Water-Proof Bag Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Water-Proof Bag Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Water-Proof Bag Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Jinjiang Jiaxing Company
- Sealock Outdoor Gear Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Socoole Technology Co. Ltd.
- 4U Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.
- Maysky Bags Co. Ltd.
- Guangzhou JQX Industrial Co., Limited
- Huian Mingzhou Light Industry Bags Co., Ltd.
- Quanzhou Hoosam Bags Co. Ltd.
- Yiwu Global Bag Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Clover Textile Co. Ltd.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Water-Proof Bag Market is Segmented as:
- By Product Types (Silicone Elastomers Type, Polyurethane Type, Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Type, Rubber Type, Wax Type, and Others)
- By Application (Marine, Defense, Packaging, Electronics, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Water-Proof Bag Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Water-Proof Bag Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2025
The Lithium ion battery market is anticipated to reach US $71.0 billion by 2025 from US$ 26.9 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Global Lithium ion battery market is segmented on basis of different types of Li-ion batteries available in the market for various applications. The different types of Li-ion batteries include; Lithium Cobalt Oxide batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide batteries, Lithium Manganese batteries, Lithium Titanate Oxide batteries and others. The other segment include Lithium Nickel Cobalt batteries and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide batteries. These batteries have several application areas including electric vehicle powertrain, industrial powertrain, energy storage systems, medical devices, and consumer electronics among others. The continuous research and development in the field of lithium cobalt oxide battery with an objective to improve the cathode and electrolyte solutions is helping the market to propel in the current times. Increasing the lifespan of lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) is anticipated to facilitate the market to propel in the years to come. On the other hand, the increasing investment in development of technologically robust medical devices, and the increase in procurement of technologically advanced medical devices is helping the market for Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMnO2) batteries to surge in the current scenario.
The global Lithium-Ion Battery market was valued at US$ 23,489.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 71,035.0 Mn by 2025.
The lithium ion battery market on a global perspective has been segmented on basis of application as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, energy storage systems, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, and others. The automotive segment is a prominent application segment in the lithium ion battery market, attributing to the enormous demand for lithium ion batteries. Pertaining to the advantages of Li-ion batteries, the automotive industry is being able to reduce various environmental impacts, thereby, the demand for the same is constantly increasing. Additionally, the consumer electronics industry is rising at an exponential rate across geographies over the years, and the industry has shifted from Ni-Cd batteries and NiMH batteries to Li-ion batteries owing to the advantage of lightweight, energy saving capacity and higher performance. The market for lithium ion batteries is anticipated to witness growth in aerospace & defense sector, due to the increasing defense budgets and aircraft orders. Similarly, the medical industry is also procuring large numbers of Li-ion batteries in the current scenario, with an objective to enhance their products and solutions with advanced technologies. The energy storage systems segment is also adopting Li-ion batteries attributing to the compact size and high energy density of the batteries. The global lithium ion battery market is expected to experience steep growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of battery procurement for various industrial applications.
The global lithium-ion battery market by geography is segmented into five regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 in global lithium ion battery market. Middle East and Africa region is foreseen to exhibit enormous growth in adopting lithium ion battery during the forecast period, thereby escalating at a prime rate over the years from 2018 – 2025.
The market for lithium ion battery is concentrated with substantial numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The major companies operating in the market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc., A123 Systems LLC, GS Yuasa International Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Johnson Controls International Plc. among others.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Lithium ion battery market – Key Takeaways
- Lithium ion battery market – Market Landscape
- Lithium ion battery market – Key Market Dynamics
- Lithium ion battery market – Analysis
- Lithium ion battery market Analysis – By Product
- Lithium ion battery market Analysis – By Component
- Lithium ion battery market Analysis– by Deployment
- Lithium ion battery market Analysis– by End User
- Lithium ion battery market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
- Lithium ion battery market – Industry Landscape
- Lithium ion battery market – Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Green Cement Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2017-2025 | LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.
The global green cement market is witnessing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of raw materials being carried out by the market players. Another factor boasting the market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies. The market for green cement consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced cementitious product to their customers. In addition, the infrastructure / construction industry across the globe is experiencing significant growth rate attributing to the demand from the mass. Parallel to this, the global infrastructure industry is experiencing a substantial demand to reduce the usage of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), which emits enormous amount of toxic CO2 gases. Owing to this factors, the players operating in the cement industry are shifting their focus towards eco-friendly raw materials such as fly ash, slag, recycled aggregates, and silica fumes, and burnt clay among others to mix them with lime and other solutions to prepare cement. These cementitious products emit much less CO2 as compared to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC).
