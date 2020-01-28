Vetiver Oil Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2016 – 2024

Global Vetiver Oil market report from TMR’s viewpoint

The Vetiver Oil market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Vetiver Oil market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

market segments and analyzes the market from a global as well as a regional standpoint.

Global Vetiver Oil Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Some of the major applications of vetiver oil can be seen in industries such as perfumery, toiletries, air fresheners, cosmetics, and food and beverages, where it is used as a flavor as well as for food preservation purposes and in pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical industry utilizes vetiver oil for formulating concoctions aimed at treating skin diseases, preventing stretch marks, strengthening the central nervous system, and overcoming conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, insomnia, nervousness, and tension. It is also used as an aphrodisiac, as a cicatrizant (for the eradication of scars), and as a relieving embrocation for rheumatism, lumbago, sprains, and headaches.

The perfume industry currently accounts for the largest share in the global vetiver market based on demand. However, the pharmaceutical industry is steadily emerging as a major consumer of the product, and the surging demand from this end-use segment is expected to be a major driver of the global vetiver market over the report’s forecast period.

Vetiver oil produced in different countries differs in terms of odor notes – the essential oil produced from Haitian vetiver varieties has well defined roseate notes and is highly regarded in the perfume industry. On the other hand, the oil obtained from Indian vetiver varieties is known best for its balsamic woody note.

Global Vetiver Oil Market: Region-wise Outlook

Countries such as Haiti, India, Indonesia, Japan, China, and Brazil are the main producers of vetiver oil in the global market, and Japan, India, Europe, and the U.S. are among the chief consumers of the product.

Over the report’s forecast period, the market for vetiver oil in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to the exponential rise in demand from the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. The perfume industry in Europe and North America is expected to be a major demand driver as well.

Global Vetiver Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major vendors operating in the global vetiver oil market are Unikode S.A., Frager S.A., Floracopeia, Kautilya Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Fleurchem, Inc., Vee Kay International, and Rajkeerth Aromatics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

