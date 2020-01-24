Vertical Profile Projectors Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Disposable Oxygen Masks Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Disposable Oxygen Masks .

This report studies the global market size of Disposable Oxygen Masks , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Disposable Oxygen Masks Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Disposable Oxygen Masks history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global disposable oxygen masks market are listed below:

In November 2017, Heyer Medical announced that the company has expanded its base in Riyadh, KSA. The objective behind the expansion was to bolster its international presence and cater to the growing demands of consumers in the Middle East.

In June 2019, Dynarex announced that the company has launched a range of new product that will be added to its current portfolio. The company plans to provide a one-stop shop experience to its customers and strengthen its brand loyalty.

In November 2017, Flexicare announced that it has successfully taken over Medsize BV a promising company working in the field of medical care equipment manufacturing.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Drivers and Restraints

In recent years, there has been a shift of preference towards using healthcare facilities. The adoption rate of disposable oxygen masks is growing more than the reusable ones. This is because by using the disposable oxygen masks, the risk of transmitting diseases and infections is drastically cut down. This has been one of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, there are other advantages of using disposable oxygen masks such as no need for sterilization, cleaning, and reprocessing. This has also helped in the adoption of disposable oxygen masks at a greater scale.

Another important factor that is helping the global disposable oxygen masks market to flourish is the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases across the globe. In its 2017 report, the World Health Organization stated that nearly 65 million people are suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. Naturally, such large number of end-users is catalytic for the growth of the disposable oxygen masks market.

The growing urbanization and industrialization are causing massive degradation of air quality. Air pollution, smog, and dust particles are causing several respiratory disorders. This has thus helped in popularizing the use of disposable oxygen masks.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five main geographical segments that divide the global disposable oxygen masks market. These regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global disposable oxygen masks market is dominated by the North America region. The growth of the regional market is primarily down to presence of several established players. Moreover, the growing prevalence of myocardial infractions and strokes in the region has led the development of the disposable oxygen masks market in North America. Also, the growing private as well as public healthcare expenditure is helping the market growth.

On the other hand, the growth of the Asia Pacific market for disposable oxygen masks is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the heavy investments pouring in for the development of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations such as India and China.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Segmentation

Product Type

Pediatric Disposable Oxygen Masks

Adult Disposable Oxygen Masks

End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

