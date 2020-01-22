ENERGY
US Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Technologies, Statistics, Revenue, Costs, and Prime Competitors 2020
In addition, rapid urbanization and rise in the cost-effective washing machines are boosting the US residential automatic washing machine market. Although, increase in online laundry services and convenience of laundry rooms are controlling the growth of US residential automatic washing machine market. Inventive and technological development in washing machines to fulfill the need of customers as per their requirements is offering good opportunities for US residential automatic washing machine industry.
In the historic year 2017, US residential fully automatic washing machine market was accounted at USD 11.6 Billion. It is anticipated to augment and reach the market up to USD 7.7 Billion with a CAGR of 73.4% in the forecast period. Rise in migration in all the areas of United States has increased the customer purchasing power thus strengthening the housing markets in this region. Introduction of new kitchen appliances and home furnishing will increase the value for customer goods and their demand. US residential automatic washing machine market is fueled by innovation in rural electrification and increase in the disposable income.
Whirlpool and the related brands and businesses that involves Amana and Maytag Corporation hold an important share of the US residential automatic washing machine market. Recognized players in the market are building facilities for home production to control import taxes that are carried out by domestic administrations to increase the share of key players. In 2018, in Newberry, South Carolina, US, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd started a new manufacturing plant of washing machines as a part of their business expansion plan.
Variation in lifestyle owing to the inclination towards nuclear families, development in technology, urbanization, hectic life schedule and increase in the disposable income is increasing the requirement for saving time and natural resources like power, water and more. Therefore, growth in the value for US residential automatic washing machine in the domestic sector over the forecast period is expected to increase. Moreover, the government of America is motivating the local players to increase the US residential automatic washing machine industry.
Trump government’s cost on trading has affected the sales for international manufacturers like Haier, Samsung and LG. Taxes on washing machine has augmented the price of washing machines at the retail level. Government rules are surging the demand for the local players like General Electric, Amana Corporation, Hotpoint and Whirlpool.
US residential automatic washing machine segment is anticipated to be the beneficial segment and acquire a huge proportion of US residential automatic washing machine industry because of the preferences from customers, less dependency on manual labour, water efficiency and high energy in comparison of the semi-automatic washing machine.
US residential automatic washing machine industry is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into top load and front load.
Geographically, regions involved in the US residential automatic washing machine market analysis are south, west, Midwest and northeast. US residential automatic washing machine market holds the largest share of the whirlpool. There are some of the global and regional players like Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, LG Electronics, Kenmore, Hotpoint, Speed Queen and more are tough competitors to Whirlpool.
Key segments of the U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market
Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)
Front Load
Top Load
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)
Northeast
Midwest
West
South
Chapter 5 U.S. Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market Overview, By Region
5.1 U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market share, by region, 2017 & 2025
5.2 Northeast
5.2.1 Northeast residential fully automatic washing machine market, 2015-2025
5.3 Midwest
5.3.1 Midwest residential fully automatic washing machine market, 2015-2025
Global Graphic Film Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Polymer, End Use, Film Type, Printing Technology and Region.
Global Graphic Film Market was valued at US$ 24.9Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period.
Global Graphic Film Market
The growing use of graphic film for making promotional and advertising banners and vehicle wraps in automotive and advertising industries is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the graphic film market over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for graphic film in construction and industrial sectors owing to its properties like recyclability, cost-effectiveness, high durability, and others, is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the major factors hampering the growth of this market and the effect for this restraint is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period.
Increasing demand for bio based plastics, because of low-cost raw materials and biodegradability is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for a manufacturer, which in turn is estimated to support the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for digital graphic films from the e-commerce industry is a key trend observed to boost the growth of the graphic film market globally.
Flexography printing technology segment is leading the global market for graphic film. Flexography is one of the furthermost versatile processes. Flexography is a high-quality printing process which usages polymer or elastomeric plate to transfer ink to a substrate. The image is moved directly from the plate to the paperboard. Flexography is used for a number of different products, however, is dominant in the packaging arena. The flexo inks are low-viscosity inks, characterized as fluids.
Opaque film segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the graphic film market during the forecast period. Opaque can be attributed to ease of use, excellent printability, lightweight, and high durability.
Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the graphic film market because of increase in population, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income, high technological development and good construction and automotive industries present in APAC region. China is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the market for graphic film in the Asia Pacific. The North America graphic film market is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period.
Key Developments in the Global Graphic Film Market In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had done the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films, Inc. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. in increasing their manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Graphic Film Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near
future to the emerging segment in the Global Graphic Film Market.
Scope of Global Graphic Film Market
Global Graphic Film Market, By Polymer:
• PVC
• PP
• PE
• Others
Global Graphic Film Market, By End Use:
• Promotional & advertisement
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Others
Global Graphic Film Market, By Film Type:
• Reflective
• Opaque
• Transparent
• Translucent
Global Graphic Film Market, By Printing Technology:
• Rotogravure
• Flexography
• Offset
• Digital
Global Graphic Film Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in Global Graphic Film Market
• 3M Company
• Amcor Limited
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Constantia Flexibles Group
• Dunmore Corporation
• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
• Hexis S.A.
• Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.
• Landor
• Meta Design
• Panasonic Avionics Corporation
• Pentagram
• Sita Onair
• Stellar Entertainment
• Very Dennison Corporation
Medical Cannabis Market Size 2019 Overview by Indication (Pain Management, Neurological disorders) Future challenges & Forecast till 2025
Global medical cannabis market is expected to reach USD 56.70 billion by 2026. Increasing application of cannabis derived products to control symptoms of various diseases is expected to fuel the demand for medical cannabis in the coming years.
