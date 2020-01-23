Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Warehouse Management Systems Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026

The global Warehouse Management Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Warehouse Management Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Warehouse Management Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Warehouse Management Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Warehouse Management Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
PSI Software
Oracle
SAP
Manhattan Associates

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Devices
Software System

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Supermarket
Electronic Commerce
Logistics
Other

Each market player encompassed in the Warehouse Management Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Warehouse Management Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Warehouse Management Systems market report?

  • A critical study of the Warehouse Management Systems market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
  • Learn the behavior pattern of every Warehouse Management Systems market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
  • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Warehouse Management Systems landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
  • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
  • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Warehouse Management Systems market report answers the following queries:

  1. Which players hold the significant Warehouse Management Systems market share and why?
  2. What strategies are the Warehouse Management Systems market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
  3. Why region is expected to lead the global Warehouse Management Systems market?
  4. What factors are negatively affecting the Warehouse Management Systems market growth?
  5. What will be the value of the global Warehouse Management Systems market by the end of 2029?

Why Choose Warehouse Management Systems Market Report?

  1. Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
  2. Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
  3. Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
  4. Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
  5. Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Drilling Tools Market Opportunities 2019 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost, highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.

Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort. It is frequently used in household applications, factories, workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.

Need a sample!!! Get Sample Copy of Drilling Tools Market Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-sample-pdf/

Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others.
  2. Based on Application includes onshore and offshore.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope

The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Drilling Tools market include:

  • Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Halliburton
  • Weatherford
  • Baker Hughes
  • DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL
  • COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS
  • RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED
  • Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
  • Other Key Companies

Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type

  • Drill Bit
  • Drilling Tubulars
  • Drilling Collars
  • Drill Swivel
  • Drill Stabilizers and Reamers
  • Drill Jars
  • Mud Motors
  • Mechanicial Thrusters
  • Others

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/oil-gas-drilling-tools-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Read Press Release of Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-to-reach-usd-2-23-billion-in-2024/

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

MARKET REPORT

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.

Need a sample!!! Get Sample Copy of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-sample-pdf/

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene.
  2. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials market include:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
  • JFE Chemical Corporation
  • Umicore
  • Targray Technology International Inc.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • XGSciences
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Other Key Companies

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material

Lithium Titanate

Carbon

  • Graphite
  • Hard Carbon
  • Soft carbon

Silicon Composites

Graphene

Others

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application

  • Cylindrical Cell
  • Prismatic Cell
  • Pouch Cell
  • Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Read Press Release of Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-to-reach-usd-9-0-billion-in-2024/

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-purchase-now/

MARKET REPORT

Global Articulated Robots Market is estimated to reach USD 25.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%., Says FSR

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Articulated Robots Market: Summary

The Global Articulated Robots Market is estimated to reach USD 25.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) technology is expected to drive the articulated robots market during the forecast period. However, High initial investment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Open automation architecture is expected to become an opportunity for articulated robots market.

Articulated robot is a robot which has rotary joints. Number of rotary joints can vary from two to ten or more. Articulated robots enable articulated and interpolated movement to any extent within the work area. Some key players in articulated robots market are FANUC Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. among others.

Download Free Sample Copy of Global Articulated Robots [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/articulated-robots-market-sample-pdf/

Articulated Robots Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global articulated robots market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  • On the basis of axis, the market is segmented into 4- axis, 5- axis, 6- axis,and 7- axis.
  • By component, the articulated robots market is segmented into hardware, software, andservices. By load capacity, the articulated robot market is segmented into low, medium, high, and heavy.
  • By application, the articulated robots market is segmented into material handling, assembling, welding, molding,and 
  • By end use industry, the articulated robots market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, chemical, consumer goods, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing,and others.

To Gain More Insights Around the Global Articulated Robots Market@https://www.forencisresearch.com/articulated-robots-market/

Articulated Robots Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Articulated Robots Market by Axis

  • 4- Axis
  • 5- Axis
  • 6- Axis
  • 7- Axis

Articulated Robots Market by Component

       Hardware

  • Controller
  • Arm
  • End Effector
  • Drive
  • Sensor

Software

  • Services
  • Managed
  • Professional

Articulated Robots Market by Load Capacity

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High
  • Heavy

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Articulated Robots [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/articulated-robots-market-request-methodology/

Articulated Robots Market by Application

  • Material Handling
  • Assembling
  • Welding
  • Molding
  • Others

Articulated Robots Market by End Use Industry

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Chemical
  • Consumer Goods
  • Electronics
  • Energy
  • Healthcare
  • Metal
  • Others

Read Press Release of Global Articulated Robots Market for More [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/articulated-robot-market-to-reach-usd-25-6-billion-by-2024/

Articulated Robots Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Global Articulated Robots Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/articulated-robots-market-purchase-now/

