Video on Demand (VoD) Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 17.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 87.1 Billion

The Video on Demand (VoD) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 38.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 87.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Video on Demand (VoD) Market:

Netflix (US)

Amazon (US)

Google (US)

YouTube (US)

Apple (US)

HBO (US)

Cisco (US)

Roku (US)

IndieFlix (US)

Vudu (US)

Hulu (US)

Comcast (US)

Akamai (US)

Huawei (China)

Fujitsu (Japan)

CenturyLink (US)

Muvi (US)

Vubiquity (US)

“OTT segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

The flexibility, comfort, and personalization of content have driven the adoption of VoD solution.Over The Top (OTT) services are predominantly delivered over the end user’s handheld devices, such as smart phones, tablets, and laptops, through a wireless connection over the internet. Through the OTT services, viewers are provided with a plethora of choices, with titles from diverse genres within the vast library to choose from at any given time.

“Subscription-based segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Subscrition-based Video on Demand (SVoD) empowers content providers to setup multiple pricing options for users of their content. A proper combination of content and pricing is essential to acquire and maintain audiences. Netflix has over 158 million paid memberships across 190 countries for the SVoD monetization model. The platform offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

“Media, entertainment, and gaming industry vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

With the digitalization of media, entertainment, and gaming mediums, the consumer appetite for gaining access to the right information or preferred channels is growing increasingly. Through efficient VOD solution, organizations are analyzing the structured and unstructured content to enhance their business decisions, augment content quality, and enrich business operations. Rich media services are offered to individual customers through a variety of devices for better customer engagement.

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2015–2018

Table 2 Video on Demand Market Size, By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Market Size By Solution, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Solution: Market Size By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Pay-TV Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Pay-TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Pay-TV Market Size, By Monetization Model, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Transaction-Based Pay-TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Subscription-Based Pay-TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Advertising-Based Pay-TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Others Pay-TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Cable TV Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Direct to Home Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Over-The-Top Services Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Over-The-Top Services Market Size, By Monetization Model, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…..and More

