US Thermoformed Plastics Market 2020-2025 Size, Share, Trends, Technologies, Statistics, Revenue, Costs, and Prime Competitors
Technological development in the field of packaging machinery is expected to increase penetration of thermoformed plastic packaging over the projected period. For instance, AMUT-COMI, a merger between COMI division and AMUT thermoforming division, launched thermoforming machinery, which caters to the food & beverage, medical, general packaging, floriculture, industrial, and technical packaging sectors.
By 2025, the US thermoformed plastic packaging market revenue is estimated to reach USD 35.15 billion by virtue of increasing demand for eco-friendly and lightweight packaging in food & beverage and healthcare industry. Growing industry requirement for a low-cost alternative to plastic packaging followed by technological advancement in thermoforming machinery is expected to drive the US thermoformed plastic packaging industry over the projected period.
Adroit Market Research published, “US Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Size 2017 By Material Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Living Goods, Others) and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The US thermoformed plastic packaging industry analysis covers various parameters that will have an impact on the future dynamics including drivers that support the growth of the market as well as the challenges and restraints of that hold back the growth.
Additionally, the US thermoformed plastic packaging market study discusses the various untapped area of the industry that can provide the reader with opportunities to enter the market. The study also discusses a deep dive of the US thermoformed plastic packaging market share on the basis of various raw materials and application industries.
Product protection, increased product shelf life, and custom engineering associated with thermoforming materials are expected to encourage manufacturers to invest in thermoforming machinery in order to increase production. For instance, in 2018, SencorpWhite, a US based industrial machinery manufacturer, launched new thermoforming machine the Ultra 2 with more precision and 70% faster than previous designs.
Over the past few years, healthcare spending in the US has increased by 4.3% in 2016 as compared to 2015. Technological advancement and presence of well-developed manufacturers are expected to increase the market concentration of lightweight, easy-to-handle plastic packaging over the projected period. Excellent barrier against moisture and aesthetic value makes thermoformed plastic packaging best suitable for healthcare products. The U.S. thermoformed plastic packaging market demand for healthcare applications is expected to be 657.6 kilo tons by 2025.
The US consumer electronics industry generated revenue of more than USD 100 billion in 2017. Growing demand from electronic products is expected to promote thermoformed packaging manufacturers to increase their product portfolio to cater to industry requirement. The US thermoformed plastic packaging market for consumer electronics is expected to cross USD 7.5 billion by 2025.
Anchor Packaging Inc., Pactiv, Fabri-Kal, Sonoco Products Company, Placon, Genpak LLC, D&W Fine Pack, and Dart Container Corporation are some key manufacturers present within the U.S. thermoformed plastic packaging market.
Key segments of the US thermoformed plastic packaging market
Material Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Polystyrene (PS)
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Food & beverage
Healthcare
Consumer electronics
Living goods
Others
Some Points from Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Market Outlook
- Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Overview, By Material TypeU.S. thermoformed plastic packaging market share, by material type, 2017 & 2025Polypropylene (PP)
- Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Overview, By ApplicationU.S. thermoformed plastic packaging market share, by application, 2017 & 2025Food & beverage
- Industry Structure
- Company ProfilesAnchor Packaging Inc.
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025| Federal-Mogul, NOK, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, etc
Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Prime Manufacturers, Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Regions, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
Market Info Reports Added New Latest Study On Overview of Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market: The Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market and describes necessary factors like Top manufacturers, production worth, leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, key regions and CAGR, numerous stakeholders, SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Professional Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.
Leading players covered in the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market report: Federal-Mogul, NOK, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg, TKS Sealing, Oufu Sealing, Star Group, Duke Seals, Gates, Saint Gobain, Timken, MFC SEALING, Jingzhong Rubber, Corteco Ishino, NAK and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
O-rings
Oil Seal Products
Damping Products
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Others
Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million till 2025, rising at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2025.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Report:
- Top Key Company Profiles.
- Main Business and Rival Information
- SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
- Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share and Size
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of Automotive Rubber Molded Components market?
- What are the key factors driving the Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Rubber Molded Components market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Automotive Rubber Molded Components market?
- What are the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?
Contact Us:
Mr. Marcus Kel ([email protected])
Call: +1 415 658 9988 (International)
+91 84 839 65921 (IND)
Email: [email protected]
Enterprise Asset Management Market Size, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025
“Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Software Applications (Asset Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO), Non-Linear Assets, Linear Assets and Field Service Management), By End-Use Industry (Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Oil & Gas and Aerospace & Defense), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Type (SME and Large Organization), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.
