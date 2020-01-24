Video Encoder Market 2017 Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights

Earlier, in 1996, DVD’s came into existence through in which videos could be recorded, then hard disk was invented. These mediums use to store data in an analog form which consumed a lot of space. Also, analog signals were very prone to corruption due to noise and were costly. The demand of consumer for high quality and low cost drove the need to store data in digital form. In order to record and transfer raw video, a lot of storage space was required which generated the need to reduce the amount of data needed. Thus, the method of video compression or video encoding came into existence. The device used to encode videos are known as video encoder.

The video encoder’s also known as video servers, are hardware or software’s that covert an input given in video form or analog form into digital format in order to make the video compatible to be play backed on any device. These converted videos can be sent anywhere online like on content delivery network (CDN) or a live streaming provider.

Video Encoder: Drivers and Restraints

The video encoders encode the data in such a manner that they occupy less space, and allows processing of data to be fast. Also, due to the lesser number of bits, the time consumed to transfer or upload any video file is very less. Such factors are driving the growth of video encoder market and are boosting its use in various applications.

The data compressed by video encoder has to be decompressed every time before use. Also, many errors might occur when transferring data. Such factors are hampering the growth of video encoder market since it restraints the customers to use it.

Video Encoder: Segmentation

Segmentation based on type of Video Encoder in Market:

Software Encoder: These systems run on hardware devices like laptops or computers and encodes the data Flash Media Live Encoder Wowza Gocoder Wirecast vMix

These systems run on hardware devices like laptops or computers and encodes the data Hardware Encoder: These are special devices that are made for video streaming and are capable of sending videos to destination by using its own internals Teradek VidiU TriCaster Sony Anycast LiveStream HD550 video switcher

These are special devices that are made for video streaming and are capable of sending videos to destination by using its own internals

Segmentation based on applications of Video Encoder in Market:

Residential

Commercial

Retail

Entertainment

Defense and Military

Video Encoder: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the video encoder market are

Axis Communications AB

Matrox Graphics Inc.

Honeywell Security Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco Corporation

Harmonic Inc.

Vitec Group and Teleste Corporation.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Video Encoder. The majority of Video Encoder vendors such as Matrox Graphics Inc., Honeywell Security Group and Cisco Systems are based in North America region. This is attributed to the evolution of digitalization. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like Axis Communications, Bosch Security systems and few others in the region.

Regional analysis for Global Video Encoder Market includes

North America Video Encoder Market US Canada

Latin America Video Encoder Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Video Encoder Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Video Encoder Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Video Encoder Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Video Encoder Market

The Middle East and Africa Video Encoder Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



