Vanadium Redox Batteries Market 2020: Growing Demand, Product and Process, Key Companies, Trends, Regional-Outlook and Forecast Till 2025
The global vanadium redox flow battery market size is rising with a fast-paced growth over the forecast period reaching USD 1.11 billion by 2025, on account of their longer life span (up to 25 years), and are higher suitability among utility scale and industrial applications, according to a study published by Adroit Market Research. The “Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2017 by Type (Graphite Felt Electrode and Carbon Paper Electrode), By Application (Uninterruptible Power Supply, Large Scale Energy Storage and Emergency Power Supply), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.
The global vanadium redox flow batteries market trends have been studied after analyzing the present industry dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities and prevailing threats. Vanadium redox flow batteries market size has been derived on the basis of the number of installations as well as the upcoming targets set up by the governments in different countries. Vanadium redox flow batteries market reflects a deep down analysis of energy storage technologies along with the manufacturing cost breakdown of the batteries across the key geographies. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global market considering various strategic developments, contracts taken by key players across the entire industry chain, as well as covers PESTEL and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Rising installations of solar and wind power generation plants are expected to drive the VRFB demand over the forecast period. VRFBs among other battery storage technologies offer numerous advantages. Vanadium redox flow batteries serve as viable energy storage and resupply option for renewable energy and hence can be utilized for large-scale energy storage end-users. These batteries are capable of time-shifting previously generated power for further usage and hence balance the wind and solar supply irregularities. Furthermore, the capacity of VRFBs is expandable by addition of storage tanks. A life span of more than 20 years coupled with higher life cycles and negligible capacity loss. Furthermore, VRFBs are easily scalable for large grid-scale applications, owing to their performance features including peak shaving, load frequency regulation, and improvement of grid efficiency. Lastly, these batteries offer relatively higher safety due to their inflammable chemical nature.
In 2017, graphite felt electrode segment dominated the global vanadium redox flow battery market. Carbon and graphite felts are immensely used as electrode backings in a variety of vanadium redox batteries. However, large surface area and good stability has made the graphite felt to be modified before being used as a vanadium battery electrode.
Substantial evolution of renewable energy sector around the globe is one of the most important drivers of large scale energy storage systems, growing with a CAGR of 34% from 2018 to 2025. Rapid growth in the investments in renewable energy has been observed as the latest vanadium redox flow batteries market trend. It is one of the most promising technologies being developed and installed. In terms of application, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) segment is experiencing the fastest growth due to increasing number of UPS installations across various industry verticals such as in the commercial spaces like office buildings, cinema halls, emergency lights, hospitals, and data centres as well as in military equipment to provide safe shut down and maintain data integrity.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific headed the vanadium redox flow batteries market and is projected to witness the fastest growth of 36.7% in the coming years. Manufacturers are coming up with innovative designs of electronic devices and incorporating the use of vanadium redox flow batteries in modified designs. Recently, the Government of Japan has established a development goal stipulating that Japanese energy storage battery facilities should capture 50% of the global market share by 2020. To achieve this, Japan has initiated the implementation of subsidies and incentive mechanisms for boosting the application of energy storage batteries in power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption.
For instance, Sumitomo Electric Industries headquartered in Japan has installed a 60MWH vanadium redox battery system to assist the integration of renewables on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. Apart from this, their strategic partnership with CMI group (Belgium headquartered) to market redox battery in the international markets is expected to give Sumitomo better access to European economies.
Key players in the global vanadium redox (VRB) flow battery market are witnessing fierce competition and are adopting numerous strategies to maintain their market presence. Majority of the players are located either in the U.S. or in China, having little presence across other regions. Some of the key players include Dalian Rongke Power Co. Ltd., UniEnergy Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Vionx Energy Corporation among others.
Key segments of the global vanadium redox flow battery market
Type Overview, 2012-2025 (MW, USD Mn)
Carbon Paper Electrode
Graphite Felt Electrode
Application Overview, 2012-2025 (MW, USD Mn)
Large Scale Energy Storage
Uninterruptible Power Supply
Emergency Power Supply
Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (MW, USD Mn)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Spain
UK
Italy
Netherlands
Germany
Denmark
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
South Korea
India
Oceania
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025
Global yoga clothing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 47.9 billion by 2025. Yoga apparel manufacturers are constantly evolving to achieve better customer satisfaction regarding the technology and features of their products. In the last decade and a half there have been several significant changes in the Yoga clothing industry as regards the types of yoga clothing produced.
