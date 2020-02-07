Water Bottle Handles Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2017 – 2025

About global Water Bottle Handles market

The latest global Water Bottle Handles market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Water Bottle Handles industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Water Bottle Handles market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The global water bottle handles market is segmented as per product type, material type and by application type.

As per product type the global market for bottle handle is segmented as follows:

Single Water Bottle Handles

Multi Pack Water Bottle Handles 2 Pack 4 Pack Solutions 8 Pack Solution



As per the material type, the global water bottle handles market is segmented as follows:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Other Materials

As per the application type, the global water bottle handles market is segmented as follows:

Up to 2 Liter Bottles

2 to 5 Liter Bottles

5-10 Liter Bottles

10 to 25 Liter Bottles

Above 25 Liter Bottles

Global Water Bottle Handles Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for bottle handle represent presence of manufacturers with extensive capabilities in plastic product manufacturing. Water bottles handles are manufactured in wide range of design and strength capacities depending on the end user requirements. The global marker for water bottle handles is segmented into different capacities of water bottles ranging from 2 liters to 25 liters and more. Water bottle handles have to sustain strength requirements in order to withstand the weight of different capacities of water bottles. In October 2012, Roberts PolyPro, Inc. introduced bottle handle applicator for production of water bottle handles and in order to enhance their capabilities of supplying water bottle handles for their clients. The technology implemented by Roberts PolyPro, Inc. allows decrease in capital requirements and provides flexibility in operation.

The global market for water bottle handles is abuzz with continuous product innovation and evolution of technology for application and delivering water bottle handle solution. Manufacturers are hence supplying solution that cater to varying requirements of water bottle manufacturers and suppliers of drinking water. Manufacturers of water bottle handles are hence supplying wide range of solution including single water bottle handle, multiple water bottle handle. Multipack water bottle handle include solutions such 2 pack solutions, 4 pack solutions and 8 pack solutions.

Heavy gauge water bottle handle are supplied particularly for the purpose of carrying and transporting 1 to 5 gallon bottles that are supplied at various institutional market segments. Institutional market segments such as corporate offices, educational institutions, etc. are large consumers of drinking water bottle packaged in 1 to 5 gallon water bottles. Growing demand for water bottles from institutional market is expected to drive the global market for water bottle handles.

Global Water Bottle Handles Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Water Bottle Handles market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Water Bottle Handles Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global water bottle handles market include Roberts PolyPro, Inc. Blackhawk Molding, Ningbo Beilun Daqi Yuxin Plastic Products Making Factory, Taizhou Huangyan Baitong Plastic Factory, Zhuhai Yonglong Jialin Watercooler Co., Ltd., Yongkang PPP Homeware Co., Ltd.



