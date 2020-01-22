Connect with us

Video Measuring System Market Robust pace of Industry during 2018-2028

3 hours ago

Video Measuring System Market – Introduction

Video measuring system is defined as machine that optically magnifies the image of a part and transforms it into a video signal. The video signal is then analyzed by the electronics and software to determine edges and features of the target object. Growing need for high-resolution imaging over large volumes and areas without any contact with the part has increased the adoption of video measurement technology across various industries.

This accelerating growth of the video measuring system market can be attributed to various factors, such as the burgeoning popularity of video measurement applications in aerospace & defense, medical, and automotive industries. These factors pushed the global video measuring system market exceeded US$ 420 million in 2018.

Video Measuring System Market – Competitive Landscape

  • In April 2019, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division launched a novel advanced positioning tool named LightRunner that transforms automated 3D optical measurement by eradicating the mapping time during setup & measurement of parts.
  • In April 2018, Vision Engineering, showcased its novel TVM Field of View (FOV) video measurement system at the Control International Trade Fair. The newly-launched system brings together time-saving instant field of view measurements and versatile measurement tools in a bid to cater to the growing needs of the shop floor operators.

Hexagon

Established in 1975, & headquartered in Stockholm Sweden, Hexagon AB is a worldwide technology group that operates via two segments, Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS) and Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES).

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Founded in 1846, & headquartered in Oberkochen, with additional locations worldwide, the company operates as a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG. Carl Zeiss AG manufactures, develops, produces, & distributes various optical systems & optoelectronics products.

FARO Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1982 & headquartered in Florida, US, FARO Technologies holds expertise in the production of portable measurement solutions. FARO Technologies operates as a 3D measurement, imaging & realization technology company, and develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging software & devices.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Established in 1934 and headquartered in Kawasaki-shi, Japan, Mitutoyo Corporation provides precision measuring instruments across Japan and beyond. Mitutoyo Corporation has locations in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The product offerings of this company include micrometers, micrometer heads, calipers, height & depth measuring tools, vision measuring systems, calibration equipment, coordinate measuring machines, and hardness testing machines, among others.

Nikon Corporation

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells a wide range of optical instruments across Japan and internationally. Nikon Corporation operates in three segments: Precision Equipment Business, Imaging Products Business, & Healthcare Business.

Video Measuring System Market Dynamics

Upward Demand for Highly Efficient, Reliable & Precise Measurement Technology Favoring Market Growth

Numerous benefits of video measurement technology over conventional measurement approaches coupled with the burgeoning need for highly efficient, consistent, and precise measurement machinery are creating lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders. The accelerating adoption of computer numerical control (CNC)-based non-contact measurement techniques in various industries is also driving the deployment of video measurement technology. With producers increasingly seeking better maintenance of the overall quality of manufactured products, the demand for quality machine parts is likely to grow further in the near future.  These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of video measuring market in the forthcoming years.

Surging Deployment in Medical & Automotive Applications Sustain Growth

Rising popularity of video measuring systems for wide applications, including rapid prototyping, part verification, machine alignment, first article inspection, and reverse engineering, in the medical sector has been favoring market growth. Medical devices’ manufacturers are increasingly adopting precision engineering practices to manufacture higher accuracy and better reliability products.  Furthermore, video measuring systems are also witnessing increased adoption in automobile manufacturing process as they improve the measurement accuracy & overall performance of the vehicles. Automakers are increasingly adopting video measuring systems for object verification, high-precision dimensional measurement, & geometrical tolerances. Also, a video measuring system provides fast, accurate, and highly flexible non-contact dimensional measurements. The growing penetration of video measurement technology in the medical devices and automotive sectors is underpinning gains in the video measuring system market.

