Water Quality Testing Equipment Market 2020 Analysis and Advancements Outlook till 2027|ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies, AquaPhoenix Scientific

The global water quality testing equipment market accounted to US$ 3.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.67 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Significant investments in the water infrastructure sector by Government in the developed nations of the US and Canada are expected to fuel the water quality testing equipment market in this region.

The Clean Water Act (CWA) in the US is responsible for the protection of water bodies in the US with the standards set as per the desired usage of it. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SWDA) in the country is responsible for maintaining and improving the quality of drinking water supplied to the masses. The SWDA is also accountable for listing the standards in public water treatment plants.

The water desalination process is a widely adopted process in the Middle Eastern countries to bring a balance in the demand-supply of water. However, the process is observed to have specific negative impacts on the water bodies and the allied water ecosystem. It has been noted that the desalination process results in the diffusion of chemicals and anti-fouling agents in the sea. As a corrective measure, water agencies use automated warning stations and much other water quality testing equipment for monitoring the quality of water. The adoptions of water quality monitoring systems are therefore anticipated to spike up in the Middle Eastern region.

GLOBAL WATER QUALITY TESTING EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

pH Meter Dissolved Oxygen Meter Conductivity Meter Turbidity Tester Others



By Type

Handheld/ Portable

Benchtop

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Government

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



