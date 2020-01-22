Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Vitamin & Mineral Premixes industry growth. Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes industry.. The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing instances of loss of appetite has led individuals to spend on functional and fortified food products. With the growing need for nutrition-rich food products, manufacturers are focusing on developing functional food products blended with health benefiting ingredients such as vitamin and mineral premixes. In addition, food manufacturers are utilizing vitamins and minerals as an important ingredient as it enhances the flavor, functionality, and appeal of the food products.

List of key players profiled in the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market research report:

Archer Daniels Mildland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia Plc, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Watson Inc., B&H Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings), Fenchem Biotek Limited

By Ingredient Type

Vitamin & Mineral Combinations, Vitamins, Minerals

By Form

Powder Form, Liquid Form,

By Application

Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Early Life Nutrition/Baby Food, Pharma OTC, Other Applications

By Function

Energy, Weight Management, Bone Health, Digestion, Heart Health, Vision Health, Brain Health & Memory, Immunity, Others

The global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Vitamin & Mineral Premixes. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

