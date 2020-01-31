Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24016

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/24016

key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology

Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

North America Smart Kettle Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Smart Kettle Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Smart Kettle Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Smart Kettle Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Smart Kettle Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Smart Kettle Market

Middle East and Africa Smart Kettle Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

In order to get a strategic overview of the market, Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24016

Reasons to buy from PMR

Exceptional round the clock customer support

Quality and affordable market research reports

Safe, secure, and easy ordering process

Tailor-made reports according to the client’s requirements

Data collected from trusted primary and secondary sources

About us:

PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751