Cannabis is effective in treatment of chronic pain, which is one of the leading medical conditions affecting a large portion of the American population. According to the National Health Interview Survey, more than 20 million people suffer from pain on daily basis within the U.S., with high economic burden of chronic pain. Medical cannabis is expected to show positive interventions in overcoming pain. Furthermore, increasing number of countries passing bills for legalization of medical marijuana is expected to spur the market growth in the years to come.
Continuous research on developing cannabis strains with highest medical value has been attracting large potential patient population. Additionally, various companies are concentrating on partnerships to expand their business and enter newer markets. For instance, in 2018, WeedMD partnered with Technion-Israel Institute of Technology for cannabis database project. The collaboration will research on cannabinoid & terpenoid profiles of WeedMD’s cannabis strains. Additionally, in 2017, the Oxford University declared its partnership with Kingsley Capital Partners, for developing marijuana based therapies for cancer, pain and many more disorders. These research initiatives are expected to change the perception of society towards cannabis and reduce social stigma.
The “Global Medical Cannabis Market Size by Indication (Pain Management, Neurological disorders, and others) by Region and Forecast 2016 to 2026” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.
In terms of indication, pain management dominated the global market by contributing over 60% of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2026. Large number of patients with chronic pain opting for medical cannabis is expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years. Furthermore, cannabis has been showing positive results in management of neurological diseases such as Epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. CNS relaxant properties of chemical compounds present in marijuana are shown to reduce seizures in various patients. Similar research evidence are expected to bring new patient pool under cannabis consumption.
In terms of regional demarcation, North America dominated the global market and is expected to retain its command through the forecast period. U.S. and Canada both are the major countries with legalized medical cannabis and large number of users too. High level of awareness regarding medical benefits of cannabis in disease management is expected to drive the regional market. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a faster pace compared to North America owing to recent legalization in some countries and growth phase of the market.
As of 2018, North America dominates the global medical cannabis market by contributing over 90% of total revenue, of which majority comes from the U.S. Additionally, legalization in Canada is expected to grow at a faster CAGR compared to the U.S., on account of growth phase of Canadian market. The total number of patients using medical cannabis in Canada has increased in the past few quarters with corresponding increase in the number of licensed producers. This increase in number of medical cannabis users has led to a spike in revenues for companies. Such prevailing dynamics in the Canadian market is expected to attract investors in the coming years.
Segment overview of Global Medical Cannabis Market
Indication Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
- Pain management
- Neurological disease
- Others
Regional Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Central & South America
- Mexico
- Uruguay
- Middle East & Africa
Global Solar Glass Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application and Region.
Global Solar Glass Market was valued at US$ 4.56 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 45.61 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.36 % during forecast.
Global Solar Glass Market
Increasing demand for clean energy, due to growing awareness regarding global warming is in turn, increasing the demand for photovoltaic glass, thereby boosting growth of the market. Solar photovoltaic glass is being integrated into buildings in the form of windows, roof panels, and building panels. Solar glass helps reduce the carbon footprint, which helps maintain environmentally-friendly standards of clean energy. High cost of installation of solar energy equipment and availability of high quality solar photovoltaic glass is a restraining factor to market growth. Additionally, R&D and innovation is expected to result in the development of low-cost production of solar PV glass, in turn, reducing costs of such glass, thus is expected to gain more grip.
Anti-reflective coated type segment led the solar glass market in 2017. Anti-reflective coated glass is widely used in photovoltaic modules, owing to high power and energy output. Anti-reflective coating reduces reflection, thereby increases the amount of light absorbed by the solar cells. Transparent conductive oxide (TCO) coated glass optimizes light transmission into the solar modules. Tempered glass is strongest glass, application of such tough glass, makes solar glass strong enough to sustain environmental factors such as stormy and rainy weather.
Utility application segment held major share in the solar glass market followed by non-residential and residential market. Strong government initiatives to provide solar energy, is influencing growth of solar glass market. Increasing installations of utility-scale solar power plants across the globe. Demand for glass is rapidly increasing in the architectural sector. Solar glasses are used in both residential and non-residential applications.
Europe and Asia Pacific are key regional markets for solar glass. Europe is leading the solar glass market while China is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Favorable regulations in European countries including Italy, Spain and Belgium are expected to create demand for solar glass market. Favorable climatic conditions, lower charges and the increasing availability of solar glass manufacturers in China and India is expected to drive the growth of solar glass in the Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding solar glass market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in solar glass market.
Scope of the Global Solar Glass Market
Global Solar Glass Market, by Product:
• Anti-reflective Coated Glass
• Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated Glass
• Tempered Glass
• Others
Global Solar Glass Market, by Application:
• Residential
o Building Panels
o Roof Panels
o Water Heaters
o Cookers
o Battery Chargers
o Others
• Non-residential
o Building Panels
o Roof Panels
o Solar Lasers
o Solar Vehicles
o Space Crafts and Space Stations
o Others
• Utility
Global Solar Glass Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• Almaden
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Guardian Glass
• Asahi India
• CSG Architectural Glass
• Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG
• Sisecam Flat Glass
• Cardinal Glass
• Euroglas GmbH
• Xinyi Solar
• AGC Solar
• Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
• Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG
• Saint-Gobain Solar
• Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies
• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
• Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.
• Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited
• Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd.
• Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
• Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.
• Dongguan Csg Solar Glass Co., Ltd
• F Solar Gmbh
• Flat Glass Co. Ltd.
• Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
• Guardian Glass
• Hecker Glastechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg
• Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd
• Interfloat Corporation
• Jin Jing (Group) Co., Ltd.
• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
• Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd.
• Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.
• Sisecam Flat Glass
• Sunarc Technology A/S
• Thermosol Glass
