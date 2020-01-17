Vehicle Tracking Market 2019 Precise Outlook -Calamp, CarTrack, Fleetistics, Fleetmatics, Garmin, Geotab

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Vehicle Tracking Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Tracking market size was 6420 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

Companies Covered

Calamp, CarTrack, Fleetistics, Fleetmatics, Garmin, Geotab, Maestro Wireless Solutions, Meitrack Group, Mio, Navotar, Nextraq and Others.



A vehicle tracking system combines the use of automatic vehicle location in individual vehicles with software that collects these fleet data for a comprehensive picture of vehicle locations.

Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use GPS or GLONASS technology for locating the vehicle, but other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be used. Vehicle information can be viewed on electronic maps via the Internet or specialized software. Urban public transit authorities are an increasingly common user of vehicle tracking systems, particularly in large cities.

The Vehicle Tracking Market is segmented by the types such as,

Wired

Wireless

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Private Cars

Logistics

Construction

Fleet Management

Two-wheeler Tracking



This report researches the worldwide Vehicle Tracking Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

