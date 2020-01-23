MARKET REPORT
Vanadium Pentoxide Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Size and Segment Forecasts 2026
Vanadium Pentoxide Market: Overview
Vanadium pentoxide is an inorganic compound with formula V2O5. It is brown/yellow solid, and when freshly precipitated from aqueous solution, the color turns to deep orange. It is the most important compound of vanadium as per commercial perspective, being the principal precursor to alloys of vanadium and is a widely used industrial catalyst. In 1925, relatively pure vanadium was obtained by reducing vanadium pentoxide with calcium metal. Raw materials used to produce vanadium pentoxide include titanomagnetite ores and their concentrates which are processed directly, vanadium slags derived from ores, oil combustion residues, spent catalysts, and residues from the hydrometallization process. Primary industrial compounds manufactured directly from these raw materials are 98% (by weight) fused pentoxide, air-dried (technical-grade) pentoxide, and technical-grade ammonium metavanadate.
Vanadium Pentoxide Market: Drivers & Restraints
Alkaline roasting is the main process used to produce vanadium pentoxide from vanadium slags. This process, with minor differences, can also be used to processes titanomagnetite ores and vanadium-containing residues. The slag is first ground to <100 µm and the iron granules are removed. Alkali metal salts are added and roasted with oxidation at temperatures between 700°C & 850°C in multiple-hearth furnaces or rotary kilns to form water-soluble pentavalent sodium orthovanadate. The roasted product is percolated with water and ammonium polyvanadate or sparingly-soluble ammonium metavanadate are precipitated in the crystalline form from the alkaline sodium orthovanadate solution by adding sulfuric or hydrochloric acid and ammonium salts at high temperatures.
These compounds are converted to high-purity, alkali-free vanadium pentoxide by roasting. The commercial ‘flake’ form of vanadium pentoxide is obtained from the solidified melt. Hydrometallurgical methods or a combination of pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes are used to produce vanadium oxides and salts from other raw materials. Uranium production from carnotite and other vanadium-bearing ores also yield significant amounts of vanadium pentoxide.
Vanadium Pentoxide Market: Key Segments
Increase in need for sustainable energy storage solution is expected to create opportunity in the vanadium pentoxide market. Investors across the globe are encouraging the development of vanadium redox flow battery technology by investing in related projects. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for vanadium pentoxide market. There is huge opportunity for research & development in vanadium redox flow batteries. The steel industry is the significant end-user segment for vanadium pentoxide owing to its value addition to the steel products by improving mechanical properties. Financial barriers, less-awareness, fluctuating demand, legal and regulatory issues are some factors that are expected to hamper the market.
MARKET REPORT
Industrial Hemp Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities
Industrial Hemp Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Industrial Hemp Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Industrial Hemp Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.
The latest report about the Industrial Hemp market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Industrial Hemp market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.
Leading manufacturers of Industrial Hemp Market:
segmented as follows:
Industrial Hemp by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Industrial Hemp by Product Type
- Fiber
- Seeds
Industrial Hemp by End Use
- Food & Beverages
- Consumer textiles
- Personal Products
- Industrial Application
- Hemp CBD
- Supplements
- Other Consumer Products
Industrial Hemp by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Rest of MEA
PMR Research Methodology
PMR is committed to provide its clients with unbiased market research solutions. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. The report is compiled after months of research with tried-and-tested methodologies in order to offer the most accurate results. Our main sources of research include:
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Trade Research
- Social Media Analysis
Scope of The Industrial Hemp Market Report:
This research report for Industrial Hemp Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Industrial Hemp market. The Industrial Hemp Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Industrial Hemp market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.
A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Industrial Hemp market:
- The Industrial Hemp market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.
- Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.
- The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.
- The report profiles the companies operating within the Industrial Hemp market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.
- The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Industrial Hemp market by presenting explicit details.
- The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.
- The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.
- The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.
Table of Content of The Report
Chapter 1- Industrial Hemp Industry Overview:
1.1 Definition of Industrial Hemp
1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications
1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications
1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions
Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:
2.1 Global Production Market Analysis
2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis
2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share
2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:
3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:
4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis
4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis
Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis
Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:
9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis
9.2 Manufacturing Analysis
MARKET REPORT
Online Video Platform Market 2017 – Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and Investment up to 2026
Global Online Video Platform Market was valued US$ 730.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2730.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.30% during a forecast period.
Online video platform is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. It is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.
Rising scope for live streaming of videos drives the demand for the online video platform market. Growing popularity of the online video over the traditional video consumption, owing to its several benefits, is estimated to boost the market growth. The convenience to watch what the consumers want as per their schedule is an important factor for the growth of online video viewing.
Availability of open-source and free online video platform is hindering growth of the market. Moreover, increasing popularity of user-generated content websites such as YouTube or social networking site for hosting the videos for free is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.
Video content management segment led the online video platform market. It is software that enables an organization to centralize, manage, and deliver video online. Many organizations already have internal systems and networks that they use for storing other files, which they assume will also work for video content.
North America is the largest market share in global online video platform market owing to their established economy, high internet rate, and huge sale of smart devices. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for consumer electronics, and online service companies are continuously expanding their business.
The key players operating in the online video platform market include Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Comcast Technology Solutions, YouTube, Endavo, MediaCore, Pixability, SpotXchange, VideoBloom, MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.
Scope of the report for Global Online Video Platform Market
Global Online Video Platform Market by Type
Video Analytics
Video Content Delivery Network
Video Content Management
Mobile Video
Live Streaming
Others
Global Online Video Platform Market by Application
Video Sharing
Commercial Video Platform
Media & entertainment
E-learnings
Others
Global Online Video Platform Market by End User
Individual
Content Creator
Brand & Enterprises
Global Online Video Platform Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players operating in the Global Online Video Platform Market
Brightcove
Kaltura
Ooyala
Comcast Technology Solutions
YouTube
Endavo
MediaCore
Pixability
SpotXchange
VideoBloom
MediaMelon Inc.
Akamai technologies
Kaltura Inc.
Panopto
Brightcove Inc.
Frame.io, Inc.
Limelight Networks Inc.
Comcast Technology Solutions
MARKET REPORT
Transceivers Market – Key Development by 2025
Detailed Study on the Global Transceivers Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Transceivers market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Transceivers market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Transceivers market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Transceivers market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Transceivers Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Transceivers market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Transceivers market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Transceivers market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Transceivers market in region 1 and region 2?
Transceivers Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Transceivers market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Transceivers market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Transceivers in each end-use industry.
* FiBit
* Raisecom
* W-LINK
The information for each
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Transceivers market in gloabal and china.
* Product Type I
* Product Type II
* Product Type III
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Application I
* Application II
* Application III
Essential Findings of the Transceivers Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Transceivers market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Transceivers market
- Current and future prospects of the Transceivers market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Transceivers market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Transceivers market
