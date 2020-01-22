ENERGY
Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 Technology, Current Trends, Increasing Demand, Business Opportunities, Applications, Benefits, Challenges, Key Players, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2025
Technological advancements such as real-time engine diagnostics, GPS tracking, fatigue alert, and drive lane assist are changing the current driving experience and penetration of such features in mid-range vehicles is expected to boost the market for vehicle telematics.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/62
The global market of vehicle telematics is anticipated to rise over the forecast period on the account of growing security related concerns among the consumer. Thus, rising demand for constant motoring of fuel-efficiency as well as car tracking will probably drive the vehicle telematics market growth in upcoming years. Some other major factors expected to fuel the market growth is augmenting usage of smart-phones & tablets and government safety and regulations and guidelines supporting the usage of telematics. Moreover, rising demand for fixed vehicle telematics systems in personal as well as commercial vehicles is also having positive impact over the market.
‘Global Vehicle Telematics Market’ report offers detailed analysis about the market as well as demonstrates the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, demand factors, market size, future estimates and current & upcoming trends in the vehicle telematics market across the globe.
Telematics facilitates better safety models, safety awareness, affordability as well as technological progressions. Moreover, technological advancements for reducing carbon emissions by the means of telematics is estimated to push the vehicle telematics market over the forecast period. Moreover, vehicle telematics technologies enables reducing cost and boosts vehicle as well as driver’s security.
Browse the complete report of Vehicle Telematics Market
Several prominent manufacturers in automobile market use the combination of smart phones, tethered and implant it in the system, in order to enhance the intelligence as well as connectivity. Some of the major car telematics applications offered by major market players across the globe include vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance & e-call, stolen vehicle tracking, traffic information, navigation & infotainment and accessibility applications. In addition, convenience application is operated through the remote control of vehicle for instance checking door lock or unlock, preconditioning of vehicle and latest parking location. Besides, it enables leasing & rental fleet management plus e-toll collection.
Heavy vehicles used for the transportation and logistics will probably be the major end-user segment of the global vehicle telematics market. The growth of the segment is predicted because of the rising concern of tracking and security of the truck as well as goods.
Furthermore, vehicle telematics offers 3 major applications to its users including pay-per-use & freemium services, Bundled basics & security services and premium subscription services. Amongst them bundled basics & security services are elementary services and are associated with the car security, emergency call services and effective efficiency. Cost of the bundled basics & security services are assembled in the price of the vehicle. Pay-per-use & freemium services are used for entertainment, navigation and alike applications.
Moreover, this service are paid one and the revenue generated through them are shared between the content providers, manufacturers of the vehicles and telecom service providers. Additionally, with the introduction of 3rd generation telematics the global vehicle telematics market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast spell. Moreover, 3rd generation service will be the blend of valuable responses about the location of the vehicle as well as DIVA (Driver Interactive Vehicle Application) & Vehicle Relationship Manager (VRM), speech activated web service and several other information about the vehicles’ performance.
Key segments of vehicle telematics market
Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Solutions
- Fleet/asset management
- Navigation & location-based systems
- Infotainment systems
- Insurance telematics
- Safety & security
- Remote alarm & incident monitoring solutions
- V2X
- Others
- Services
- Integration & deployment
- Consulting & design
- Maintenance & training services
Vehicle Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Hardware
- Software
- Provider Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Aftermarket
- OEM
Bandwidth Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- 2G/2.5G
- 3G
- 4G
Regional overview, 2014–2025 (USD billion)
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- South Korea
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Market Outlook
Chapter 4 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5 Telematics Market Overview, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Product
Chapter 7 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Provider
Chapter 8 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Bandwidth
Chapter 9 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Region
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/62
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report - January 22, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Report, History & Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Global Polyphthalamide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.
Global polyphthalamide market was valued at US$ 850.3 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1516.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during forecast period.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Polyphthalamide market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Polyphthalamide market.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28839
This market research analysis identifies the demand for Polyphthalamide is increasing, attribute to its long range of applications in fuel lines, LED headlights, metal replacement, catheter tubes, wire casings, gas pipes, toothbrush and hairbrush bristles, sporting goods, electrical insulation, switches, pump wear rings, automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors, fuel modules, coolant pumps, bushings and bearing pads.
Polyphthalamide is high heat resistant, semi-crystalline and partially aromatic polyamide. Further, Polyphthalamide has high dimensional stability, good chemical resistance, low moisture absorption and admirable mechanical properties. Due to these admirable properties, Polyphthalamide is ideal for use in high-temperature conditions or in a chemical environment.
On the basis of the type, the glass fiber filled segment dominated the polyphthalamide market in 2017. The growth of this segment attributed to, Glass fiber reinforced polyphthalamide resin exhibits high strength and stiffness, high heat resistance over a broad temperature range, good chemical and electrical properties, and low moisture absorption, due to which it is highly accepted in end-user industries.
