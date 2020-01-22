MARKET REPORT
UV Curing System Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028
UV Curing System Market Introduction
UV curing is the process by which ultraviolet light is used to initiate photochemical reaction, generating a cross-linked network of polymers. UV curing system is the cross chemical reaction when UV ink or varnish is used on the object and when it passes and gets cured when it passes through UV light. The system is used to cure adhesives, polymer resins, coatings, and other UV curable resin products. UV curing systems uses spot, focused, and flood beam light in order to provide ultraviolet illumination. These systems are also available in various configurations.
UV curing systems are widely adopted across industries owing to the various benefits such as rising adoption of UV LEDs, reduced power consumption, low operation and maintenance cost, and easy disposal.
UV Curing System Market- Notable Highlights
- Phoseon Technology has introduced FireEdge FE410 LED curing system, a new version of FireEdge line which delivers up to 50% higher power, irradiance, and dose as compared to the company’s original FireEdge FE400. The company will also showcase its latest UV LED curing systems for flexo-graphic printing at FTA INFLOFLEX 2019.
- IST Metz and Heidelberg have expanded their partnership to include UV LED retrofitting for sheetfed offset printing. As per the deal, IST Metz will handle LED retrofit business for Heidelberg speedmaster series and also manage systems installation directly.
Baldwin Technology
Founded in 1918, Baldwin Technology is located in the US. The company manufactures and supplies printer accessories and control equipment for the print industry.
Nordson Corporation
Founded in 1935, Nordson Corporation is located in the US. The company manufactures and markets systems and products to dispense and control adhesives, polymers, coatings, biomaterials, and other fluids.
Excelitas Technologies
Founded in 1931, Excelitas Technologies is located in the US. The company designs, manufactures, and tests advanced electronic systems and customized optoelectronics. The product portfolio of the company includes UV curing systems, flash lamps, light emitting diodes, photonic detectors, etc.
Heraeus
Founded in 1851, Heraeus is located in Germany. The company focuses on special and precious metals, specialty light sources, sensors, medical technology, and quartz glass.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global UV curing system market include –
- Dymax
- Honle
- American Ultraviolet
- Uvitron
- Omron
- Benford UV
- Atlantic Zeiser
- Miltec UV
UV Curing System Market Dynamics
Increasing adoption of UV LED Curing Technology for Printing Driving UV Curing System Market Growth
UV LED curing is finding wide application in the graphics application, especially in digital inject printing, sheetfed offset printing, screen printing, and flexo printing. Rapid growth can be witnessed in these areas, with the fastest growth in sheetfed offset printing. Companies are also offering LED cured UV inks for sheetfed offset printing for sustainable print. In recent years, the advancement and development in LED manufacturing technology along with compatible inks has led to energy efficient, long life, and low heat LED UV curing systems. This has resulted in wide adoption of UV printing with LED UV curing.
Sheetfed commercial printing is shifting to UV LED because of improved print quality, productivity, and reduction in energy consumption. Meanwhile, in response to growing demand for high speed printing, manufacturers in the UV curing systems market are focusing on developing high quality UV LED curing system.
UV Curing System Gaining Traction in the Automotive Industry
UV curing systems are gaining traction in the automotive industry with extensive use of UV light curing system for assembling and bonding application in the automotive sector. In recent years, the use of medium pressure UV curing lamps has increased in the automotive industry. Moreover, UV curable coating is largely being applied to alloy wheels in order to protect the finish from ice, water, salt, light and scratch damage. These coatings on alloy wheels are exposed to medium pressure UV curing lamps for quick drying. Moreover, automotive manufacturers continue to focus on UV curable coatings for exterior paint finish. This has led to the development of robotic UV curing for automotive exteriors as technically viable and cost-effective alternative for UV curing system in the automotive industry.
Limited Depth of Curing to Restrain the Growth in the UV Curing System Market
One of the primary limitations of the UV curing system is the limited penetration depth of light which depends on the spectral and wavelength distribution and does not exceed a few millimeters. The light induced cure is also limited to coatings, inks, and adhesives. Meanwhile, different UV adhesives have been designed with different cure wavelength and speed. Hence, based on the nature of UV curable adhesive the depth of cure is limited, this is leading to the manufacturers selecting different UV cure products with improved depth of cure.
