Vacuum Salt Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2016 – 2024

Market Segmentation

Vacuum salt can be segmented based on the type which is undried vacuum salt and dried vacuum salt. Undried vacuum salt has a moisture content of 2-3% which is very suitable food industry. Most of the undried vacuum salt is used as table salt.

Since vacuum salt is the purest form of salts it is used in lot of applications across many industries. Vacuum salt is used in various industries like food industry, chemical industry, oil drilling, detergent & washing powder, dyeing industry and other industrial applications.

Industrial vacuum salt doesn’t have to get approved by the stringent quality standards unlike food grade vacuum salt. Food grade vacuum salt has to undergo lot of quality and purity testing standard to get approval for the application in food industry. Chemical industry consumes majority of vacuum salt produced followed by food industry.

Global Vacuum Salt: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vacuum salt industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

U.S is the largest producer of salt followed by China, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, and France. The increasing demand of vacuum salt in both industrial as well as food industry will drive the market of vacuum salt in forthcoming years. United Kingdom, U.S, China & India are the leading manufacturers of vacuum salt.

Global Vacuum Salt: Market Drivers

The major driver for vacuum salt is that it is the purest form of salt as compared to rock salt and solar salt. Due to this property it is the most preferred salt in various industrial and food application. The increasing demand of pure and high quality salt in food industry will drive the market of vacuum salt.

Growth in chemical manufacturing output will fuel the market, largely due to the increasing chemical production in emerging Asia-Pacific countries like China & India. Livestock also contributes as major segment for salt consumption.

The major restrains of vacuum salt is the process of extraction of vacuum salt it maximizes energy efficiency that is closely monitored for both commercial and environmental reasons. The steam which is used for evaporation process is generated in accordance with IPPC regulations and, wherever possible, is reused within the manufacturing process. While on the other hand rock salt mining & refining does require energy input, which is considerably lower than for evaporated salt. All manufacturers monitor and seek to maximize their energy efficiency. Users are encouraged to weigh the overall energy impact, including the lower distribution energy usage of indigenous supplies.

Global Vacuum Salt Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in Vacuum salt market includes AkzoNobel (Jozo Salt), British Salt, Tata Chemicals Limited, Italkali, Atisale S.p.A, Cargill, Ineos Salt, European salt company, Amra Salt, Wilson Salt Ltd & few other regional players. There are many small scale vacuum salt manufacturers in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

