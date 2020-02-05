Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018 to 2027

Study on the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

The market study on the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market published by FMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 to 2027.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.

