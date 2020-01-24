Vitamin Ingredients Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2017 – 2025

The global parking management market is expected to grow to US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 from US$ 37.6 Bn in 2017.

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

As per ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Associations), parking management refers to the adoption of various strategies and subsequently technology-enabled solutions that facilitate in efficient use of parking resources. Further, the effective implementation of the strategy results in the reduced number of parking space required by the facility based on the strategy adopted thereby providing long-term economic, social, and environmental benefits to the end-user. The parking management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00004462

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Flowbird Group

2. Indigo Parking Service

3. ParkMobile

4. Passport Inc.

5. Siemens AG

6. Smart Parking Ltd.

7. Streetline

8. Swarco

9. T2 Systems

10. Tiba Parking

What is the Dynamics of Parking Management Market?

The parking management market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of a significant number of players in each country coupled with multiple players with small and regional presence. The commonly available parking solutions in parking management market are access control, ANPR, parking security & surveillance, parking reservation and valet parking, and fee enforcement among other parking management solutions.

What is the SCOPE of Parking Management Market?

the increasing number of registered passenger vehicles along with limited parking space availability across important cities has led to the surge in demand for efficient parking management market in the past few years. Subsequently, the leading end-users of parking management such as airports, government & municipals, universities, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and commercial complexes among other end-users have witnessed a significant increase the parking management market in the coming years. Also, among on-street parking especially in metro cities has attributed in a considerable collection of revenue generated through parking violation and parking fees which is effectively utilized for providing essential utilities to the public. Factors such as increasing rate of infrastructure development coupled with the growing purchasing power of the individuals have significantly increased the demand for improving the vehicle mobility at major popular commercial hubs in developed as well as developing countries.

What is the Market Segmentation?

Geographically, the parking management market is majorly dominated by developed regions such as Europe and North America owing to a high number of registered vehicle per household capita and the amount of regulated parking space currently available in the areas. Moreover, the growing emphasis towards facilitating seamless mobility among densely populated cities has further boosted the demand for efficient parking management in the developed regions. Currently, there are various leading players such as APCOA, Indigo-Infra Park, Passport, Siemens, Skidata and SP Plus among other leading companies have leading market position in parking management market among different countries across European and North America regions. However, the presence of the substantial number of local and regional players with a minimal scope of business has resulted in the highly fragmented parking management market even in developed economies. Among developing countries, the availability of a substantial number of unregulated parking space and free parking has a profound influence over the parking management market growth and the market is majorly driven by off-street parking space at commercial areas and government & municipal locations. However, countries such as Japan and China owing to stringent government guidelines towards parking space have resulted in minimum parking space available for parking management solutions.

What is the Regional Framework of Parking Management Market?

The primary factor influencing the growth of off-street parking in the parking management market among developed countries and few financially emerging countries is the rapid growth of smart cities. The rising smart city initiatives are driving the deployment of sensors and related technologies for various applications which includes parking. Owing to this, several parking management technology developers as well as numerous parking management service providers are developing and offering advanced technologies to facilitate the municipalities and private spaces to optimize unutilized and unorganized parking areas. The advantages of technologically enhanced parking technologies are increasing the interest among various municipalities, commercial building zones, industrial building management as well as residential sector, thereby, rising the market for off-street parking management in the current market scenario.

The report analyzes factors affecting Parking Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Parking Management market in these regions.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at –

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00004462

Industry Landscape –

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures

New Product Launches

Expansions and Other Strategic Developments

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the Parking Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Parking Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Parking Management in the global market.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.