Vehicle to Grid Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis2017 – 2025

The report presents detailed analysis of key market segments and their state in key regional markets across the globe. The market has been segmented for the scope of the report on the basis of criteria such as technology and geography. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into software and power electronics. Of these, the segment of power electronics presently dominates the market in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. This can be chiefly attributed to the high cost of the technology.

Global Vehicle to Grid Market: Geographical Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the vehicle to grid market has been covered for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently the market in North America accounts for the dominant share in global revenue, with the U.S. playing a key role in the overall demand served from the region. The regional market is also expected to remain the most promising and lucrative over the report’s forecast period, thanks to the rising investments aimed at the development of vehicle to grid infrastructure, especially in the U.S. Moreover, a massive rise in government policies encouraging the increased sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles will continue to make the region a strong contender in the global vehicle to grid market.

Global Vehicle to Grid Market: Competitive Dynamics

Owing to its embryonic stage of development, the global vehicle to grid market features only a handful of companies accounting collectively for significant shares in the overall market. The market is expected to witness the entry of new companies in the next few years as the technology starts gaining prominence and technological advancements in solutions bring new consumers. Needless to say, early entrants have an added advantage owing to less competition amid surging growth opportunities.

Some of the leading companies in the market are AutoPort, Hitachi, AC Propulsion, DENSO, CORITECH, Kisensum, Boulder Electric Vehicle, Daimler, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Tesla Motors.

