Utility Drone Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

4 mins ago

Utility Drone Market: Summary

The Global Utility Drone Market is estimated to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 33.1%, observes forencis research (FSR).

A drone is defined as a type of aircraft which does not have any pilot on board. Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes). Drones are intelligent machines manufactured using advanced hardware and software which can fly using remote controllers or automatically. The utility is defined as the supply of electricity, gas, water, or sewerage to the community by large firms that own or operate these facilities. Utility drone is the involvement of drone in the utility business for efficient operational facilities. Utility drone usually collect data from the designated workspace, and analyzes the data which helps in better decision making. Some Key Players in Utility Drone Market  are: Terra Drone Corp, Aerodyne Group, Asset Drone, ABJ DRONES, Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Delair, Measure UAS Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, ULC Robotics, American Aerospace Technologies Inc and Other Key Companies.

Utility Drone Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Efficient Operational Activities

The usage of drones in the utility market is very helpful. Drones capture data precisely improving situational awareness which results in saving capital expenditure in maintenance and provides safety to maintenance staff. The analyzed data of the technical condition of the equipment recorded by drones can help in taking preventive measures for the long life of assets. The adoption of drones results in enhanced internal processes and reduce overall cost involved. Thus, the growing demand for efficient operational activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecasted period.

Market Challenges:

Cybersecurity Issues

Drones are used to record detailed data of the infrastructure; this may create a risk of hacking of confidential data. Drones transfer recorded data to the cloud via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi exposing data towards cyber-attacks. Unsecured connections can be attacked by hackers to attain control over drone functioning and to get sensitive data. To overcome this issue security system to shield captured data and drone interface needs to be developed.  Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecast period.

Utility Drone Market: Key Segments

  • Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and
  • Segmentation based on type covers: Fixed Wing, and Multi-Rotor.
  • Segmentation based on application covers: Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance and
  • Segmentation based on end-user covers: Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment and
  • Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Utility Drone Market: Report Scope

The report on the utility drone market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Utility Drone Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Utility Drone Market, by Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

Utility Drone Market, by Type

  • Fixed Wing
  • Multi-Rotor

Utility Drone Market, by Application

  • Inspection and Monitoring
  • Surveying and Mapping
  • Surveillance
  • Others

Utility Drone Market, by End User

Power

  • Transmission
  • Distribution

Water and Wastewater Treatment

  • Municipal
  • Commercial

Renewable

  • Solar
  • Wind

Utility Drone Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Cognitive Operation Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

1 min ago

February 10, 2020

Cognitive Operations Market

Cognitive Operation Market: Summary

The Global Cognitive Operations Market is estimated to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.3%, predicts forencis research (FSR). The performance of some composite cognitive activity refers to the operation that affects mental contents and are known as cognitive operations. It helps the IT infrastructure as well as the operation executive to manage and monitor in real life with the solution of cognitive. Also, it manages the complex environment with comparatively fewer efforts. Some Key Players in Cognitive Operation Market are: IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc, Broadcom, Micro Focus, BMC Software Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, New Relic Inc, CloudFabrix Software Inc, Dynatrace LLC and Other Key Companies.

Cognitive Operations Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Advancement in IT Operations

These system helps the IT operation to detect and analyse quantities of data and automate complete IT processes. Also, it increases the workflows while adapting the cognitive operations process. It is used to anticipate failures before its happen which helps companies and organizations to schedule the preventive maintenance in advance. Moreover, it can quickly resolve the incidents and could find new patterns to understand the root causes of problems that are impacting their business. Therefore, the business is mainly focused on improving the quality of the system performance and availability.Hence, advancement in IT operations is expected to surge the cognitive operations market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Technology

Cloud-based technology helps the organizations and companies to easily analyse capabilities into the various business applications. The cloud-based solutions are flexible and enable the organization to set and optimize the work as they need to process. Most of the organizations are moving their business to the cloud-based technologies to boost their benefits. Furthermore, companies are adopting the cloud to get more data storage capacities. Therefore, increasing demand for cloud-based technology is expected to drive the cognitive operations market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Lack of IT Operation Expertise

The integration of cognitive operation to the existing environment system needs a large set of data with the skilled expertise and operator for controlling and managing the requirements.  Moreover, the sudden changes may hamper the functioning applications as well as the performance of the system. Also, there is a limited skill set of expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence which may be a challenge for the cognitive operation. This lack of IT operation expertise may become a challenge for the cognitive operations market.

