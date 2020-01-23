VSC-HVDC Market Trends and Analysis to (2020-2025)

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Narrowband Iot Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Narrowband Iot Market.

Key Findings

The global market for narrowband IoT is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 43.92 during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The rising Internet penetration across the world, increased demand across industrial and commercial applications and technological development are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of narrowband IoT market. The increasing acceptance of smart technology is presenting a major opportunity for the market to expand.

Market Insights

Nowadays, IoT devices are deployed in both commercial & residential buildings to make energy & resource allocation more efficient with enhanced security. Narrowband IoT helps in efficient deployment of the IoT devices by providing an affordable data transmission network. The building automation market is primarily driven by high investment in the smart city development wherein the IoT is expected to play an important role. Global Smart Cities Primer Picks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) anticipates smart city technology & management investment to reach more than $XX trillion by 2020 globally, which further would rise to $XX trillion by 2026.

Though the overall narrowband IoT market has numerous growth drivers, the market growth is curtailed by certain challenges. Competition from rival LPWAN technologies, low data transmission speed, & security & privacy concerns, are hindering the market growth.

Regional Insights

The global narrowband Internet of Things market is dominated by North America. The region accounted for the highest revenue share in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in the global narrowband IOT market. The presence of well-established IT infrastructure, key market players and emerging smart city projects in the region have led to the growth of the North America narrowband IoT market. Wide commercial applications such as public sector, smart cities, & smart healthcare are going to boost the growth of the narrowband Internet of Things market in the region.

Globally, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for narrowband internet of things as it is expected to rise with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Currently, China holds the largest market share in the APAC market, and the Indian market is expected to escalate at the fastest CAGR by the end of the forecasting years.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the global narrowband IOT market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, U-Blox AG, Arm Holdings PLC, Telit Communications PLC, CommSolid GmbH (acquired by Goodix), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., T-Mobile, Vodafone Group PLC, and Intel Corporation.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Narrowband Iot Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Narrowband Iot Market. through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in the Narrowband Iot Market. study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Narrowband Iot Market. industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Narrowband Iot Market. is likely to grow. Narrowband Iot Market. report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Narrowband Iot Market.

