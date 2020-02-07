MARKET REPORT
Water Management Markets is likely to register double digit CAGR during – 2023
Global Market
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Summary
The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is an electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc., Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others.
- The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor.
- The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)
- Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCW)
- Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TMPS)
- Night Vision System (NVS)
- Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
- Parking Assistance System (PAS)
- Others
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Components
- Camera
- LiDAR Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Laser
- Infrared Sensor
- Vision Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial vehicles
- Buses
- Trucks
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Rising amount of new aircraft orders and digitalization over glass cockpit are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market. However, delayed delivery of new aircrafts act as a restrain the market during the forecast period. Emphasis on intelligent aircraft manufacturing is identified as an opportunity for aircraft lightning protection market.
Aircraft lightning protection are used to protect critical and non-critical electronic equipment. The goal of lightning protection is to prevent accident and increase the safety of aircraft The frequency of lightning strikes in aircraft is affected by many other factor include the geographic area. Some key players in aircraft lightning protection are Cobham plc, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Dayton-Granger, Inc., National Technical Systems, Inc. and Avidyne Corporation among other.
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).
- By application, the global market is segmented into expanded metal foils, static wicks, transient voltage suppressor, light detection and others.
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into civil and military.
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Unmanned Areial Vehicles (UAVS)
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Application
- Expanded Metal Foils
- Static Wicks
- Transient Voltage Suppressor
- Light Detection
- Others
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, End Users
- Civil
- Military
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Vessel Traffic Management Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Summary
The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Vessel traffic management is the system used to carry monitoring, surveillance, communication and to navigate the ships and cargo in the oceans and seas. The vessel traffic monitoring is used to promote safety and security of the maritime traffic. These provides information regarding the position of the other water vehicle, related hazards and monitor the overall vessel movement. It uses various components for detection of the threat to the ships in the automatic identification systems, radar, satellite, and drones among others. Owing to its high efficiency, it is used in managing the traffic at offshore platforms, ports & coastal traffic, coast guard and rescue. Some key players in Vessel Traffic Management Market are: Saab AB, Vaisala Oyj, Thales Group, Rolta India Limited, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, Vissim AS, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, L3 Technologies, Terma A/S, Indra Sistemas S.A., And Other Key Companies
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Maritime Traffic
Vessel traffic management is useful in managing the freight traffic at the busy Maritime routes such as ports, harbors and coastal areas. As per the International Maritime Organization, 90% of the global trade is carried by the maritime route. The increasing sea traffic owing to rise in number of trade activities is projected to act as a driving force for the vessel traffic management. Despite of the headwinds of the trades issue between the giant economies; United States of America and China, the maritime traffic is expected to grow. Global Marine Trends 2030 report, the volume of the seaborne trade is estimated to escalate till 24 billion tons by 2030, which in turn boost the demand for cargo transport by seaways. This results rise in sea traffic and further better traffic management. Hence, the rise in sea traffic is projected to boost the market growth in the years to follow.
Increasing Focus Towards Enhancing Maritime Safety
Safety is the prominent factor taken into consideration when the transportation of goods is considered. The vessel traffic management acts as the security tool for the maritime transportation. Some of the potential threat to the sea transport includes, inappropriate information regarding waterway and weather conditions, which is likely to impact the sea transportation. Hence, to overcome this, higher focus is dedicated towards the increasing security. The Vessel traffic management enhances security through offering real time data, with safe and accurate position of vessels along with efficient traffic management, which ultimately contributing towards reduction in accidents and increase in maritime safety. Thus, increasing focus towards improving safety is anticipated to promote growth of the market in the forecasting period.
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with Vessel Traffic Management
The growth of the vessel traffic management market is mainly impacted owing to its high cost. The high cost the traffic management equipment is associated with the building of the stations that delivers data lines. In addition to this, the significant difficulties and the cost associated to develop the large network station at a longer range further hampers the market growth.
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Key Segments
1. By Function: Navigation, Communication and Surveillance
2. By Sensing Component: Radar, Satellite, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Weather Station, Radio Direction Finder (RDF), Drone and Others
3. By Application: Offshore Platform, Ports and Coastal Traffic, Coast Guard and Rescue and Others
4. By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Report Scope
The report on the vessel traffic management market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
· Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Function
· Navigation
· Communication
· Surveillance
Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Sensing Components
· Radar
· Satellite
· Automatic Identification System (AIS)
· Weather Station
· Radio Direction Finder (RDF)
· Drone
· Others
Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Application
· Offshore Platform
· Ports and Coastal Traffic
· Coast Guard and Rescue
· Others
Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
