MARKET REPORT
Veterinary Vaccines Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2016 – 2026
Attenuated live vaccines are expected to emerge as the dominant vaccine type segment over the forecast period
Attenuated live vaccines segment is the largest segment among the vaccine type segments, which was estimated to create close to US$ 90 Mn, or more than 30% share of the total market in 2016. By the end of 2026, attenuated live vaccines segment is projected to reach more than US$ 150 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Greater adoption of live attenuated vaccines is expected to contribute to the attractive absolute $ opportunity of the segment. Attenuated live vaccines segment is expected to be the most lucrative in the MEA veterinary vaccines market with a market attractiveness index of 2.0.
Rising incidence of food borne and zoonotic diseases in MEA countries likely to fuel the demand for attenuated live vaccines
Rising incidence of food borne and zoonotic diseases in MEA countries is fuelling the demand in the attenuated live vaccines segment in the region. As the pattern of veterinary treatment is shifting from curative/reactive to preventive, the cost of a preventive treatment is much smaller and has far less side effects than reactive treatments that often lead to mass slaughter. This is the precise reason behind driving the growth of the attenuated live vaccines segment in the MEA region. Rebound of economic prosperity in MEA markets is expected to contribute towards increased demand for processed healthy meat products. This demands effective vaccination of livestock, especially in major animal farming and meat producing nations with a diversified herd in the region such as Sudan, Turkey, Egypt and KSA. Rising per capita disposable income levels are largely contributing to the rise in demand for processed food items. This is expected to drive the growth in demand for attenuated live vaccines in the poultry and livestock segments.
There are international guidelines on the usage of livestock identification and traceability systems (LITS) for better herd management, identifying zoonosis and managing animal health and incorporating food safety. However, most countries in the MEA region fail to implement proper LITS thereby affecting effective animal disease management. This is expected to fuel the demand for protective maintenance of animal health through early attenuated live vaccinations in order to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. The countries within the MEA region and Central Europe are increasingly dependent on live stock trading as a means of survival. Furthermore, in order to address chronic food insecurity in rural areas, animals are transferred from one place to another. This is fuelling demand for adequate vaccinations as an infection affecting one of the herds could easily spread to another and lead to mass losses. This factor is creating a positive impact on attenuated live vaccinations in the region.
Attenuated live vaccines are expected to witness increased demand throughout the forecast period in Jordan
The attenuated live vaccines segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR given greater adoption in commercial farms in the UAE veterinary vaccines market. Lower dosages and repetition are factors that are expected to contribute towards greater demand for attenuated live vaccines among all animal segments in Turkey. In Jordan, attenuated live vaccines are expected to witness increased demand throughout the forecast period. Lack of organised animal rearing and tracking practices hinder estimation of demand for attenuated live vaccines in Sudan.
Scenario of Local Manufacturing and Veterinary Vaccine Registration
“The MEA region accounts for a vast livestock population; however, it is largely dependent on imports for the supply of adequate veterinary vaccines. Only six countries have the facility to produce vaccines locally. These include Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Turkey. Local produce acceptance is higher as regulatory authorities have relatively fewer requirements for local vaccines than imported ones. The time duration for imported vaccines to obtain the required registration is also longer. Only four countries follow the international norms of OIE although the OIE has not yet established official international standards in this respect.”
— Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Market Insights
Analysis of Global Brake Shims Market, accentuating forecast of target market size, trends, consumption and dominating players
Brake Shims Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and Forecasts 2024
The report gives an outline of the Brake Shims Market with point by point advertise division by item type, application, and geology. The worldwide market is required to observe high development during the conjecture time frame. The report gives key insights of the major Brake Shims industry players and offers key patterns and openings in the market.
The report likewise incorporates the profiles of key organizations alongside their SWOT examination and market methodologies in the Brake Shims market. What’s more, the report centers around driving industry players with data, for example, organization profiles, parts and administrations offered money related data of the most recent 3 years, the key advancement in the previous five years.
Top Key Players:- Util Group, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Meneta, Nucap Industries Inc, SUPER CIRCLE AUTO LIMITED, Honeywell International Inc, Stanztechnik Schulte GmbH, Rizhao Kijili Spare Parts Co., Ltd
This Market Report Segment by Type: Rubber, Metal
This Market Report Segment by Applications: Automotive, Equipment
The Brake Shims market is developing at an economical rate inferable from variables, for example, headways in this industry over the globe and rising interest of the items among buyers. Moreover, the utilization of market is developing at a huge pace all around the world, which, further lift the development of the Brake Shims industry. Be that as it may, unstable crude materials costs are the main consideration limitation the development of the market over the gauge time frame.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Brake Shims market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Brake Shims market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.
The report analyzes factors affecting the Brake Shims industry from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Brake Shims market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Key Market Dynamics
- Global Market Analysis
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Product Type
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Application
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Compound
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Brake Shims Market, Key Company Profiles
Appendix..
Oilfield Casing Spools Market : Advancements and Efficient Clinical Outcomes would Drive the Industry Growth with Top Key Player’s Analysis
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Oilfield Casing Spools market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Oilfield Casing Spools market.
The Oilfield Casing Spools market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The Oilfield Casing Spools market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Oilfield Casing Spools market.
All the players running in the global Oilfield Casing Spools market are elaborated thoroughly in the Oilfield Casing Spools market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Oilfield Casing Spools market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honda
Borgwarner
GETRAG
Eaton
Schaeffler
Zf Friedrichshafen
Fiat Powertrain Technologies
FEV GmbH
Graziano
Gkn Driveline
Continental
Ricardo
Volkswagen Group
Kia Motors
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wet Multi-plate Clutches
Dry Single-plate Clutches
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
The Oilfield Casing Spools market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Oilfield Casing Spools market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Oilfield Casing Spools market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market?
- Why region leads the global Oilfield Casing Spools market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Oilfield Casing Spools in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Oilfield Casing Spools market.
Why choose Oilfield Casing Spools Market Report?
- Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
- Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
- A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
- Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
New Research Report on Boswellia Market , 2019-2027
In this report, the global Boswellia market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Boswellia market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Boswellia market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Boswellia market report include:
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of boswellia producers, and recent developments in the boswellia market space. Some of the key players analyzed are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Alchem International Private Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, among other boswellia producers.
Global Boswellia Market – By Product Type
- Resins
- Essential Oils
- Extracts
Global Boswellia Market – By Source
- Boswellia papyrifera
- Boswellia sacra
- Boswellia serrata
- Boswellia cartetii
- Others
Global Boswellia Market – By Application
- Joint Health
- Stress/Anxiety Relief
- Anti-inflammation
- Asthma
- Digestive Disorders
- Incense
- Others
Global Boswellia Market – By End Use
- Food Supplements
- Herbal Medicinal Products
- Aromatherapy
- Personal Care Products
- Others
Global Boswellia Market – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
The study objectives of Boswellia Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Boswellia market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Boswellia manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Boswellia market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Boswellia market.
