Water Enhancers Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2015 – 2021
Water enhancers are consumable formulations that add flavor as well as supplementary dietary benefits to the water without any carbonation process. Carbonation is a process in which carbon dioxide is dissolved in water at low temperature and high pressures. It is because of the carbon dioxide gas, that the drink has a particular tangy and fizzy taste and this fizzy and tangy taste is accepted globally in a number of soft drinks. But, this taste comes at a cost of some health effects, which has become a subject of concern for people worldwide.
The search for making beverages and drinks without carbonation process that not only have a distinct taste but also are nutritious for human health became more popular post the first decade of the twenty-first century.
Because of rising population and growing consumption of water enhancers, this market is expected to boost up over the period of 2015-2025. The global water enhancers market was valued in thousands of millions in 2014 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the period of 2015-2025.
A Huge share of the population in western countries is suffering from obesity. In a recent survey in 2014, it was found that around one-third of the U.S. population is obese. Though it is not proven medically that carbonated drinks increase the chances of obesity, customers, due to rising health awareness, are seen to be avoiding the consumption of these carbonated drinks. Besides, it has also been seen that carbonated drinks, due to the release of carbon dioxide gas in the digestive tract, may significantly increase the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome which is characterized by chronic abdominal pain, discomfort and bloating. So, these health concerns among customers are driving the global water enhancers market at a large scale.
Rapid industrialization backed up by alluring marketing resulted in the creation of a “Health Cautious Class” among people. This resulted in the large production of health improving and nutritional foods & beverages globally and helped the market players to launch and sell their products such as water enhancers and etc. So, these behavioral changes in consumer preferences towards flavored drinks had further driven the water enhancers market.
The water enhancers market, along with a great potential in generating revenue, also has some restraints. Lack of stringent regulations from regulatory authorities, consumer friendly manufacturing practices by market players and intake-safety concern as well as the lack of awareness of the particular product among the consumers are some of the restraints that hinder the global water enhancer market.
The global water enhancers market is basically segmented on the basis of active ingredients, raw material sources for active ingredients and end-use consumption.
Water enhancers market, by Active ingredients
- Vitamins
- Electrolytes
- Anti-oxidants
- Sweeteners
Water enhancers market, by Raw material for active ingredients
- Vegetables
- Tea leaves
- Coffee beans
- Coconut
Water enhancers market, by End-use
- Flavored
- Enhanced (Energy/Fitness drinks)
The production process of water enhancers is well advanced on the technological scale and innovation in the use of active ingredients is on-going. With their highly foreseen benefits, water enhancers ensure a great scope of application in sports and fitness drinks industry, health care sector and general consumer sector.
Geographically, global Water Enhancers market is segmented into seven main regions, which are North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan. North America is the prime region in the global Water Enhancers market followed by Western Europe. Additionally, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global water enhancer market over the period of 2015-2025.
The major players in the water enhancer market are as following:
- PepsiCo
- Arizona Beverages USA,
- Kraft foods
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Nestle etc.
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Market Supply & Demand
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Manufacturing Technology
- Market Value Chain
Sports Betting Kiosk Market Growth Factors, Demand, Trends, Technology and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2025
KIOSK offers the most fully-featured sports betting solutions, which allows users a self-serve venue to legally place bets, access handicapping services, sports information, and locally advertised promotions. These sports betting kiosks deliver virtually 24/7 betting access, eliminating many frustrations customers face when placing bets through sports books. KIOSK has been creating gaming kiosks for many years, with many custom sports betting platforms.
The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in sports betting kiosk markets.
Looping onto the regional overview, the global sports betting kiosk market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Leading players of the Sports Betting Kiosk market includes JCM Global, DB Solutions, International Game Technology PLC, ISI, LTD., Kambi Group PLC, KIOSK Information Systems, NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions, Olea Kiosks, Inc., SBTech Malta Limited, and SG Gaming.
Scope of the report:
- To classify the global sports betting kiosk market into segments by technology, services type, organization size, applications and analyze their growth prospects individually.
- To analyze market trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints associated with the Sports Betting Kiosk market.
- Profiling key companies operating in the global Sports Betting Kiosk market.
- To study market response with respect to the mergers and acquisitions in the industry.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast global Sports Betting Kiosk market size.