The development of yoga clothing has made it necessary for market participants to concentrate on strategies such as rapid delivery processes and mass adaptation. In the yoga clothing industry, mass customization slowly gained importance. Technology, the supply chain transformation and corporate restructuring influence these factors. Major technological advances were observed in order to get customer feedback, develop and deliver the final product.
Mass personalization processes have been taken by yoga competitors. However, mass adaptation only takes place when changes occur in three broad fields: incorporating technological developments, including body scanning, computer-based design, adopting flexible manufacturing methods, digital printing, integrated manufacturing technologies and equipment as well as implementing organizational changes in terms of technology. Mass customizations of yoga clothing are therefore expected to help market competitors attract and develop strong brand loyalty to consumers.
Based on type, the global yoga clothing market is bifurcated into yoga shorts, yoga pants, yoga unitards, yoga tops, yoga capris and others. The yoga pants segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 36.1% in 2017. Yoga pants are available in various styles and types, including traditional boot-cuts and smoothed yoga pants, as well as the more common and popular yoga pants. These yoga pants are usually black, flared, cut and tight. The key element of yoga pants is high elasticity and flexibility, which increases demand for various purposes. Yoga pants, however, are mainly intended as yoga pants, but as a mainstream clothing purpose yoga pants are popular.
Based on application, the global yoga clothing market is fragmented into men, women and kids. The women segment accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to rising number of women inclining towards practicing yoga as a regular fitness option. In addition, increasing penetration of yoga outfits for mainstream clothing purpose as well as athleisure purpose are some other major aspects augmenting the overall growth. Rising health awareness, increasing number of yoga trainers and yoga training institutes, increasing disposable incomes, rising number of yoga clothing manufacturers and consideration of yoga clothing as a regular and athleisure clothing option are some key aspects driving the growth of this segment. Increasing penetration of yoga practices among men is a key aspect driving the demand for yoga clothing among men as well. In the global yoga apparel market, innovation plays an important role, helping to differentiate products and enhancing user performance. Advanced manufacturing, innovative designs, and product positioning make yoga clothing premium products. Consumers currently require high performance innovative, high-quality products. Various advances in technology have allowed market competitors for fitness activities such as yoga to implement performance clothing.
Yoga is one of India’s original ancient forms of exercise and meditation. Since the past decade, yoga has become a form of fitness worldwide, particularly in North America. In particular in the US and Canada the popularity of yoga is continuously growing. For many reasons, people choose yoga and meditation, including stress relief, flexibility, general fitness and overall health development. In most parts of the world, increasing awareness of yoga and its participation will have a direct impact on the marketing of yoga clothing, yoga equipment and accessories throughout the world. This is expected to bolster the overall growth of the global yoga clothing market over the forecast period.
The major players in the market include Alo Yoga, Lululemon Athletica, Mika Yoga Wear, Onzie, ANJALI, Green Apple, Inner Waves Organics, Beyond Yoga, Easy Yoga, Bluefish Sport, ALALA, Fabletics, Outdoor Voices,Under Armor, Lily Lotus, Tory Sport, Prana, Soybu and Hatha Clothing among others.
Key segments of the global yoga clothing market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Yoga Shorts
- Yoga Pants
- Yoga Unitards
- Yoga Tops
- Yoga Capris
- Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Russia
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- KSA
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report
The report provides a detailed evaluation of competition with global as well as local vendor company profiles. Antivirus software is one of the most frequently used software to detect and stop malicious and unwanted files. Computer viruses range from relatively simple crime attacks to spyware that spy on users and data and can be quickly upgraded to cyber weapons with the touch of a button. With new priorities for industry and increased safety demand, more than just other tools, technologies, solutions or best practices are necessary.
Viruses and malware are created and distributed throughout the internet every day. Antivirus software must be continuously updated to ensure efficiency and maximum protection. Today, most antivirus providers offer a free offer to home users. It puts them onto the computer and allows them to sell their more premium product offerings. Latin America antivirus market research report covers several qualitative aspects in market drivers, market constraints and the main industry trends of antivirus industry.
In 2018, the Latin America antivirus market attained almost USD 340.0 million in revenues and in the forecast period, the market is expected to rise with a steady growth. Due to overall rise in the cybercrimes in the region, and with increasing smartphone penetration in the Latin America region, the market for antivirus software is on a rise with various global as well as local vendors look for business opportunities in this region.
