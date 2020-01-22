US Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Technologies, Statistics, Revenue, Costs, and Prime Competitors 2020

In addition, rapid urbanization and rise in the cost-effective washing machines are boosting the US residential automatic washing machine market. Although, increase in online laundry services and convenience of laundry rooms are controlling the growth of US residential automatic washing machine market. Inventive and technological development in washing machines to fulfill the need of customers as per their requirements is offering good opportunities for US residential automatic washing machine industry.

In the historic year 2017, US residential fully automatic washing machine market was accounted at USD 11.6 Billion. It is anticipated to augment and reach the market up to USD 7.7 Billion with a CAGR of 73.4% in the forecast period. Rise in migration in all the areas of United States has increased the customer purchasing power thus strengthening the housing markets in this region. Introduction of new kitchen appliances and home furnishing will increase the value for customer goods and their demand. US residential automatic washing machine market is fueled by innovation in rural electrification and increase in the disposable income.

Whirlpool and the related brands and businesses that involves Amana and Maytag Corporation hold an important share of the US residential automatic washing machine market. Recognized players in the market are building facilities for home production to control import taxes that are carried out by domestic administrations to increase the share of key players. In 2018, in Newberry, South Carolina, US, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd started a new manufacturing plant of washing machines as a part of their business expansion plan.

Variation in lifestyle owing to the inclination towards nuclear families, development in technology, urbanization, hectic life schedule and increase in the disposable income is increasing the requirement for saving time and natural resources like power, water and more. Therefore, growth in the value for US residential automatic washing machine in the domestic sector over the forecast period is expected to increase. Moreover, the government of America is motivating the local players to increase the US residential automatic washing machine industry.

Trump government’s cost on trading has affected the sales for international manufacturers like Haier, Samsung and LG. Taxes on washing machine has augmented the price of washing machines at the retail level. Government rules are surging the demand for the local players like General Electric, Amana Corporation, Hotpoint and Whirlpool.

US residential automatic washing machine segment is anticipated to be the beneficial segment and acquire a huge proportion of US residential automatic washing machine industry because of the preferences from customers, less dependency on manual labour, water efficiency and high energy in comparison of the semi-automatic washing machine.

US residential automatic washing machine industry is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into top load and front load.

Geographically, regions involved in the US residential automatic washing machine market analysis are south, west, Midwest and northeast. US residential automatic washing machine market holds the largest share of the whirlpool. There are some of the global and regional players like Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, LG Electronics, Kenmore, Hotpoint, Speed Queen and more are tough competitors to Whirlpool.