The major players of global ADAS market includes ABB Ltd., CGI Group Inc., eMaint, IFS AB (Sweden), Infor, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Schneider Electric SA (France), Ramco Systems (India), SAP SE (Germany), Vesta Partners, LLC (US) and Fujitsu Ltd., AssetWorks LLC.
The fact that sometimes replacing the cost of an asset could be too high, it compels to extend the life of that asset without compromise on the performance which spurs the demand for global enterprise asset management. Even unexpected failures may lead to productions/operations to be out of control which arises the demand for enterprise asset management, so that, there are enough controls in place to anticipate, prevent and quick response to such incidents.
The global enterprise asset management market research report assesses market scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The global enterprise asset management market is segmented by software applications, end-user industry, deployment, organization type, and geography.
The report also throws light on various aspects of the global enterprise asset management industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the enterprise asset management industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.
The global enterprise asset management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.
Based on the organization size, the global market has two categories which are SMEs and large enterprises. By the stats, SMEs is anticipated to register the faster growth during the forecast period as they rapidly deploy EAM software to enhance their operational efficiency and properly maintain their assets.
Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premises. On-cloud deployment is anticipated to register faster growth during the forecast period as cloud-based EAM allows users to access data from anywhere. Besides that, no upfront hardware cost related to cloud deployment encourages SMEs to adopt this solution.
On the geographical front, global enterprise asset management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America is leading EAM market as most of the key market players are present in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is a fastest growing market as Asian countries like India and China has growing economy and numerous manufacturing companies are setting up in Asian countries are the key factors which drive the market.
Major points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Market Outlook
Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview, By Software Applications
Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview, By End-user Industry
Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview, By Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview, By End-user Organization
Chapter 8 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Mozzarella Cheese Market 2019 Overview by Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape & Potential of Industry Forecast 2025
Global mozzarella cheese market is segmented into five major key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market with share of 54.5% in 2018. Europe follows the lead of North America accounting for >24% of the global market in 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the largest growth segment in the global mozzarella cheese market with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.
Global mozzarella cheese market was valued USD 21.72 Billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% to reach the market value to USD 29.24 Billion by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.
Adroit market research lately published a research report on “global mozzarella cheese market”. The study encapsulates an in-depth analysis of mozzarella cheese industry. Market sizing and forecast of the study is given for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2019 to 2025 is the estimated forecast period.
The research study of mozzarella cheese is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. The study also assess the mozzarella cheese industry at regional and country level. The study provides a holistic view of the industry with value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, pricing analysis along with drivers, restraints and opportunity analysis.
Due to its taste and appearance, mozzarella cheese has been enjoying strong demand in the West. However, the market growth of this otherwise saturated industry is particularly supported by the new markets where consumers are slowly developing taste for this delicacy. Growing income levels and rapid urbanisation rate in the developing countries is projected to further supplement the growth of mozzarella cheese market. However, growing heath consciousness along with the increasing inclination towards the vegan food habits can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
The global mozzarella cheese market is categorised on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. By form, block mozzarella cheese is projected to dominate the global market with share of ~55% in 2025. Block type of mozzarella cheese is widely in demand from the commercial segment, which is the largest application area. By application, the commecial segment will continue to maintain its dominance with nearly two third of the market share over the forecast period. Mozzarella cheese goes widely in pizza making. Therefore, the product is in high demand in the fast food chains, restaurants, hotels and cafes.
By distribution channel, brick and mortar selling mode will continue to maintain its dominance till 2025. However, online channel is also expiriencing high growth thus rising with CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.
By region, North America is projected to continue its dominance with >50% of the market share. The region is projected to be valued at USD 15,705.6 Mn by 2025. U.S. is the top consumer of pizza in which mozzarella cheese is an integral ingrediant. North America, followed by Europe together dominate the global mozzarella cheese market with market share of ~80%. Mozzarella cheese has been widely consumed in these regions since its production from late 1900s. Asia Pacific is projected show significant growth with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Growth in income levels along with exposure to international cuisine is the key factor to augment the demand of mozzarella cheese in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of market competiton, the global mozzarella cheese market is a fragmented with presence of large number of local and regional players. These players are focused on expanding their consumer base through M&A and expansion activities. Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Grande Cheese Company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, BelGioioso Cheeses, Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc. are some of the key players in the global mozzarella cheese market.
Key segments of the global mozzarella cheese market
Product Form Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- Block
- Cube
- Slice
- Spread & spray
Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- Brick & mortar retail (Physical retail)
- Online retail
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- F&B processing
- Commercial
- Residential
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
About Adroit Market Research:
Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414
