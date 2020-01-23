Veterinary Tables Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of US$ Mn during 2020-2024 with Major Key Player: Petlift, Midmark, Medi-Plinth, Apexx, Olympic Veterinary & more

Global Prenatal Testing Market: Overview

The global prenatal testing market is likely to be driven by growing number of stillbirths across the globe. Stillbirths are likely to offer sizeable growth opportunity during the period of forecast. In addition, there has been a rise in the level of awareness about prenatal testing in mostly developing countries. With better accessibility of healthcare facilities and augmented disposable income, people are choosing to know about the health of both baby and would-be mother during pregnancy. These factors are likely to propel growth of the global prenatal testing market in years to come.

Test type, region, and end user are the parameters based on which the global prenatal testing market has been segmented.

Global Prenatal Testing Market: Notable Developments

The below-mentioned is one of the significant developments in the global prenatal testing market:

In January 2017, Agilent Technology made an acquisition of Belgium based Multiplicom N.V. in an effort to generate all-inclusive present of next-generation sequencing solutions. The latter produces molecular diagnostic solutions for commercial purposes. These diagnostic solutions are useful in the detection of congenital defects in advance during the pregnancy tenure. It also detects other genetic condition in the fetus.

Some of the well-known companies functioning in the global prenatal testing market are as mentioned below:

P Ariosa Diagnostics

America Holdings

Eurofins NTD Inc.

Prenatal Paternities Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Natera Inc.

Global Prenatal Testing Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restrains, and opportunities is expected to shape the future course of the global prenatal testing market during the study tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased Government Initiatives and Benefits of Prenatal Testing Drive Market Growth

During pregnancy, prenatal tests give out information about the health of the fetus and the mother. Prenatal tests are extremely useful in giving birth to a healthy baby, which is the global prenatal testing market is gathering substantial momentum in a short period of time.

Prenatal tests help in the detection of problems like genetic conditions or birth defects. The outcome of these tests can help the would-be parents to decide on the best healthcare decisions taken in the best interest of both the baby and the mother. Emergence of various technologies like cell free fetal DNA, next generation sequencing, and high throughput screening(HTS) have added more value to prenatal testing. Thus, these technologies play a determinant role in the expansion of the global prenatal testing market.

Several government institutions are taking part in raising level of awareness about benefits of prenatal testing. However, government initiatives are mostly restricted to non-invasive solutions like arranging screening programs on a large scale and regulating the growing cases of genetic defects. The initiatives of government are focused toward meeting the unmet demands of pregnant women.

However, these government rules and regulations play a critical role in fostering growth and expansion of the market. These regulations are aimed at making prenatal tests and consequent solutions more focused and adaptable toward efficacious diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders.

Global Prenatal Testing Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering regional viewpoint, the global prenatal testing market is classified into five key regions: the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe North America, and Latin America.

At present, North America commands the global prenatal testing market with a sizeable chunk of the market under its control. North America is trailed by Europe. In these developed parts of the world, the number of stillbirth are declining, however infections and chromosomal abnormalities are causing health issues both to the child and mother.

Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are likely to exhibit high growth rate, thanks to improved accessibility to better healthcare facilities and rising awareness about prenatal tests.