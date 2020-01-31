Virtual Microscopy Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2016 – 2024

Global Data Fusion Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025> The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the data fusion market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growth in need of people to simplify their workload related to security and increase in dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The media and entertainment industry vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in need to manage data extracted from various sources and other IT systems, such as operations management.

The major business functions, which the data fusion caters to are Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resources (HR). The adoption of data fusion for HR business function is expected to increase significantly in the forthcoming years, owing to the surge in need to resolve HR process-related issues in real time and rise in requirement to streamline operations across industries.

In 2017, the global Data Fusion market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach — million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study > Thomson Reuters, AGT International, ESRI, Lexisnexis, Palantir Technologies, Cogint, Invensense, Clarivate Analytics, Merrick & Company, Inrix

This report studies the Data Fusion market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Fusion market by product type and applications/end industries.

What to Expect From This Report on Data Fusion Market:

The developmental plans for your business based on the value of the cost of the production and value of the products, and more for the coming years.

A detailed overview of regional distributions of popular products in the Data Fusion Market.

How do the major companies and mid-level manufacturers make a profit within the Data Fusion Market?

Estimate the break-in for new players to enter the Data Fusion Market.

Comprehensive research on the overall expansion within the Data Fusion Market for deciding the product launch and asset developments.

