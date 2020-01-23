UV LED Market is projected to be worth US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025: LG Electronics, Inc, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation

Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Globally, the way industries function is shifting. All the largest of the industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, food & beverages and other manufacturing are adapting novel technologies to meet the transforming consumer and market demands. The manufacturing and services sector across the globe have a distinctive hold over the public imagination. Majority of the industries, make use of UV light for accumulating some of the processes. UV LEDs are majorly used for curing adhesives, laminating and printing, apart from curing the UV LEDs are also primarily used for sterilization and detection of elements that can’t be seen with naked eyes.

UV LED Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by based by technology, and application. By application segment UV curing accounted for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2016; whereas, water treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the UV LED application in water treatment is majorly attributed towards the ability of LED technology to enable the UV water treatments to be utilized in applications that weren’t available formerly to conventional UV lamps. This has further allowed the remote regions to make use of UV LEDs for waste water treatment and purification.

Some of the key players of UV LED market include LG Electronics, Inc, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Halma PLC., DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Koninklije Philips N.V., among others.

UV curing is a photochemical process, which uses high intensity UV light to cure/dry coatings, adhesives or inks. Traditionally these process were conducted with the help of UV lamps. Then in early 20’s UV LED were introduced. Curing process with UV LEDs showcases one the major shifts in industrial dying and printing, assembly and finishing technology. The UV LED based curing is not only energy efficient, but it also produces less heat, its mercury free and quick in terms of switching on and off. One of the major advantage perceived by the industry players is the UV photo polymerization process, which is not only environmental friendly but also accessible to a wider base of adoption. Numerous industries use UV LED curing in order to significantly enhance their efficiency, quality and productivity in manufacturing. Coating, flexographic, adhesive bonding and assembly, screen print decorating, sealing, inkjet coding/marking, optical fiber coating, photoresist applications are some of the major uses of UV LED curing. The Curing UV LED market is expected to grow with a attractive CAGR growth rate of 2.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The global UV LED market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific at present is one of the prominent regions in UV LED market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to the large presence of UV LED package manufacturers and UV LED applications in countries like Taiwan, South Korea and China. Rapidly growing UV LED application in North America in the coming year make it fastest growing region during the forecast period. South America is another region that is expected offer promising growth opportunities to the UV LED market during the forecast period.

Energy conservation over the years has become a major concern among the nations worldwide. This has further led to evolution of several public initiated policies, one of these is the Minamata Convention. The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty that is subjected towards protection of environment and human health against the anthropogenic release and emission of mercury and its compounds. As UV LED is a semiconductor device that eliminates the use of mercury and is more energy efficient, the government and private organization across the globe are promoting the adoption of UV LED over UV lamps, across all the industries. For instance the EU commission via its RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) guidelines have been continually monitoring the prompt progress of capabilities of UV LED. Furthermore, the project UNIQUE by Osram (Opto Semiconductors) is also one of the initiative aimed at ecofriendly purification of water using LED based UVC. Subsequently, driving the growth for UV LED market in the coming years.

