Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Forecast Report by Future Market Insights Offers Key Insights

In 2018, the market size of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) .

This report studies the global market size of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered

Variable Frequency Drive Market

Drive Type

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

Voltage Range

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

Application Type

Standard

Regenerative

End-use Application

Pump

Fan

Compressor

Conveyor

HVAC

Others

End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Food Processing

Automotive

Mining & Metals

Pulp & Paper

Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Other

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Other

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Other

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Other

Japan

Key Companies

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

American Electric Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Emerson Industrial Automation

Toshiba International Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.