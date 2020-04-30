ENERGY
Voice Based Shopping Market Size, Emerging Trends, User Demand, Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, Regions, Application & Forecast 2025
“Hey Alexa, Buy me a Shampoo” Or “Google, Buy the grocery list”
Well, this is what Voice based shopping is all about. Talking to your devices and getting your work done. This revolutionary voice search technology can be your new go to shopping destination.
Your Basic guide to Voice Based Shopping
Voice based shopping is a new trend owners of digital assistants that work by recognizing voice, natural language processing and speech synthesis are following. Digital assistants and voice based devices help users buy products only by commanding tasks to the devices. Smart devices and speaker records consumer information like address, payment details, and contact details. However, with Alexa and Google these details are already updated during the registration process. This pre saved information makes it easier for the devices to take orders and process it.
Voice Based Shopping is revolutionizing the way consumers are buying. Many across the globe prefer e-commerce mode of shopping. Some of the factors driving the e-commerce market are the ease of shopping anywhere and anywhere, attractive offers, wide range of products and quick delivery and return systems offered by e-commerce vendors.
Trends, Benefits and Challenges of Voice Based Shopping
Voice based shopping is extremely convenient for buyers as it allows reordering based on previously placed orders at the same time it gives various options and alternatives for the same ordered product. Smart devices save information regarding your product preference, brand, price bracket, quantity to reorder the same product in the future.
However, voice based shopping has many challenges to overcome, to have a brighter and longer future. Some of the challenges faced by the voice based shopping industry are:
Difficulty in voice recognition, as the concept is all about voice there might be times the system doesn’t understand and comply with your language. This might be due to technical difficulties or change in voice tone due to several reasons.
The ordering process is simple in Alexa since the details are already fed in the system. Incidents of accidental purchases are reported owing to the ease of process. Especially in case of children where accidental order placement can also take place. Amazon not only orders for you, but also analyzes and saves your purchases.
Ordering the wrong product is also possible as buyers can’t see the product here like in the case of app shopping. No provision of visual aid to analyze a product before purchasing can cause problems for the voice based shopping market. But then again, there is fair change of the convenience provided by these devices overpowering its limitation of visual aid.
These challenges are expected to be resolved in future, with the help of growing innovation in various phases of technology.
Future of Voice Based Shopping
Currently, only a small percentage of people owning smart speakers and devices use it for shopping purposes, not more than 305 but, this number is expected to shoot up to around 50% by 2020. However, the industry is just is still budding and the pace at which technology is developing, in no time it will get stronger. At the foremost, there is a need for better and enhanced security, to avoid accidental orders which seems to be a problem for market players. Reports of devices, not being able to understand the voice command are constantly heard, providers need to work around this and offer better user experience to buyers.
In the future, these devices will give more personalized experience to the buyer at the same time understand different voices in the same house. Another, feature to look out for in the voice based shopping market is the ability to talk to your cars, refrigerators, lamps, fans and other devices. The automotive industry would also witness new technologies and growth by car speech recognition. 2018, saw car speech recognition as becoming standard and would be growing in the coming years. Amazon has partnered with Marriott Group to launch Alexa exclusively for hospitality. This will help consumers undertake simple tasks like ordering towels, calling and controlling room lighting.
Digital Experience Platform Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Services, Increasing Opportunities, Developments, Future Growth, Industry Insight, Dynamic, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2025
The term “digital experience platform” sounds like a remedy for marketers, a simple resolution and one-stop solution for delivering their digital expertise. Modern marketing and also marketing technology landscape is a complicated puzzle. One-to-one marketing should result in your customer or prospect feeling uniquely and perfectly spoken to in an intensely personalized way. That personalization is driven by customer data: buying for history, browsing history, historical GPS location information, or even their interest in current affairs. At its most effective, personalized messaging is delivered in real time and in the context of the place and task at hand.
“Digital Experience Platform” is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain shifts, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are critical to marketing and purchasing decisions. The power of mobile and digital technology has enabled retailers to deliver cutting-edge experiences to their customers. Research report provides an excellent amount of market information composed with the help of several key and sub-research techniques.
