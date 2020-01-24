Vacuum Tumblers Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2019 – 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global sugar substitutes market size was US$ 15 Billion in 2018. Sugar substitutes are plant- or chemical-based food additives which are used instead of table sugar (sucrose) to improve and sweeten the flavor of edibles. As they replicate the sweetness of sugar without providing similar calories, they are widely used in the production of sugar-free food products and beverages such as jellies, candies, puddings, baked goods, canned foods, dairy products, soft drinks and powdered drink mixes. High demand for these substitutes from the food and beverage industry has been one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market.

Market Trends:

On account of sedentary lifestyles, excessive consumption of sugar-based food products and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and heart problems, consumers are shifting from sugar to sugar substitutes as a preventive measure. Additionally, rising health consciousness and increasing awareness about the benefits of sugar substitutes are encouraging consumers to include these substitutes in their everyday diet. Moreover, they are favoring natural sugar substitutes over artificial ones. Apart from this, some of the leading manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce a wide range of healthier sugar substitutes for consumers. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 19 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2024.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

High-Intensity Sweeteners

Low-Intensity Sweeteners

High Fructose Syrup

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high fructose syrup. Amongst these, high-intensity sweeteners are further divided into stevia, aspartame, cyclamate, sucralose, saccharin and others, whereas low-intensity sweeteners are segmented into D-tagatose, sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol, mannitol and others. At present, high-intensity sweeteners represent the most popular product type.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food Products

Beverages

Health and Personal Care

Based on the application, the market has been classified into food products, beverages, and health and personal care. Currently, sugar substitutes are used in the preparation of beverages like energy drinks, instant teas, soft drinks, juices, diet sodas and sugar-free syrups.

Market Breakup by Origin:

Natural

Artificial

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the origin which includes natural and artificial sugar substitutes. Presently, artificial sugar substitutes account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Structure

Key Players

Profiles of Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill, Inc., Purecircle Ltd., Roquette Frères, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Inc., Flavors Holdings Inc. and Jk Sucralose Inc.

