Vibration Control Systems Market value projected to expand by 2017 – 2027

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global vibration control systems market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the vibration control systems market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends of vibration control systems market across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), which influence the current nature and future status of the vibration control systems market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the vibration control systems market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of vibration control systems and their advantages. The vibration control systems market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure of the vibration control systems market. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business of vibration control systems. The report segregates the market based on systems, sales type, end users and different regions globally.

The vibration control systems market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as mining & quarrying and oil & gas.

The report starts with an overview of the vibration control systems market in terms of value and volume. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the vibration control systems market.

On the basis of system type, the vibration control systems market is sub-segmented into vibration controls, motion controls and automation controls. By sales type, the vibration control systems market is sub-segmented into O.E.M. and aftermarket. Based on end users, the vibration control systems market is sub-segmented into mining & quarrying, oil & gas, utilities, transportation, food manufacturing, beverages & tobacco, textile mills, petroleum & coal products manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, electrical equipment and machinery manufacturing. In terms of value, the automation controls sub-segment is projected to register more than 40% of the market share at the end of 2017 in the global vibration control systems market owing to the increasing demand for automation controls in various power plants and oil & gas industries.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the vibration control systems market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the vibration control systems market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the vibration control systems market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the vibration control systems market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing the vibration control systems market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (EU-5 Countries, BENELUX, NORDIC & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & the rest of Eastern Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand & the rest of APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Iran & the rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the vibration control systems market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months for the vibration control systems market.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market of vibration control systems, which forms the basis of how the vibration control systems market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the vibration control systems market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global vibration control systems market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of systems, sales type, end users and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global vibration control systems market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments of vibration control systems market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global vibration control systems market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of vibration control systems providers in the value chain, their presence in the vibration control systems market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key vibration control systems providers specific to a market segment in the vibration control systems supply chain and the potential players for the vibration control systems market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the vibration control systems market. Some of the key competitors covered for the vibration control systems market in the report are HUTCHINSON, DynaTronic Corporation, Cooper Standard, GERB, Technical Manufacturing Corp, LORD Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Farrat ltd, Bridgestone Corporation, FUKOKU CO., LTD, and VICODA GmbH.

Key Segments

By System Vibration controls Isolating Pads Isolators Metal Rubber Couplings Spool Shear Bolt Bush Anti-Vibration Cylinders Male Female Motion Controls Springs Air Coil Hangers Washers & Bushes Mounts Hydraulic Pneumatic Automation control Absorber Miniature Industrial Heavy industrial Dampers Hydraulic Pneumatic Damping Pads

By Sales Type O.E.M. Aftermarket

By End-user

Mining & Quarrying

Oil & gas

Utilities

Transportation

Food Manufacturing

& Tobacco

Textile Mills

Petroleum & Coal Products manufacturing

Chemical mfg.

Electrical Equip.

Machinery Manufacturing

Key Regions covered: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Western Europe EU-5 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDIC (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Japan APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ MEA GCC Countries South Africa Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

HUTCHINSON

DynaTronic Corporation

Cooper Standard

GERB

Technical Manufacturing Corp

LORD Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Farrat ltd

Bridgestone Corporation

FUKOKU CO., LTD

VICODA GmbH

