Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) Market – Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2018 – 2026

New Study about the Brick Carton Packaging Market by FMR

Fact.MR recently Published a Brick Carton Packaging Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Brick Carton Packaging Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Brick Carton Packaging , surge in development and research and more.

Competitive landscape

This section delivers a dashboard view of the leading stakeholders in the brick carton packaging market. The brick carton packaging market report includes a thorough analysis on the key product and business strategies of all the prominent market players. Few of the players identified in the brick carton packaging market report includes Tetra Pak International SA, Refresco Gerber B.V., Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nampak Limited, SIG Combibloc Obeikan Company Limited, Mondi Limited, Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd., Amcor Limited and Elopak S A.

Sustainability continues to be one of the key focus areas for brick carton packaging market players. For instance, Tetra Pak, a leading provider of brick carton packaging solutions has recently received the highest class of certification from Vinçotte, the world-recognized assessment body, for its brick carton packaging solution of Tetra Brik® Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap™ 30 in the sustainable packaging category. In 2017, Elopak launched sustainable brick carton packaging solutions made from an unbleached board- Naturally Pure-Pak® for organic milk in Finland. Amcor, another leader in the brick carton packaging market received a Silver Award honor for its easy-opening, flexible PushPop® pouch for Mentos which has significantly reduced supply chain costs, improved packaging consistency and lowered its carbon footprints.

Definition

Brick carton packaging is either square or rectangular in shape and is made of aluminium, paperboard or low-density polyethene. Brick carton packaging is available in a range of sizes and with or without closure. Brick carton packaging usually presents benefits such as longer shelf life, storage convenience and maximum functionality over other packaging solutions.

About the Report

Fact.MR has collated compelling insights on the brick carton packaging market and published a new report titled, “Brick Carton Packaging Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. A thorough analysis backed by an in-depth assessment of historical data and current market study is carried out to derive the brick carton packaging market performance during the forecast period.

Segmentation

An exhaustive discussion on the market taxonomy of brick carton packaging market is mentioned in the segmentation section. Individual market segments of brick carton packaging market and their outlook during the forecast period is thoroughly discussed. The brick carton packaging market is categorized based on material type, thickness, packaging structure, capacity, end use and region. The regional analysis of seven regions and an exhaustive country-wise analysis is provided in the brick carton packaging market report.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the aforementioned insights, the brick carton packaging market report discusses more such interesting market facets in the brick carton packaging landscape.

Which factors are expected to contribute to the leading demand for brick cartons in the APEJ brick carton packaging market?

How will the ongoing sustainability trend influence the material types used in the brick carton packaging market?

In the brick carton packaging market, how does the demand for brick carton packaging in different types of food and beverage differ?

What are the key innovations introduced by manufacturers in the brick carton packaging market?

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the brick carton packaging market analysis is elaborately discussed in this section. The resources used to carry out primary and secondary research approaches are mentioned in the brick carton packaging market report. Also, cross-validations are given in this section to avoid future discrepancies related to the insights mentioned in the brick carton packaging market report.