Moreover, type of UV light also affects the depth of cure. This is resulting in the use of lamp system with higher intensity peaks nearly 385 nm or greater, thus allowing UV light to cure adhesives in thick sections and also cure material more uniformly.
UV Curing System Market Segmentation
Based on the type, the UV curing system market is segmented into
- Flood Cure
- Spot Cure
- Focused Beam
Based on the application, the UV curing system market is segmented into
- Coating and Finishing
- Printing
- Disinfection
- Others
Based on end user, the UV curing system market is segmented into
- Healthcare
- Automotive
Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2026
Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
* Landis+Gyr
* Itron
* Siemens
* Kamstrup
* Elster Group
* Nuri Telecom
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter market in gloabal and china.
* Single Phase
* Three Phase
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Network Connections
* Non-network Connections
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Residential Non-IC Card Water Smart Meter Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Natural Abrasive Market 2020 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Fujimi Incorporated
The research document entitled Natural Abrasive by Market Research Store intends to reveal various facets of the global market with the assistance of the key elements influencing the market, the constraints, and the difficulties that could stop the market development. The Natural Abrasive report provides a thorough assessment for the people seeking for their business growth on both local and global level as well as producers, newcomers in the industry, professional association, private businesses, and commercial marketers.
The Leading players mentioned in the Natural Abrasive Market: 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Fujimi Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Deerfos Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Tyrolit Group, Carborundum Universal Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Saintâ€“Gobain Abrasives, Inc.,
The report has unveiled fast growth in the current and previous years and is going to evolve with persistent development in the forthcoming years. The entire Natural Abrasive market is further categorized by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. Even more, the Natural Abrasive market report studies the market division {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5, }; {Application 1, Application 2, Application 3, Application 4, Application 5, } in line with the product and syndicate type, end-user applications, and market strategies. Besides, the report offers authentic positive outcome sectors and independent regions that remarkably influence the market development pointed out data about the various conditions of the Natural Abrasive market thoroughly. Different types of forthcoming and expansive methodologies, such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, product life cycle analysis, manufacture intensity map, etc. are utilized in the research.
The Natural Abrasive market report provides a prominent frame of reference on higher as well as smaller aspects that may affect or obstruct the market growth. The Natural Abrasive market report provides scrutiny data that can transform the dominant sectors in the market. Apart from this, it will bestow a region-wise survey of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East Countries of the market. The research document even sheds light on data which describes the primary market segments. Those key parts will assist our customers to select a business alternative based on production, demand, and supply. The Natural Abrasive report provides standard and extensive data of future years relying on the development guess framework of the market. Last but not least, it furnishes graphical information along with figures and pictures for better understanding.
Market Overview: It includes product review and extent of the global Natural Abrasive market. It consists of an executive summary of the segmental analysis offered in the report. The segment sheds light on product, end-customer, and regional sections. Eventually, it covers market anticipations influencing profit and sales.
Contention by Player: This segment highlights competitive conditions and trends, provides analysis of leading companies, and bestows figures related to average cost by the leader, proceed and profit share by a player, and sales and sales share by the company.
Sales by Region: In this chapter, the report provides sales, gain, and their market research values by territory. Also, it provides sales and sales growth rate, cost, income, and other computations for each regional market analyzed.
Company Profiles: In this section, the report provides business financial data, product specifications, and other details of leading companies operating in the global Natural Abrasive market.
Main market perceptions consist of the following:
1. The survey of Natural Abrasive delivers market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2020-2028.
2. It presents detailed understandings into ongoing industry trends, trend prediction, and growth drivers about the Natural Abrasive.
3. It offers an independent review of market sectors and the regional outlook of Natural Abrasive.
4. The report provides a detailed overview of the supplier landscape, combative analysis, and key market strategies to gain an advanNatural Abrasive Market, Natural Abrasive Market 2020, Global Natural Abrasive Market, Natural Abrasive Market outlook, Natural Abrasive Market Trend, Natural Abrasive Market Size & Share, Natural Abrasive Market Forecast, Natural Abrasive Market Demand, Natural Abrasive Market sales & pricee on competing companies.
Conclusion: All in all, the report offers a detailed outlook of the 2020-2028 industry, including all essential factors. It portrays an overview of market sizing and forecasting for the growing segment within the Natural Abrasive market. The Natural Abrasive Market report also covers the profit obtained through the procurement of different types of the product the Global Market.
