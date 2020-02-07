UV Stabilizers Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth

UV Stabilizers Market: Summary

The Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%, Says By Forencis Research. The factors responsible for the growth of the UV Stabilizer market include the demand increasing in Asia Pacific region and by building Infrastructure. However, there are certain restraint that has been face by the market are high production cost and volatility in price of raw materials.

UV Stabilizers are a group of additives that have been developed to decrease or avoid the damage to plastics caused by their exposure to heat, UV and other environmental elements. Some of the key players in the UV stabilizer market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, SI Group, Mayzo, Inc., MPI Chemic B.V, and Jade New Materials Technology among others.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UV stabilizer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

The primary types of global UV stabilizer that are covered in the report include hals, uv absorbers, quenchers and antioxidants.

The segmentation by application includes coatings, plastic & polymers, adhesive & sealants and others.

For opportunity analysis, the end-users that are covered in the report are automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as north america, south america, europe, apac, and the middle east and africa, with individual country-level analysis.

UV Stabilizers Market, by Type

HALS

UV Absorbers

Quenchers

Antioxidants

UV Stabilizers Market, by Application

Coatings

Plastics & Polymers

Sealants & Adhesive

Others

UV Stabilizers Market by, End-Use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Packaging

Others

