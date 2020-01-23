MARKET REPORT
UV LED Market is projected to be worth US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025: LG Electronics, Inc, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation
Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.
Globally, the way industries function is shifting. All the largest of the industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, food & beverages and other manufacturing are adapting novel technologies to meet the transforming consumer and market demands. The manufacturing and services sector across the globe have a distinctive hold over the public imagination. Majority of the industries, make use of UV light for accumulating some of the processes. UV LEDs are majorly used for curing adhesives, laminating and printing, apart from curing the UV LEDs are also primarily used for sterilization and detection of elements that can’t be seen with naked eyes.
UV LED Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by based by technology, and application. By application segment UV curing accounted for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2016; whereas, water treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the UV LED application in water treatment is majorly attributed towards the ability of LED technology to enable the UV water treatments to be utilized in applications that weren’t available formerly to conventional UV lamps. This has further allowed the remote regions to make use of UV LEDs for waste water treatment and purification.
Some of the key players of UV LED market include LG Electronics, Inc, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Halma PLC., DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Koninklije Philips N.V., among others.
UV curing is a photochemical process, which uses high intensity UV light to cure/dry coatings, adhesives or inks. Traditionally these process were conducted with the help of UV lamps. Then in early 20’s UV LED were introduced. Curing process with UV LEDs showcases one the major shifts in industrial dying and printing, assembly and finishing technology. The UV LED based curing is not only energy efficient, but it also produces less heat, its mercury free and quick in terms of switching on and off. One of the major advantage perceived by the industry players is the UV photo polymerization process, which is not only environmental friendly but also accessible to a wider base of adoption. Numerous industries use UV LED curing in order to significantly enhance their efficiency, quality and productivity in manufacturing. Coating, flexographic, adhesive bonding and assembly, screen print decorating, sealing, inkjet coding/marking, optical fiber coating, photoresist applications are some of the major uses of UV LED curing. The Curing UV LED market is expected to grow with a attractive CAGR growth rate of 2.7% from 2017 to 2025.
The global UV LED market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific at present is one of the prominent regions in UV LED market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to the large presence of UV LED package manufacturers and UV LED applications in countries like Taiwan, South Korea and China. Rapidly growing UV LED application in North America in the coming year make it fastest growing region during the forecast period. South America is another region that is expected offer promising growth opportunities to the UV LED market during the forecast period.
Energy conservation over the years has become a major concern among the nations worldwide. This has further led to evolution of several public initiated policies, one of these is the Minamata Convention. The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty that is subjected towards protection of environment and human health against the anthropogenic release and emission of mercury and its compounds. As UV LED is a semiconductor device that eliminates the use of mercury and is more energy efficient, the government and private organization across the globe are promoting the adoption of UV LED over UV lamps, across all the industries. For instance the EU commission via its RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) guidelines have been continually monitoring the prompt progress of capabilities of UV LED. Furthermore, the project UNIQUE by Osram (Opto Semiconductors) is also one of the initiative aimed at ecofriendly purification of water using LED based UVC. Subsequently, driving the growth for UV LED market in the coming years.
Reasons To buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global UV LED market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global UV LED market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
MARKET REPORT
Cryogenic Vials Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application
Cryogenic Vials market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Cryogenic Vials industry.. The Cryogenic Vials market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
Rising spends on research and development of new drugs by governments in major economies is providing a major fillip to demand for cryogenic vials. Apart from that, cryopreservation feature of cryogenic vials, mainly needed to preserve proteins, animal tissues, and cells at far below subzero temperature, is also boosting their demand. The cryogenic vials can safely store samples up to -196 degree centigrade.
List of key players profiled in the Cryogenic Vials market research report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, VWR International LLC, BioCision, LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Starlab International GmbH, Incell Technologies, Azer Scientific, Inc., E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Ziath Ltd, Argos Technologies, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simport Plastics Limited, EZ Bio Research LLC, Abdos Labtech Private Limited, Biologix Group Limited,
By Capacity
5ml-1ml, 1ml-2ml, 2ml-5ml
By Product
Self-standing, Round bottom,
By Material
Polypropylene, Polyethylene,
By End Use
Research organization, Drug manufacturers, Healthcare institutions, Others,
By Closure Type
External thread, Internal thread,
By
The global Cryogenic Vials market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Cryogenic Vials market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Cryogenic Vials. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Cryogenic Vials Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Cryogenic Vials market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Cryogenic Vials market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Cryogenic Vials industry.