The market research report on antivirus software analyzes market demand and the scenario between 2015 and 2025. The report shows historical trends between 2015 and 2018 and the market forecast between 2019 and 2025. The report analyzes the current state and future market prospects at the global and national level. The Latin America market for antivirus software is segmented by the type and application.
The vast number of important information passed from various computers worldwide has resulted in an increase in risk from viruses, trojans, malware, spyware and other digital threats. Computer literacy and intelligent browsing practices form a major defense against cyber criminals, but many antivirus solutions have been developed to protect individuals and companies from cyber threats.
Antivirus Software is a program to prevent PCs and data from being destroyed by viruses. It works as background scanning process to detect and limit the spread of malware by computers, servers or mobile devices. Scanning specific files, enable the user to plan on time scans, notify about the updates are the few fundamental functions of anti-virus software.
The strength and effectiveness of the protection offered by antivirus products is not solely determined by the quality, but also by the target audience of the antivirus product. The target audience for antivirus software consumers can be divided into four main groups: home users, SMEs, governments, and large companies. When dealing with home or individual users, attackers are interested in maximizing infected users and are therefore less concerned with the application of advanced techniques and more focused on using simple techniques that can produce quick results for a large number of home users.
In addition to their benefits, smartphones also have all of the problems personal computers face like data exfiltration via virus, malware and spyware infection. According to a report published by Kaspersky labs, exploits for android showed a 6% year-on-year increase, accounting for 27% of all exploits in 2017. In Brazil, the mobile phone segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7%, while for Mexico, it is anticipated be around 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
Some of the key players in the Latin America antivirus software market are McAfee, Inc., AVAST Software a.s., ESET, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, Kaspersky lab, Cylance Inc., Symantec Corporation, Webroot Software, Inc., and Safer-Networking Ltd.
Segment Overview of Latin America Antivirus Software Market
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Individual
- Enterprise
Device Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Laptops
- Desktops
- Mobile Phones & Tablets
Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
What does the report include?
- The study on the Latin America antivirus software market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are affecting the market.
- The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, device, and country.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Report, History & Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application
The “Global Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Size by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.
Reshaping the business by adopting digital technology is digital transformation. With it, businesses could create new or modify its existing processes, culture and even customer experiences to satisfy changing business needs and market demands. Digital transformation, especially in transportation and logistics industry, help a company to stay competitive in a market that is continuously growing with the evolution of technology.
The global market size for digital transformation in transportation and logistics was valued at USD 54.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise up to USD 145.28 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Clearly, there is high adoption of digital technologies in field of transportation and logistics as developing robust new platforms solve problems related to asset underutilization, reduces supply chain inefficiencies, improve demand-supply matching, and increase connectivity and visibility across systems. With the improved operational connectivity and visibility between previously siloed systems, stakeholders are able to seamlessly connect to each other throughout the supply chain.
The key digital transformation vendors for transportation and logistics sectors are Amazon Amazon, APL Logistics Ltd., IBM Corporation, Walmart, Logitech Corporation, Samsung Electronics and others.
However, limited IT capacity can hinder the market growth. As half of logistics executives expressed the lack of required technology skills and expertise throughout the supply chain. This is a bothering situation to more than half of companies and as a befitting measure, companies rely on external partners. Other strong barrier is resistance to change. One fourth of total transportation companies don’t own an appropriate digital strategy and generally rely on conventional technology and legacy software to manage workflows and communicate with partners. There is lack of collaboration between business development teams and technology.
With challenges, comes opportunities for digital transformation in transportation and logistics. As digital transformation requires updated IT system in any firm to embark on the digital journey. Firms are required to allocate investment in such a manner that it enhances both the present business and develop new business. Furthermore, the widest scope lies in availability of “Real-time data”. With help of real-time data, everything is visible in and out which eradicates the pressure of limited information.
On geographical front, North America dominated the global digital transformation in transportation and logistics market and had value of USD 18.67 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period 2019 – 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. International companies are growing into this region and able to reap gain from the digital transformation. In the New-Asia, China lies at the centre and used to be low-based manufacturing which is now shifting to Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and frontier markets like Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Major points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Global Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics- Market Outlook
Chapter 4 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing – Case studies and Use Cases
Chapter 5 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing – Regional Outlook
Chapter 6 Vendor Outlook
Chapter 7 Conclusions & Recommendations
