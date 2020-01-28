MARKET REPORT
Urological Surgery Robots Market Demands, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook
During the last five years, robot-assisted urological interventions have drawn new horizons for safe and effective treatment for urological diseases. GMD forecasts a promising global growth for robot-assisted urological interventions over the next decade. Global urological surgery robots market is expected to reach $3.33 billion in 2025, registering a 2016-2025 CAGR of XX% stimulated by substantial growth of robot-based and computer-assisted urological surgery procedures.
Global Urological Surgery Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application, Product, Equipment and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the robotic urology surgery market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global urological surgery robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
The report also quantifies global robotic urology surgery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of surgery application, product and service, equipment and region.
Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
• Prostatectomy
• Nephrectomy
• Nephroureterectomy
• Pyeloplasty
• Others
Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
• Robotic Systems
• Instruments and Accessories
• System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
• Robot Machines
• Navigation Systems
• Planners and Simulators
• Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by surgery application (prostatectomy, nephrectomy, nephroureterectomy, pyeloplasty and others) over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global urological surgery robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Highlighted with 24 tables and 55 figures, this 148-page report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
Key Players:
AVRA Surgical Robotics, Inc.
Intuitive Surgical
Medrobotics Corporation
Medtronic Inc.
NovaTract Surgical, Inc.
Simbionix USA Corp.
Titan Medical
TransEnterix, Inc.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction 5
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5
1.1.1 Industry Definition 5
1.1.2 Research Scope 7
1.2 Research Methodology 8
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8
1.2.2 Market Assumption 9
1.2.3 Secondary Data 9
1.2.4 Primary Data 9
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11
1.2.7 Research Limitations 12
1.3 Executive Summary 13
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16
2.1 Market Structure 16
2.2 Market Size and Forecast 17
2.3 Major Growth Drivers 19
2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 23
2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 26
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products' demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
MARKET REPORT
Electronic Component Testers Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Electronic Component Testers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Electronic Component Testers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Electronic Component Testers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Electronic Component Testers
- What you should look for in a Electronic Component Testers solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Electronic Component Testers provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- B&K Precision Corporation
- Fluke Corporation
- Hioki E.E. Corporation
- Extech Instruments Corporation
- IET Labs, Inc.
- Chroma ATE, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (NPN & PNP Transistors, Capacitors, Resistor, Diode, Triodes, and Other)
- By Application (Laboratories, Electronics, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Portable Water Purifiers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Portable Water Purifiers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Portable Water Purifiers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Portable Water Purifiers
- What you should look for in a Portable Water Purifiers solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Portable Water Purifiers provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
GE Water, Pall, RWL water, Veolia, Watts, 3M, Brita, Clack, Culligan, and Degremont
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (RO, Ion Exchange, Filtration, and Distillation)
- By Application (Residential, and Non-residential)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
MARKET REPORT
Latest Release: Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Is Thriving Worldwide
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Portable Evaporative Air Cooler and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Portable Evaporative Air Cooler, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Portable Evaporative Air Cooler
- What you should look for in a Portable Evaporative Air Cooler solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Portable Evaporative Air Cooler provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.
- Kelvion Holding GmbH
- Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
- Evapco, Inc.
- Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co. Ltd.
- Luoyang Longhua Heat Transfer and Energy Conservation Co., Ltd.
- Xiamen Mingguang Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Lanpec Technologies Ltd-A
- Condair Group AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product (Automatic and Semi-Automatic)
- By End-user (Industry, Commercial, and Home)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