Video Measuring System Market – Segmentation

Based on application, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

  • Automotive
  • Medical Devices
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Heavy Machinery Industry
  • Energy & Power
  • Electronics
  • Others

Based on product type, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

  • Manual
  • Semi-automated
  • Automated/CNC

Based on offering, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Push-in Plug Vials Market Predicted to Witness Surge in the Near Future 2019 – 2029

1 min ago

January 22, 2020

New Study on the Push-in Plug Vials Market by FMI

Future Market Insights recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Push-in Plug Vials Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Push-in Plug Vials Market.

As per the report, the Push-in Plug Vials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Push-in Plug Vials , surge in research and development and more. 

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

  • Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Push-in Plug Vials Market
  • In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
  • The domestic and international presence of different players in the Push-in Plug Vials Market
  • A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
  • Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Push-in Plug Vials Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Push-in Plug Vials Market:

  • What is the estimated value of the Push-in Plug Vials Market in 2019?
  • Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Push-in Plug Vials Market?
  • Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Push-in Plug Vials Market in the upcoming years?
  • Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Push-in Plug Vials Market?
  • What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Push-in Plug Vials Market?

Key Players

Some of the key players (manufacturers and distributors) operating in the global push-in plug vials market are as follows:

  • Hsconline
  • International Scientific Supplies Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Chromatography Research Supplies
  • National Diagnostics
  • Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
  • Scientific Glass Laboratories Ltd.
  • ProSciTech

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on push-in plug vials market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Reasons to Opt for Future Market Insights    

  • One of the most established market research firms in the World
  • Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
  • Prompt and efficient customer service
  • Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
  • Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Chain Conveyor Systems Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2025

1 min ago

January 22, 2020

“Global Chain Conveyor Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

Chain Conveyor Systems Market report shows the most recent industry refreshes alongside authentic components that offer consideration regarding worldwide market and offers a certified and composed examination. The Chain Conveyor Systems Market report concentrate total business structure, monetary components and actualities identified with the mechanical situation, additionally featuring available size and estimation of Chain Conveyor Systems Market during the gauge time frame to 2025.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : LEWCO, MK Tech Group, Rexnord, FlexLink, Dorner Conveyors, Bleichert, Siemens, Buhler Group, Bosch Rexroth, Emerson, CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI), Crown Equipment Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corp, Daifuku, Dematic, Durr AG, Eisenmann AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NACCO Industries), Hytrol Conveyor, Ingersoll-Rand, Interroll Group, Jungheinrich, Kardex, KION Group, Konecranes PLC, Liebherr Group, Manitou Group, Manitowoc Company, Mecalux, Murata Machinery .

The Report published on Reasearchmoz about Chain Conveyor Systems Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.

Chain Conveyor Systems Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Market Revenue By Region


On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Chain Conveyor Systems market share and growth rate of Chain Conveyor Systems for each application, including-

  • Automotive
  • Food & Beverage
  • Agriculture
  • Building and Construction
  • Electrical & Electronic Equipment
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Shipping Industrial
  • Energy and Power
  • Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Chain Conveyor Systems market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Chain Link Type
  • Chain Plate Type
  • Chain Net Type
  • Other

Chain Conveyor Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key Reasons to Purchase –

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Chain Conveyor Systems and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the Chain Conveyor Systems production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Chain Conveyor Systems Market and its impact on the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for Chain Conveyor Systems Market.


Baby Pacifier Market 2026: Development Trends and Manufacturers Analysis- MAM, Pigeon, AVENT, NUK, Chicco, Dr. Brown’s, Nuby, NIP, Playtex, Suavinex

1 min ago

January 22, 2020

Image result for Baby Pacifier

The Global Baby Pacifier Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Baby Pacifier Market.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Baby Pacifier market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global Baby Pacifier market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Baby Pacifier market and increase their sales growth. Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Baby Pacifier market.

Analysis of Baby Pacifier Industry Key Manufacturers:

MAM, Pigeon, AVENT, NUK, Chicco, Dr. Brown’s, Nuby, NIP, Playtex, Suavinex, Goodbaby & evenflo, Lovi, Tommee Tippee, Natursutten, US Baby, Babisil, Born Free, IVORY, Rikang, Combi, Rhshine

