VCSELs Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025
Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) are semiconductor lasers, or more precisely laser diodes with monolithic laser resonator, where the light emitted leaves the device in a perpendicular direction to the chip surface. This is in contrast to the conventional edge-emitting lasers where the beam is emitted by splitting the single chip out of the wafer. VCSELs have a number of advantages over its conventional counterparts.
These include high compatibility with other circuitry and detectors, high reliability, scalability, package ability, and consumption of low power. Moreover, manufacturers prefer VCSELs because it can be tested at a number stages throughout the production process to check for processing issues and material quality. This is a key advantage of VCSELs over edge-emitting lasers and helps in lowering significant production cost. The above mentioned advantages increase the demand for VCSELs and boost the global VCSELs market.
The growth of the VCSELs market can also be attributed to the increasing rate of adoption of VCSELs in emerging applications, such as atomic clocks, GPS, magnetometers, and proximity sensing.
The global VCSELs market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, applications, and geography. By raw materials the global VCSELs market is segmented into gallium nitride (GaN) indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and others (AlGaAs, InGaAsN, etc.). The gallium arsenide (GaAs) based VCSELs hold a significant share of the market and is expected to so during the forecast period. The gallium nitride (GaN) based VCSELs have a number of advantages but suffer from lack of conductivity due to which its growth will be limited. Indium phosphide (InP) based VCSELs have great potential and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR.
The segments covered in the VCSELs market are as follows:
Global VCSELs Market: By Raw Materials
• Gallium Nitride (GaN)
• Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
• Indium Phosphide (InP)
• Others (InGaAsN, AlGaAs, etc.)
Global VCSELs Market: By Applications
• Optical fiber data transmission
• Analog broadband signal transmission
• Absorption Spectroscopy
• Laser printers
• Computer mice
• Biological tissue analysis
• Chip scale atomic clocks
• Other applications
On the basis of applications the global VCSELs market is categorized into eight parts. These include chip scale atomic clocks, biological tissue analysis, computer mice, laser printers, absorption spectroscopy, analog broadband signal transmission, and optical fiber data transmission. By applications optical fiber data transmission holds the largest market share and is expected to hold its position during the forecasted period from 2016 to 2024. Laser printers hold the second largest market share followed by computer mice. Chip scale atomic clocks is relatively new application of VCSELs but is expected to gain popularity during the forecast period. Biological tissue analysis is also a potentially attractive market for VCSEL especially with the rise in the public awareness regarding health issues and the increase in the incidence of diseases, such as cancer.
By geography, the VCSELs market has been classified into four regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, Europe held the major share of the market, followed by North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Countries of Europe are bouncing back from the recent depression and as the economy is stabilizing it is strengthening the VCSEL market in this region. The VCSEL market in North America is expected to grow and remain strong during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. With emerging economies like that of India, China, and Japan the VCSEL market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive during the forecasted period. Countries in Rest of the World (RoW), which includes countries in South America, Middle East, and Latin America are also showing promise and the growth of VCSELs market in this part of the world is expected to be impressive.
Key players profiled in this report include IQE Public Limited Company (United Kingdom), Finisar Corporation (United States), Broadcom Ltd (Singapore), II-VI Incorporated (United States), Coherent, Inc (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Newport Corporation (United States), Royal Philips Electronic N.V (Netherlands), Princeton Optronics, Inc. (United States), and Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (United States).
Global VCSELs Market: By Geography
• North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
• Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World (RoW)
Middle East
Latin America
Africa
Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Summary
The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is an electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc., Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others.
- The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor.
- The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)
- Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCW)
- Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TMPS)
- Night Vision System (NVS)
- Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
- Parking Assistance System (PAS)
- Others
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Components
- Camera
- LiDAR Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Laser
- Infrared Sensor
- Vision Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial vehicles
- Buses
- Trucks
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Rising amount of new aircraft orders and digitalization over glass cockpit are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market. However, delayed delivery of new aircrafts act as a restrain the market during the forecast period. Emphasis on intelligent aircraft manufacturing is identified as an opportunity for aircraft lightning protection market.
Aircraft lightning protection are used to protect critical and non-critical electronic equipment. The goal of lightning protection is to prevent accident and increase the safety of aircraft The frequency of lightning strikes in aircraft is affected by many other factor include the geographic area. Some key players in aircraft lightning protection are Cobham plc, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Dayton-Granger, Inc., National Technical Systems, Inc. and Avidyne Corporation among other.
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).
- By application, the global market is segmented into expanded metal foils, static wicks, transient voltage suppressor, light detection and others.
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into civil and military.
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Unmanned Areial Vehicles (UAVS)
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Application
- Expanded Metal Foils
- Static Wicks
- Transient Voltage Suppressor
- Light Detection
- Others
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, End Users
- Civil
- Military
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%
eDiscovery Market: Summary
The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).
Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies
eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Litigation Technology
The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources. According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms
High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.
eDiscovery Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid
- Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution
- On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
eDiscovery Market: Report Scope
The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Hybrid
eDISCOVERY Market, by Component
- Software
- Identification
- Analysis
- Processing
- Review
Services
- Consulting services
- Collection services
- Document review services
- Digital forensic investigations
Solution
- Data Protection
- Legal Hold
- Data Collection
eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
eDISCOVERY Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