MARKET REPORT
Printed And Flexible Sensors Market with Eminent Key Players and Future Outlook to 2020
The decidedly superior performance and applicability of printed and flexible sensors will give them a clear advantage over conventionally used sensors. However, despite the massive potential that they carry, the global printed and flexible sensors market is currently in its early days of commercialization. And this will, in turn, result in the market reporting a CAGR of 2.5% between 2012 and 2020, says Transparency Market Research in its latest report. The market for printed and flexible sensors had a valuation of US$6.28 bn in 2013 and will rise moderately to stand at US$7.51 bn by 2020. The TMR report is titled ‘Printed And Flexible Sensors Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 – 2020.’
The growth of the global printed and flexible sensors market will be hinged on the explosion of Internet of Things (IoT) in virtually every industry. The report notes that the multibillion-dollar IoT industry-enabled by technologies such as wireless apps, cloud networks, and sensors-will create an array of opportunities for the use of printed and flexible sensors. Fragmentation is one aspect that currently defines and characterizes the competitive scenario in the global printed and flexible sensors market. Competition is currently high in the printed and flexible sensors market and this serves as a motivation for companies in the market to innovate.
On the basis of type, the printed and flexible sensors market is segmented into: Biosensors, piezoelectric, capacitive, photodetectors, piezoresistive, digital X-ray sensors, hybrid CMOS sensors, gas sensors, and temperature sensors. Of these, biosensors have been on the commercial market for a few years now, making them the most matured technology in this market. Biosensors find uses in an expanding line of applications, with glucose strips taking the lead. The use of biosensors in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to move upward in the next few years as they find wider acceptance in the diagnosis and monitoring of kidney diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.
The report finds that printed and flexible piezoelectric sensors segment holds the greatest potential for growth and commercial success. End-use industries that will aid the adoption of printed and flexible piezoelectric sensors include healthcare, apparel and textile, automotive, and consumer electronics. As a result of these factors, the printed and flexible piezoelectric sensors market will log the fastest growth rate over the report’s forecast period.
For the purpose of this study, the market is also segmented on the basis of regions into: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The findings of the report show that North America stood as the largest regional market for printed and flexible sensors in 2013; it was trailed by Europe at second spot. The next few years, however, will see the Asia Pacific region create a multitude of opportunities for the growth of the printed and flexible sensors market. Breakneck industrialization in China and India will aid this trend. From the standpoint of innovation and product breakthroughs, Europe’s position remains largely unrivalled.
MARKET REPORT
Veterinary Tables Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of US$ Mn during 2020-2024 with Major Key Player: Petlift, Midmark, Medi-Plinth, Apexx, Olympic Veterinary & more
Veterinary Tables Market Forecast 2020-2024
Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Veterinary Tables Market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Veterinary Tables market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
The Top Leading players operating in the market to Covered in this Report:
DRE Veterinary, Paragon, VSSI, Technik, Shor-Line, Paragon Medical, Petlift, Midmark, Medi-Plinth, Lory Progetti Veterinari, Apexx, Olympic Veterinary & More.
The global market size is accurately estimated in terms of revenue as well as volume for each year of the forecast period. The report offers reliable price analysis by region, manufacturer, each type segment, and global price analysis for the period 2015-2020. Furthermore, it provides price analysis by each type of segment and manufacturer for the period 2015-2024.
The report begins with a scope of the global Veterinary Tables market that includes the key findings and essential statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Veterinary Tables Market. Reports Monitor has found a detailed classification and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Veterinary Tables Market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Veterinary Tables Market.
Product Type Segmentation
Electric
Hydraulic
Manual
Pneumatic
Industry Segmentation
Farm
Animal Hospital
Zoo
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Veterinary Tables Market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
Regional Analysis For Veterinary Tables Market:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the Veterinary Tables are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2024
What our report offers:
- Veterinary Tables Market share valuations for the local and country level segments.
- Veterinary Tables Market share analysis of the major industry players.
- Strategic approvals for the new market entrants.
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the given segments, sub-segments, regional markets, and the local markets.
- Market Trends (Driving Factors, Restraining Factors, Growth Potentials, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Approvals).
- Strategic endorsements in key business segments on the basis of the market valuations.
- Competitive scenario mapping the key development patterns.
- Company profiling with comprehensive strategies, financial details, and recent progressions.
- Supply chain trends representing the latest technological advancements.
