Inc., Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG, Corin, Zimmer, Inc, Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, United Orthopedic Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation
By Product
Primary Cemented Hip Replacement Device, Primary Cementless Hip Replacement Device, Partial Hip Replacement Device, Revision Hip Replacement Device, Hip Resurfacing Device
By End User
Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, ASCS
By Indication
Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma
By
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
The Hip Reconstruction Devices market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Hip Reconstruction Devices industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Hip Reconstruction Devices Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Hip Reconstruction Devices Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Hip Reconstruction Devices market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Hip Reconstruction Devices market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Hip Reconstruction Devices consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
Fiber Thermoplastics Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2016 – 2024
“
Fiber Thermoplastics market research study in brief
The business intelligence study for the Fiber Thermoplastics market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.
Additionally, the Fiber Thermoplastics market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Fiber Thermoplastics market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the Fiber Thermoplastics vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.
All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Fiber Thermoplastics market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Fiber Thermoplastics market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The research attempts to answer many queries such as:
- What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Fiber Thermoplastics ?
- Who is buying your product or service globally at present?
- Who are your critical competitors?
- How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025?
- What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions?
- What are the trends impacting the performance of the Fiber Thermoplastics market?
- What issues will vendors running the Fiber Thermoplastics market confront?
- What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?
Why Choose Transparency Market Research?
- Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Solve Market Challenges
- Accurate Regional Demand Estimation And Forecast
- Data Acquisition from Trusted Multidimensional Sources
- Real-Time Competitive Breakdown
- Customized Business Solutions
“
Market Insights of Glycine Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024
Glycine Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Glycine Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Glycine Market.
In the U.S., exponential growth rates will be hard to sustain in the long run as the market will eventually mature. However, the growing applications of glycine in cosmetic products coupled with the growth of the feed industry is likely to support the glycine market in the U.S. In Canada, the import of glycine is continuously rising. To avoid the antidumping duty from the U.S., many glycine producers from China export their material to the U.S. through Canada as Canada does not apply any import duty on glycine. In personal care products such as antiperspirants and cosmetics, glycine is used to reduce the acidity of other ingredients. Increasing application of glycine in personal care products is expected to be one of the major growth factors for the glycine market in North America. The cosmetic industry is one of the biggest end users of glycine. Increasing demand for cosmetic products due to change in the lifestyle of consumers has a positive impact on the glycine market in the region.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Chattem Chemicals, Inc.,, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.,, Ajinomoto North America, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH ,
By Grades
Tech Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Feed Grade ,
By Application
Chemical, Feed, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others
By
By
By
By
The report analyses the Glycine Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Glycine Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Glycine market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Glycine market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Glycine Market Report
Glycine Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Glycine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Glycine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Glycine Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