- To classify and forecast global Sports Betting Kiosk market based on vehicle type, sales channel, product type, component and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global Sports Betting Kiosk market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for global Sports Betting Kiosk industry.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Sports Betting Kiosk market.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Market Outlook
- Market Overview, By Technology
- Market Overview, By Panel
- Market Overview, By Application
- Market Overview, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Thin Client Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Top Competitors Players, Development, Investment and Global Forecast to 2025
A thin client is a computer that runs from resources stored on a central server instead of a localized hard drive. Thin clients work by connecting remotely to a server-based computing environment where most applications, sensitive data, and memory, are stored. Increase in inclination toward digital transformation among conventional organizations is one of the major factors driving the adoption of thin client across the U.S.
The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in thin client markets.
Looping onto the regional overview, the global thin client market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Leading players of the Thin Client market includes Samsung Electronics, NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd.
Scope of the report:
- To classify the global thin client market into segments by technology, services type, organization size, applications and analyze their growth prospects individually.
- To analyze market trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints associated with the Thin Client market.
- Profiling key companies operating in the global thin client market.
- To study market response with respect to the mergers and acquisitions in the industry.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast global thin client market size.
- To classify and forecast global thin client market based on vehicle type, sales channel, product type, component and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global thin client market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for global thin client industry.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Thin Client market.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Market Outlook
- Market Overview, By Technology
- Market Overview, By Panel
- Market Overview, By Application
- Market Overview, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
ENERGY
Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Expand as Government Invests Heavily in R&D
Growth Analysis Report on “Glass Processing Equipment Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Architectural, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others, Globa), by Type (Tempered, Laminated, Insulating, Coated, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Glass Processing Equipment Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Readers of the report can get detailed information on important drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Glass Processing Equipment business. They can also learn about trending technologies, manufacturing techniques, investment strategies, products, and applications that Glass Processing Equipment players should be paying attention to.
Each segment is deeply studied by the authors of the report to help players identify key growth pockets and make the right investment decisions in their Glass Processing Equipment business. All of the segments considered for the research study are analyzed on the basis of share, consumption, growth rate, consumer preference, and several other parameters.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered:
Lisec
Benteler
Glaston
Bystronic
Bottero
Leybold
North Glass
Glasstech
LandGlass
Von Ardenne
Siemens
CMS
Keraglass
Han Jiang
A summary of the Glass Processing Equipment market based on the product and application spectrum:
Product bifurcation:
Tempered
Laminated
Insulating
Coated
Others
Top insights included in the report:
- Market share held by each product type of this business vertical
- Profit estimation across all product segments
- Product sales figures
- Consumption scenario for every product type
Application classification of Glass Processing Equipment Market Industry:
Architectural
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global
Topics covered in this report are:
- Glass Processing Equipment Market Overview (Segment by Type, Application, Region, Market Size, Revenue & Production)
- Glass Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Applications: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
Key Companies Profile (Product Introduction, Application, Specification, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin).
- Market Competition by Manufacturers (Production & Revenue Market Share, Average Price, Competitive Situation and Trends, Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion)
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis (Raw Material, Price, Key Suppliers, and Industrial Chain Analysis)
- Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers (Direct / Indirect Marketing, Distributors List, Customers). Market Dynamics (Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, and Influence Factors)
- Consumption Analysis by Regions (2014-2019), Production, Revenue, Price Trend, and Growth Rate by Type
- Glass Processing Equipment Market Forecast to 2026 for Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trends, and Forecast by Types and Applications (2019-2026)
- Research Findings and Conclusion (Key Takeaway of the research report), Methodology and Data Source
Additionally, the report discusses key trends driving the growth of the market, opportunities involved, major challenges and risks that are often confronted by key manufacturers besides presenting an overall idea of the market. The report also analyses in details emerging trends in the marketplace and their impact on current and future development of the Glass Processing Equipment market.
Key questions answered in the Glass Processing Equipment Market report:
- What will the Glass Processing Equipment market size and the growth rate be in 2026
- What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Glass Processing Equipment market
- Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Glass Processing Equipment industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information
- What are the types and applications of Glass Processing Equipment What is the Glass Processing Equipment market share of each type and application
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Glass Processing Equipment Up Stream Industries Analysis, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis
- What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Glass Processing Equipment
- What are the Glass Processing Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Glass Processing Equipment Industry.
