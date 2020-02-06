Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2024

Report Highlights

The global vehicle lightweighting technologies market should reach $250.9 billion by 2024 from $132.8 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Report:

This study reviews key vehicle lightweighting technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. The report organizes lightweighting technologies into the following segments, with detailed market data presented for each of the categories –

– Engine lightweighting.

– Engine auxiliary lightweighting.

– Transmission lightweighting.

– Drive shaft and differential lightweighting.

– Body and frame lightweighting.

– Interior lightweighting.

– Fuel and exhaust system lightweighting.

The following vehicle lightweighting materials categories are also considered within the global market for vehicle lightweighting technologies –

– High strength steel.

– Aluminum.

– Magnesium.

– Advanced polymers.

– Composites.

– Natural and other materials.

Report Includes:

– 59 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of global markets for vehicle lightweighting technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Japan, China, India and South Korea

– Coverage of history, characteristics, types, technologies and applications and recent advancements within the industry

– Relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including 3M CO., BASF CORP., DuPont, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel and Toyota Motor Corp.

Summary

The global market for vehicle lightweighting is diverse and expansive. The global consumer/light-duty vehicle market is under various regulatory pressures globally, many of which culminate in requirements for improved fuel efficiency. While there are many technologies available to improve fuel efficiency, lightweighting constitutes one of the most major and significant means. Vehicle lightweighting refers to the process by which vehicles are designed and manufactured to incorporate elements and equipment that weigh less than conventional equipment. Lightweighting is presently a major and significant trend in the automotive industry. All major and moderate-scale vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are currently developing and deploying multiple new and advanced lightweighting technologies. Primary and secondary suppliers are also involved in the trend, supplying lightweighted components and materials needed for today’s lower-weight vehicles.

Interestingly, the trend toward weight reduction has been countered over the last decade by consumer demand for larger and more powerful vehicles. Based on information collected in support of this study, physically larger and higher-horsepower vehicles are now frequently some of the heaviest consumers of lightweighting technology. This may come as somewhat of a surprise for those on the periphery of the industry, wherein classic examples of vehicle lightweighting have included, or had the potential to include, vehicle and engine downsizing and the reduction of both power and mass to save fuel.

From a materials perspective, there are several key materials that are relevant to global lightweighting markets. These include high strength steel, aluminum, magnesium, advanced polymers and plastics, composites, and natural products and other materials. These categories comprise a series of interesting development trends. Based on their respective cost, amount of lightweighting potential, and constraints related to manufacturing and use, these materials will advance to vastly different degrees during the time frame considered in this study. In addition to discussing these key materials, this study includes a review of relevant lightweighting technologies. These include: lightweighting equipment applicable to

engines, engine peripherals and auxiliaries, transmissions, drive shafts and differentials, body/frame and suspension systems, interiors, and fuel and exhaust systems. As discussed in much more extensive detail in the full report, these technologies drive, to varying extents, growth in the global vehicle lightweighting market.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the abovementioned lightweighting technologies and materials. To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on well-founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and materials; and, most importantly, helps readers and their teams to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.