Telepsychiatry Market 2019 Upcoming Demand Overview by Telemedicine Application, Health Product, Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment Technology, End User, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025
Global telepsychiatry market was dominated by Europe in the year 2018 and is expected to show maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, the U.S. is anticipated to show fastest growth in this industry over the foreseeable future.
The main reasons for the high incidence of mental health conditions in the U.S. are a lack of access to mental healthcare and prominent substance abuse-related challenges. Telepsychiatry are actually solving the barriers instead of cost adding to services in assisting patients getting medical services at home. There is no need of visiting psychiatrist as large number of people are feeling uncomfortable or are not able to visit psychiatrists.
Many of the research is showing that patients are more comfy on talking to psychiatrists on the electronic media instead of visiting physically. However, telepsychiatry is decreasing the individuals cost of care, where patients are not losing the working hours for childcare or transport on visiting the specialist office.
In the year 2018, global telepsychiatry market size valued at around USD 1,656.1 Mn and is projected to reach the market by around USD 6,380.3 million during the forecast period. However, increase in the tendency of suicide in young adults and teenagers are fueling the demand for treating mental health. However, this is increasing the growth of telepsychiatry industry. Several benefits are offering the telepsychiatry acceptance like enhanced care continuity, follow up, reducing transportation barriers, decreasing delays in care and the potential for avoiding waiting time in hospitals and increase in the growth of telepsychiatry market globally.
Moreover, skilled professionals having potential for treating the mental illness, altering the scenario like addition of reimbursing the codes on telepsychiatry by Medicare. However, it is contributing in increasing the growth of global telepsychiatry market, on facilitating the convenience within psychiatrist and patient. Moreover, telepsychiatry is providing the ease of use of psychiatric assessments and interventions, reducing the stigma related to treating mental health are boosting the growth of global telepsychiatry market in the coming period. Thus, complexity on implementing telepsychiatry, comprising strict rules differing from various region and people where telepsychiatry is not efficient as consultation is negatively affecting the global telepsychiatry market growth.
Serious shortage of the psychiatric doctors, specifically in adolescent and child psychiatry is the main factor of global telepsychiatry industry. Telepsychiatry is mostly helping the doctors for checking enormous patients very quickly on using their time appropriately. Other factor is the quick improvement in infrastructure of mobile network, allowing doctors for assessing clinically and treats patients in semi-urban areas and small villages. However, this is removing the requirement for patient or doctor on traveling the long distances, importantly saving money and time. Whereas the rural areas are suffering from shortage of training medical professionals with the serious awareness. Hence, global telepsychiatry market is very important for the psychiatrists searching for the second opinion. Telepsychiatrists are having the benefit of starting the treatment and are sharing the knowledge, where patients are assuring on validating thee doctor’s diagnoses.
Key segments of the global telepsychiatry market
Product Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)
- Routine Telepsychiatry
- Forensic Telepsychiatry
- Crisis Telepsychiatry
- In-home Telepsychiatry
End-User Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)
- Adult
- Pediatric and Adolescent
- Geriatric Population
Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
- Rest of the World
Get the access of more information through our blog, white paper and Case study:
- White Paper: “Major Developments In Telepsychiatry Industry”
Telepsychiatry is proving to be the efficient medium of care for the populations and settings. As per the Veteran’s Affairs Department report, around 728000 individuals are serving and 93% are satisfied with the services of telehealth. Although, services are providing to veterans by telemental health program decreasing the acute psychiatric and the adm
- Read Blog: “Telepsychiatry – All You Need To Know”
Telepsychiatry helps in creating quality care of mental health that is accessible at any healthcare with the help of internet connection. Rural regions are normally the most underserved in terms of health care and psychiatry as compared to urban regions. By way of eradicating the added spell as well as expense allied with travelling, telepsychiatry enable in making it easier in order to interfere rapidly at the situation of crisis, also to streamline the process of inpatient amenities.
What does the report include?
- Key drivers and restraints associated with the development of telepsychiatry market
- Assessment of various challenges and risks associated with this industry
- Segmentation of telepsychiatry market by product and end-user on global, regional, as well as on country level
- Market estimates for key geographies mentioned in the table of contents