Based on the Application, the automotive segment dominated the global polyphthalamide market in 2017, owing to increasing demand of polyphthalamide resins for the production of automobile body-parts, such as air induction systems, cooling and heating systems, charge air hoses, resonators, etc. is expected to fuel the growth of the global polyphthalamide market.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global polyphthalamide market in 2017 and it is projected to be the fastest growing market in the near future. The Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific alone accounts for more than 40% market share of the global polyphthalamide market. This growth is mainly attributed to rising demand from various end-use sectors such as electronics and electrical, industrial equipment and automotive among others.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28839
Scope of the Global Polyphthalamide Market
Global Polyphthalamide Market, By Type
• Unfilled Polyphthalamide
• Mineral Filled Polyphthalamide
• Glass Fiber Filled Polyphthalamide
• Carbon Fiber Filled Polyphthalamide
Global Polyphthalamide Market, By Application
• Automotive
• Electronics & Electrical
• Industrial Equipment & Apparatus
• Consumer & Personal Care
Global Polyphthalamide Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in the Global Polyphthalamide Market
• EMS-Chemie Holding AG
• Du pont Ei De Nemours & Co.
• Solvay S.A.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Arkema S.A.
• Polyone Corporation
• SABIC
• Eurotec
• Propolymers Inc.
• Akro-Plastic GMBH
• BASF SE
• Nagase America Corporation
• PlastiComp Inc.
• Techmer Engineered Solutions, LLC.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Polyphthalamide Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Polyphthalamide Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Polyphthalamide Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Polyphthalamide by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Polyphthalamide Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Polyphthalamide Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Polyphthalamide Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Polyphthalamide Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-polyphthalamide-market/28839/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report - January 22, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Report, History & Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025
Global yoga clothing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 47.9 billion by 2025. Yoga apparel manufacturers are constantly evolving to achieve better customer satisfaction regarding the technology and features of their products. In the last decade and a half there have been several significant changes in the Yoga clothing industry as regards the types of yoga clothing produced.
Get Research Insights @ Yoga Clothing Market 2019-2025 (USD Billion)
The development of yoga clothing has made it necessary for market participants to concentrate on strategies such as rapid delivery processes and mass adaptation. In the yoga clothing industry, mass customization slowly gained importance. Technology, the supply chain transformation and corporate restructuring influence these factors. Major technological advances were observed in order to get customer feedback, develop and deliver the final product.
Mass personalization processes have been taken by yoga competitors. However, mass adaptation only takes place when changes occur in three broad fields: incorporating technological developments, including body scanning, computer-based design, adopting flexible manufacturing methods, digital printing, integrated manufacturing technologies and equipment as well as implementing organizational changes in terms of technology. Mass customizations of yoga clothing are therefore expected to help market competitors attract and develop strong brand loyalty to consumers.
Based on type, the global yoga clothing market is bifurcated into yoga shorts, yoga pants, yoga unitards, yoga tops, yoga capris and others. The yoga pants segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 36.1% in 2017. Yoga pants are available in various styles and types, including traditional boot-cuts and smoothed yoga pants, as well as the more common and popular yoga pants. These yoga pants are usually black, flared, cut and tight. The key element of yoga pants is high elasticity and flexibility, which increases demand for various purposes. Yoga pants, however, are mainly intended as yoga pants, but as a mainstream clothing purpose yoga pants are popular.
Read Our Latest Research Analysis on Yoga Clothing Market @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/yoga-clothing-market
Based on application, the global yoga clothing market is fragmented into men, women and kids. The women segment accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to rising number of women inclining towards practicing yoga as a regular fitness option. In addition, increasing penetration of yoga outfits for mainstream clothing purpose as well as athleisure purpose are some other major aspects augmenting the overall growth. Rising health awareness, increasing number of yoga trainers and yoga training institutes, increasing disposable incomes, rising number of yoga clothing manufacturers and consideration of yoga clothing as a regular and athleisure clothing option are some key aspects driving the growth of this segment. Increasing penetration of yoga practices among men is a key aspect driving the demand for yoga clothing among men as well. In the global yoga apparel market, innovation plays an important role, helping to differentiate products and enhancing user performance. Advanced manufacturing, innovative designs, and product positioning make yoga clothing premium products. Consumers currently require high performance innovative, high-quality products. Various advances in technology have allowed market competitors for fitness activities such as yoga to implement performance clothing.
Yoga is one of India’s original ancient forms of exercise and meditation. Since the past decade, yoga has become a form of fitness worldwide, particularly in North America. In particular in the US and Canada the popularity of yoga is continuously growing. For many reasons, people choose yoga and meditation, including stress relief, flexibility, general fitness and overall health development. In most parts of the world, increasing awareness of yoga and its participation will have a direct impact on the marketing of yoga clothing, yoga equipment and accessories throughout the world. This is expected to bolster the overall growth of the global yoga clothing market over the forecast period.
