Water Filtration Systems Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Flatbread market accounted for US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.

Under the product segment, the tortilla segment accounted for the largest share in the global Flatbread Market in 2018. The tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. The commercially available tortillas come in 6, 8, 10, and 12-inch sizes. Tortillas can be eaten plain or used as food wraps. They are commonly used in Spanish and Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and Tex-Mex cuisines. Tortillas are considered healthy flatbread options. They have replaced white sandwich bread in many parts of the world as they are considered more wholesome. The versatile application of tortillas as wraps in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant demand for tortillas from the HORECA sector. The availability of factory-produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at a reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the global tortilla market.

The market for global flatbread is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global flatbread market include American Flatbread Company Inc., California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron foods Ltd, GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods, Inc., Kronos, Signature Flatbreads Ltd, Stonefire, and among others.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the flatbread market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle-East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and Central America. Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed globally. Growing demand for convenience food products is expected to drive the market for flatbread in the up-coming years.

The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward frozen flatbread products. Additionally, the busy lifestyle and changing food habits of the consumers in developed countries such as the US and Canada has led to a surge in demand for convenience food. Flatbreads are widely used in preparing convenience food such as flatbread sandwiches, tortillas, rolls, etc. Therefore, the rising demand for convenience food is projected to boost the demand for flatbread in North America. Moreover, the demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO flatbread products is projected to boost over the forecast period. These products are gaining high acceptance among health-conscious consumers in North America and are positively influencing the growth for the flatbread market in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Flatbread Market Landscape Flatbread Market – Key Market Dynamics Flatbread Market – Global Market Analysis Flatbread Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Flatbread Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Flatbread Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Flatbread Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Flatbread Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

