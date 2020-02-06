Veterinary Lasers Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Veterinary Lasers market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Veterinary Lasers market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Veterinary Lasers market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Veterinary Lasers market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Key Trends

The global market for veterinary lasers is expected to rise at a significant pace in the next couple of years on the back of growth in pet adoption by people on account of a rising disposable income. This coupled with the rising awareness about pet care and a solid network of pet healthcare centers, particularly in advanced western countries, is having a major positive impact on the market.

Another reason behind the swift adoption of veterinary lasers is their non-invasive nature and the swift healing they bring about post-surgery through recovery time. They can be applied on a range of pets, namely avian, feline, equine, canine, and others. All these factors are propelling the growth of the veterinary lasers market.

However, the high cost of veterinary lasers is one factor that is posing a challenge to their sales. Besides, inadequate number of trained professionals to carry out the complex procedures is also affecting market growth.

Global Veterinary Lasers Market: Market Potential

The different types of veterinary lasers being used in the market are therapeutic lasers or low level laser therapy and surgical lasers or high energy laser. Depending upon configuration, the key segments of the market are compact, portable, and bench-top. Veterinary lasers primarily find application in pain therapy and soft tissue surgery. Key end-use segments in its market is veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and others.

Global Veterinary Lasers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report divides the market for veterinary lasers into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa for the purpose of study. It finds North America and Europe to be key markets among them on account of the high degree of awareness of pet owners in the region about the health of their pets and also the benefits of the procedure. Apart from that, the higher income of people in the region enables them to adopt such costly treatments as well. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to rise at a moderate pace with growing number of local manufacturers, continued thrust on product development, and popularity of non-invasive treatment methods.

Global Veterinary Lasers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the global market for veterinary lasers are VBS Direct Limited, Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, SpectraVET Inc., Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, Aesculight, Biolase, Inc., Excel Lasers Limited, and K-Laser, LLC.

The global veterinary lasers market can be segmented into the following:

Veterinary Lasers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

All the players running in the global Veterinary Lasers market are elaborated thoroughly in the Veterinary Lasers market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Veterinary Lasers market players.