This power and flexibility makes digital experience platform unique in the market and gives partners and customers an unparalleled foundation for the types of transformative innovations in customer expertise that drive what it is called as the Experience Business. Digital experience platform market exceeds customers’ expectations with continually improved experiences drawn from a 360-degree view of the customer and awareness of the user’s context and preferences. These experiences surprise and delight the customer, cement customer loyalty, and drive business value. With digital experience platform industry, the user get an open system that supports the experience innovations user want to create with a data foundation, machine intelligence, and value-added that are all open to be controlled, customized, and integrated with as you see a promising fit.
The power of digital experience platform’s data ingestion process is twofold: flexibility and speed. Data ingestion offers tremendous flexibility by having the ability to ingest various types of data from multiple sources, and also the ease and efficiency of the consumption process means that the information is accessible for deep engagement, information science analysis, and automation of labor processes in near real time.
This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: Adobe Systems (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), OpenText (Canada), SDL (UK), Sitecore (US), Acquia (US), Jahia (Switzerland), Episerver (US), Squiz (Australia), BloomReach (US), Liferay (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), and censhare (Germany).
Segment Overview of Global Digital Experience Platform Market
By Component
Cloud
On-premises
Platform
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Vertical
Retail
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Public Sector
Others (Education, Transportation & Logistics, and Utilities)
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
MEA
The Digital Experience Platform Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Team Collaboration Software Market 2020 Latest Technologies, Upcoming Trends, Solutions, Services, Developments, Applications, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025
The driving factors influencing the global team collaboration software market includes virtualization of devices, expansion of software as a service, growing internet usage, expertise development, and developing labor force demographics.
“Collaborative software or groupware is application software designed to help people working on a common task to attain their goals. One of the earliest definitions of collaborative software is “intentional group processes plus software to support them”. “Collaborative software relates to the notion of collaborative work systems, which are conceived as any form of human organization that emerges any time that collaboration takes place, whether it is formal or informal, intentional or unintentional.”
The global team collaboration software market is categorized into several segmentation including application overview, software overview, deployment, and regional overview. On the basis of application overview, the global team collaboration software market is fragmented into solutions, logistics & transportation, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and education. Based on the software, the global team collaboration software market segregated into conferencing and communication & coordination. On the basis of deployment, the global team collaboration software market is classified into on premise and cloud. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global team collaboration software market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa. Leading players of the global global team collaboration software market includes Box incorporation, Intralinks Holdings Incorporations and Survey Monkey, Dropbox, Slack, Microsoft, Cisco System, IBM, Oracle, Citrix, Avaya, Zoho, Clarizen, Comindware, Google, Huddle, Audiocobes, Metaswitch, AT&T, Adobes, SABA, and Mitel.
Segment Overview of Global Team Collaboration Software Market
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Cloud
On-premise
Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Conferencing software
Communication and coordination software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Manufacturing
BFSI
IT & telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Logistics & transportation
Education
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
MEA
The Team Collaboration Software Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Team Collaboration Software Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Customer Experience Management Market 2020: Share of Industry, State of Growth, Future Trends, Prices, Business Opportunities, Demand Overview, Review of Key Players and Forecast 2025
Every customer interaction is automatically routed to and handled by the suitable channel/ agent. This involves analyzing advanced information, such as personal traits, demographic data, psychographic details, interaction history, and other transactional data. The driving factors influencing the global customer experience management market includes reducing customer churn rates, growing concern to improve customer engagement, increasing deployment of cloud-based and growing demand for big data analytics. Moreover, increasing implementation of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and data analytics is expected to boost the global customer experience management market.
“Customer experience is the product of an interaction between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship. This interaction is made up of three parts: the customer journey, the brand touchpoints the customer interacts with, and the environments the customer experiences (including digital environment) during their experience.[citation needed] A good customer experience means that the individual’s experience during all points of contact matches the individual’s expectations.”
The global customer experience management market is categorized into several segmentation including component overview and regional overview. On the basis of application overview, the global customer experience management market is fragmented into solutions, services, professional services, and managed services. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global customer experience management market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa. Leading players of the global customer experience management market includes OpenText (Canada), SAS Institute (US), Zendesk (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Tech Mahindra (India), Medallia (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Verint Systems (US), InMoment (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), MaritzCX (US), Sitecore (US), Clarabridge (US), SDL (UK), and Adobe Systems (US).
Segment Overview of Global Customer Experience Management Market
By Component
Cloud
On-premises
Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Vertical
Retail
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Automotive
Media & Entertainment
Public Sector
Others (Education, Transportation, and Logistics)
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
LATAM
MEA
The Customer Experience Management Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Customer Experience Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
