Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Research Report By Global Industry Size, Analysis, Share, Trends & Growth

Exoskeleton Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Exoskeletons are wearable devices that are used to expand the physical capabilities of the wearer. It contains rigid and resistant components that just a set of functional roles including excretion, protection, support, sensing. Generally, Exoskeletons are powered with sensors and actuators or sometimes can be passive. These wearable machines enable limb movement with amplified strength and enhance the performance of human tasks.

Increasing adoption of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors, growing demand from healthcare sector for robotic rehabilitation, an increasing prevalence of strokes, advancements in robotic technologies, rising investments and funding for R&D to develop more accessible and affordable mobility solutions are the major factors driving the exoskeleton market growth. However, stringent government regulations pertaining to medical applications is the key restraining factor for the growth of the exoskeleton market

Further key findings from the report:

• The hardware segment accounted for a share of over 88% of the overall exoskeleton market in 2016 owing to the fact that hardware components add major value to the overall exoskeleton cost. Control systems accounted for the largest share in the hardware segment

• From the mobility segment, exoskeleton market for Mobile exoskeleton accounted for over 68% share of the overall exoskeleton market in 2016 and is further expected to grow at higher CAGFR during the forecast period. Mobile exoskeletons are compact in size, light in weight, and its flexibility to operate in the home as well as drives market for this segment

• Exoskeleton market for software segment is anticipated to grow at significant higher CAGR during the forecast period. With technological advancements complexity in exoskeletons also surges, owing to this fact market for software is expected to grow at higher CAGR as the software will assist the complex functionalities to process efficiently and accurately

• Exoskeleton market for the Stationary segment is anticipated to cross 1.3 Billion by 2026. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of spinal and injuries, which is enhancing the application of stationary systems mainly in rehabilitation centers

• Among the geographical regions, dominated the overall exoskeleton market with over 45% in 2016. Presence of key players, increase in geriatric population, increasing adoption of exoskeletons in military, healthcare, and consumer industries contribute to market growth in this region.

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Exoskeleton Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Exoskeleton Market on the basis of a component, type, mobility, body part, vertical, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Exoskeleton Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Exoskeleton Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Exoskeleton Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Exoskeleton Market globally.

Key Players in the Exoskeleton Market Are:

• Cyberdyne

• Bionik Laboratories

• Ekso Bionics

• B-Temia

• Focal Meditech

• Lockheed Martin

• DIH Technologies

• Rewalk Robotics

• Ottobock

• Meditouch

• Honda Motor

• Parker Hannifin

• Atoun

• Rex Bionics

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Myomo

• Wandercraft

• Daiya Industry Co.

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Exoskeleton Market:

Research report categorizes the Exoskeleton Market based on component, type, mobility, body part, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Exoskeleton Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Exoskeleton Market, By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

Exoskeleton Market, By Type:

• Passive

• Powered

Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility:

• Mobile

• Stationary

Exoskeleton Market, by Body Part:

• Full Body

• Upper Extremities

• Lower Extremities

Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical:

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Industrial

Exoskeleton Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Exoskeleton Market Overview

Chapter Two: Exoskeleton Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Exoskeleton Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Exoskeleton Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Exoskeleton Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Exoskeleton Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Exoskeleton Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Exoskeleton by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Exoskeleton Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Exoskeleton Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/exoskeleton-market/2620/