The cement industry across the globe is experiencing a significant challenge in procuring raw materials owing to the increase in scarcity of fossil fuels, limestone and others. On the other hand, the construction growth worldwide is peaking at an exponential rate due to the rising demand for commercial sectors, residential sectors, and industries. This factor is directly proportional to the growth in demand for cement. This factor has risen the demand for other alternatives to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), i.e. green cement. The rapid increase in thermal power plants, steel manufacturing plants, and other manufacturing / engineering industries across the globe, produces significantly large quantity of by products such as fly ash, slag, and, micro-silica, among others. The deposition of these by products is enormous in context to their usage or consumption. Attributing to the increasing demand for cement as well as rising quantity of industrial byproducts in various countries, has propelled the governments of respective countries to undertake several initiatives to utilize the industrial byproducts into cement manufacturing. The increasing initiatives from the governments in the developed countries and developing nations is driving the market for green cement and the rising drift towards green alternatives of OPC is projecting a prominent future for the green cement market worldwide in the coming years.
The global green cement market by geography is segmented into five regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 in global green cement market. Europe is anticipated to exhibit enormous growth in adopting green cement during the forecast period, thereby escalating at a prime rate over the years from 2018 – 2025.
The leading companies operating in the field of green cement across the globe include LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V, Votorantim Group, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, China National Building Material Co., Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, and Ecocem among others. Various other companies are also operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for green cement to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- green cement market – Key Takeaways
- green cement market – Market Landscape
- green cement market – Key Market Dynamics
- green cement market – Analysis
- green cement market Analysis – By Product
- green cement market Analysis – By Component
- green cement market Analysis– by Deployment
- green cement market Analysis– by End User
- green cement market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
- green cement market – Industry Landscape
- green cement market – Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Energy & Utility Analytics Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2017-2025
The “Energy & Utility Analytics to 2025 By Type (Solution, and Service), By Service (Professional Services, and Managed Service), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based and Hybrid) By Application (Load Forecasting, Customer Analytics, Grid Analytics, Asset Management, Smart Meter Analytics) and By Verticals (Oil & Gas, Renewables, Nuclear Power, Electricity, and Water) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of energy & utility analytics market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant energy & utility analytics market players in the market and their key developments.
Energy & Utility Analytics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Service, Deployment Model, Application, and Vertical, energy & utility analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5,713.3 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2,260.0 Mn in 2017. Energy and utilities industry are implementing analytical tools for different applications so as to create new opportunities and counter challenges. In order to control costs, accurately make demand prediction, perform asset management and improve business decisions, utility companies require analytical solutions to improve their business performance by reducing expenses, enhancing services, lowering risks and efficiently uphold customer engagement.
Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are partnership of Infosys with Siemens PLM Software to create applications and services for MindSphere, which is an open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens. The partnership of Siemens and Infosys would enable the customers to enhance the competitiveness by managing the data produced by their devices. Initially the focus of partnership would be on the customers of energy, manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics industries. Also Wood and IBM signed an agreement of partnership to offer new digital products and services to improve the operational efficiencies for the end users in the industrial and energy markets. The collaboration focuses on oil & gas utilities considering capital project design & planning, asset insights, and project execution excellence. This M&A would significantly stimulate global growth in the coming years.
The global energy and utility analytics market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global energy and utility analytics market in 2017, followed by Europe. Rest of Europe and Germany being two key countries in Europe region which will lead energy and utility analytics market in this region, and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report profiles key players such are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys limited, Sap SE, SAS institute Inc., Wegowise, Inc. and Wipro Limited among others among others.
The report segments the global Energy & Utility Analytics market as follows:
Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – Type
Solutions
Services
Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud
Hybrid
Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – Application
Load Forecasting
Customer Analytics
Grid analytics
Asset Management
Smart Meter Analytics
Others
Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – By Vertical
Oil & Gas
Renewable Energy
Nuclear Power
Electricity
Water
Others