Cognitive Operations Market: Key Segments

  • Based on Deployment Type: Cloud and On-Premises.
  • Based on Component: Solution and
  • Based on Application: Application Performance Management (APM), IT Operations Analytics (ITOA), Digital Performance Management (DPM), Network Performance Analytics and Security Analytics.
  • Based on End-Use: BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entrainment, Manufacturing, ITES and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Good and
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Cognitive Operations Market: Report Scope

The report on the cognitive operations market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Cognitive Operations Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Cognitive Operations Market, By Deployment Type

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Cognitive Operations Market, By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

Cognitive Operations Market, By Application

  • Application Performance Management (APM)
  • IT Operations Analytics (ITOA)
  • Digital Performance Management (DPM)
  • Network Performance Analytics
  • Security Analytics

Cognitive Operations Market, By End-Use

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entrainment
  • Manufacturing
  • ITES and Telecommunications
  • Retail and Consumer Good
  • Others

Cognitive Operations Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Cognitive Operations Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-operation-market-purchase-now/

Lighting Management System Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

2 mins ago

February 10, 2020

Lighting Management System Market: Summary

The Global Lighting Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%, says forencis research (FSR).

Light management system is basically an exhaustive intelligent network-based system which helps in controlling lighting network in a specified premise. It is an ideal network of user interfaces, control units, various sensors, and electronic control gears. The system provides lighting control, records, and monitors lighting status in the premise and also gives an interface with other utilities on the premise. The system is used for indoor and outdoor lighting in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, WAGO, Lutron Electronics Co, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Eaton, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, Legrand And Other Key Companies.

Lighting Management System Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Smart technologies in Energy Sector

Energy is an indispensable part of daily requirements worldwide. The growing dependency on energy is creating an alarming need to save it also. Smart technologies like information and communication technologies (ICT) and internet of things (IoT) amongst others are getting adopted globally by energy users who are interested in achieving cost-effective energy savings. Implementing light management system helps in achieving this target as this platform enables the user to access control over the whole lighting network through a web-based dashboard or a cloud-based application.   Thus, the increasing adoption of smart technologies in the energy sector can be a factor in the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Data Security Concern

Lighting management system connects the network of lightings through wires or wireless and being network connected there can be a risk of cyber-attacks. Many components of lighting equipment have internet protocol (IP) address and in coming future the number is expected to increase at a faster pace. This increases the chances of breaching into the system and hacking data. The potential form of cyber-attack on these connected systems includes vectoring, distributed denial of service, sniffing, and privacy concerns. Thus, data security concerns can be challenging for the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Lighting Management System Market: Key Segments

  • Component segment comprises of: Hardware, Software and
  • Connectivity type segment comprises of: Wired and Wireless.
  • Function segment comprises of: Switching, Occupancy, Dimming, Daylight, Energy Consumption Management, and Others.
  • End-User segment comprises of: Indoor and
  • Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Lighting Management System Market: Report Scope

The report on the lighting management system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Lighting Management System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lighting management system Market, by Component

     Hardware

  • Sensors
  • Transmitters
  • Controllers
  • Others

Software

  • Web Based
  • Cloud Based

Services

Lighting management system Market, by Connectivity Type

  • Wired
  • Wireless
  • Bluetooth
  • ZigBee
  • Power over Ethernet (PoE)
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by Function

  • Switching
  • Occupancy
  • Dimming
  • Daylight
  • Energy Consumption Measurement
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by End User

Indoor

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Outdoor

  • Street Lighting
  • Highways and Roadways
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

eDiscovery Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

5 mins ago

February 10, 2020

eDiscovery Market: Summary

The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).

Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation,  Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies

eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Digitalization

Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Litigation Technology

The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources.  According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms

High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.

eDiscovery Market: Key Segments

  • Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid
  • Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution
  • On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

eDiscovery Market: Report Scope

The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode

  • Cloud
  • On-premises
  • Hybrid

eDISCOVERY Market, by Component

  • Software
  • Identification
  • Analysis
  • Processing
  • Review

Services

  • Consulting services
  • Collection services
  • Document review services
  • Digital forensic investigations

Solution

  • Data Protection
  • Legal Hold
  • Data Collection

eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User

  • Healthcare
  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Government
  • IT and Telecommunication
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy
  • Others

eDISCOVERY Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

