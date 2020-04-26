Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market To Register Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Product (Viral Vectors and Plasmid), By End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutes), and By Application (Gene & Cancer Therapies, Formulation Development, Viral Infections, and Immunotherapy): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at approximately USD 418 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,237 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 20.5 % between 2019 and 2027.

Viral vectors are altered viruses that are utilized for inserting genetic material into a cell that can be manipulated for the purpose of healing. These viral vectors prevent the new gene from getting degraded through the delivery of gene castle in the targeted cell. The latter makes use of the new gene to carry out its function. Various kinds of viral vectors include adenoviruses, lentiviruses, and adeno-associated viruses.

Plasmid DNA gene is utilized for the purpose of cloning, transferring, and manipulating the gene. The key qualities of plasmid include easy working with self-replicating and stability. They are mainly utilized for understanding the gene function and examining RNAs and other genetic material. Plasmid DNA is sectored into conjugative plasmids and non-conjugative plasmids.

Growing occurrence of chronic ailments to drive the market trends

A prominent rise in the aging population prone to chronic disorders along with an increase in incidences of chronic diseases is likely to upsurge the growth of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, gene therapy offers major treatment facilities for chronic ailments like cancer, inherited diseases, and viral infections.

Furthermore, the rise in the allocation of funds by private firms on research activities is predicted to drive the market expansion over the forecast timespan. Apart from this, manufacturers are implementing new techniques such as cell line culture development, expression systems, and cell culture system for effectively handling activities related to viral-based vector development. All these factors will upsurge market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the risk of mutagenesis & other obstructions in gene therapy as well as huge costs associated with gene treatment will put brakes on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Gene & Cancer therapies segment to dominate the application landscape over the forecast period

The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in the number of gene & cancer therapy subjects along with rapid clinical growth. Apart from this, viral vectors are used for developing gene and T-cell therapies and this will further steer the segmental growth.

Research Institutes to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue by 2027

The growth of the research institutes segment is attributed to the rise in the research & development activities for launching new therapies to treat chronic ailments like cancer.

North America to dominate the overall regional market growth in terms of revenue by 2027

The growth of the market in the region over the forecast period is due to large-scale government assistance for carrying research activities along with the presence of biopharmaceutical firms in North America. The U.S. is likely to be the regional revenue driver during the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing business include Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec), Cobra Biologics, VGXI, Inc., DNA manufacturing market include Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Vigene Biosciences Inc., Brammer Bio, Oxford Gene Technology, SIRION Biotech GmbH, FinVector Vision Therapies, VIROVEK, Novasep, SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ALDEVRON, and General Electric Company (GE Healthcare).

This report segments the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market as follows:

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Viral Vectors Retrovirus Lentiviruses Adenoviruses Adeno-Associated Viruses

Plasmid DNA Conjugative Plasmids Non – Conjugative Plasmids



Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Gene and Cancer Therapies

Viral Infections

Immunotherapy

Formulation Development

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

