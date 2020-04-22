V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 Market Forecast to 2025 by Companies Share- Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Kapsch TrafficCom, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, OnBoard Security, Qualcomm, and Savari  

Commonly referred to as V2X, vehicle-to-everything communications technology allows vehicles to directly communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to deliver an array of benefits in the form of road safety, traffic efficiency, smart mobility, environmental sustainability, and driver convenience.

V2X Terminal Equipment

OBUs (On-Board Units)

RSUs (Roadside Units)

V2X Applications

V2X Backend Network Elements

V2X Security

Air Interface Technologies

C-V2X (Cellular V2X)

LTE-V2X

5G NR (New Radio)-V2X

IEEE 802.11p

IEEE 802.11p-2010

IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)

Application Categories

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

