Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Analysis and Business Trends 2017 – 2025

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Vagus Nerve Stimulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vagus Nerve Stimulators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Segment by Manufacturers

competitive landscape of global vagus nerve stimulators market include –

LivaNova

SetPoint Medical Corporation PLC

MicroTransponder, Inc.

Parasym Ltd.

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

tVNS Technologies GmbH

Nervana, LLC

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market: Trends and Opportunities

Number of cases increased due to depression has increased significantly in the last couple of years. According to the data provided by the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is one of the major cause behind mental disorder in the U.S. around 16.2 million people suffer from depression in U.S. in 2016. Moreover, number of people suffering from epilepsy are also increasing at a high rate and new cases are registered at a high rate. Thus with growing number of people suffering depressions and epilepsy has accelerated the global vagus nerve stimulators market.

Advanced Healthcare Practices Strengthened North America Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market



The demand for vagus nerve stimulators is high in North America, and this region is projected to hold larger share in the global vagus nerve stimulators market in the forthcoming years. Use of advanced healthcare system and growing advanced healthcare practices are the key reasons driving demand in North America vagus nerve stimulators market. Europe is also expected to contribute considerably due to increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of advanced healthcare services.

On other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to new growth opportunities in the global vagus nerve stimulators market. Rise in neurological disorders of different types has provided a fillip in Asia Pacific vagus nerve stimulators market. Moreover, high prevalence of depression, migraine, and epilepsy in countries like China and India has further augmented growth of vagus nerve stimulators in Asia Pacific region. Vagus nerve stimulators manufacturers needs to collaborate with regional authorities to spread awareness about these conditions and benefits of using this devices that will help in reducing number of patients suffering from epilepsy.

