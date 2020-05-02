Visible Light Communication Market 2020 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Oledcomm, Outstanding Technology, Koninklijke Philips

The report titled “Visible Light Communication Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Visible Light Communication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$70.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 76.2%. Uni-directional, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 75.2%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48 Billion by the year 2025, Uni-directional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Visible Light Communication Market: SONA Networks, GE, LightPointe Communications, LVX System, Nakagawa Laboratories, Oledcomm, Outstanding Technology, Koninklijke Philips, PureLiFi, Avago Technologies, Axrtek, ByteLight, Casio, IBSENtelecom, Lightbee, Luciom, Panasonic and others.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

Global Visible Light Communication Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Visible Light Communication Market on the basis of Types are:

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

On the basis of Application , the Global Visible Light Communication Market is segmented into:

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

Regional Analysis For Visible Light Communication Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Visible Light Communication Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Visible Light Communication Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Visible Light Communication Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Visible Light Communication Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Visible Light Communication Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