The major players in the market include Alo Yoga, Lululemon Athletica, Mika Yoga Wear, Onzie, ANJALI, Green Apple, Inner Waves Organics, Beyond Yoga, Easy Yoga, Bluefish Sport, ALALA, Fabletics, Outdoor Voices,Under Armor, Lily Lotus, Tory Sport, Prana, Soybu and Hatha Clothing among others.
Make an Enquire To Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/870
Key segments of the global yoga clothing market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Yoga Shorts
- Yoga Pants
- Yoga Unitards
- Yoga Tops
- Yoga Capris
- Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Russia
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- KSA
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
About Adroit Market Research:
Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report - January 22, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Report, History & Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report
The report provides a detailed evaluation of competition with global as well as local vendor company profiles. Antivirus software is one of the most frequently used software to detect and stop malicious and unwanted files. Computer viruses range from relatively simple crime attacks to spyware that spy on users and data and can be quickly upgraded to cyber weapons with the touch of a button. With new priorities for industry and increased safety demand, more than just other tools, technologies, solutions or best practices are necessary.
Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/857
Viruses and malware are created and distributed throughout the internet every day. Antivirus software must be continuously updated to ensure efficiency and maximum protection. Today, most antivirus providers offer a free offer to home users. It puts them onto the computer and allows them to sell their more premium product offerings. Latin America antivirus market research report covers several qualitative aspects in market drivers, market constraints and the main industry trends of antivirus industry.
In 2018, the Latin America antivirus market attained almost USD 340.0 million in revenues and in the forecast period, the market is expected to rise with a steady growth. Due to overall rise in the cybercrimes in the region, and with increasing smartphone penetration in the Latin America region, the market for antivirus software is on a rise with various global as well as local vendors look for business opportunities in this region.
The market research report on antivirus software analyzes market demand and the scenario between 2015 and 2025. The report shows historical trends between 2015 and 2018 and the market forecast between 2019 and 2025. The report analyzes the current state and future market prospects at the global and national level. The Latin America market for antivirus software is segmented by the type and application.
The vast number of important information passed from various computers worldwide has resulted in an increase in risk from viruses, trojans, malware, spyware and other digital threats. Computer literacy and intelligent browsing practices form a major defense against cyber criminals, but many antivirus solutions have been developed to protect individuals and companies from cyber threats.
Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/latin-america-antivirus-software-market
Antivirus Software is a program to prevent PCs and data from being destroyed by viruses. It works as background scanning process to detect and limit the spread of malware by computers, servers or mobile devices. Scanning specific files, enable the user to plan on time scans, notify about the updates are the few fundamental functions of anti-virus software.
The strength and effectiveness of the protection offered by antivirus products is not solely determined by the quality, but also by the target audience of the antivirus product. The target audience for antivirus software consumers can be divided into four main groups: home users, SMEs, governments, and large companies. When dealing with home or individual users, attackers are interested in maximizing infected users and are therefore less concerned with the application of advanced techniques and more focused on using simple techniques that can produce quick results for a large number of home users.
In addition to their benefits, smartphones also have all of the problems personal computers face like data exfiltration via virus, malware and spyware infection. According to a report published by Kaspersky labs, exploits for android showed a 6% year-on-year increase, accounting for 27% of all exploits in 2017. In Brazil, the mobile phone segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7%, while for Mexico, it is anticipated be around 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
Some of the key players in the Latin America antivirus software market are McAfee, Inc., AVAST Software a.s., ESET, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, Kaspersky lab, Cylance Inc., Symantec Corporation, Webroot Software, Inc., and Safer-Networking Ltd.
Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/857
Segment Overview of Latin America Antivirus Software Market
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Individual
- Enterprise
Device Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Laptops
- Desktops
- Mobile Phones & Tablets
Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
What does the report include?
- The study on the Latin America antivirus software market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are affecting the market.
- The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, device, and country.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
About Adroit Market Research:
Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Antivirus Software Market 2019 in Latin America: Trend, Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis & 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Research Report - January 22, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market Report, History & Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application - January 22, 2020
Global Polyphthalamide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.
Trust and Corporate Service Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2022
GCC Micro Display Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2026
Workforce Analytics Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 1280.0 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players – Kronos, SAP, Oracle, IBM, ADP, SAS
Global Automotive Cng Tank Market Trends, Segments and Forecast Upto 2026
Global Cross Linked Acrylic Polymer Market Trends, Segments and Forecast Upto 2026
Ski Equipment Market 2026: Development Trends and Manufacturers Analysis- Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, Decathlon, Goldwin, Head, K2 Sports, Burton, Helly Hansen
Yoga Clothing Market 2019 Apparel Overview by Consumer Demands, Sales/Production, Cost, Brand, Organic Cotton, Fitness Accessories & Business Opportunities to 2025
US Home Furnishing Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023
Global Healthcare Barcode Scanners Market: What is the expected consumption for 2020?
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research