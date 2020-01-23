Waterproof Membrane Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report To 2025

Natural Gas Treatment Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The Natural Gas Treatment Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global Natural Gas Treatment Market Synopsis:

The past four years, Natural Gas Treatment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Natural Gas Treatment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Natural Gas Treatment will reach at Higher rank.

Natural gas Treatment consists of removing all of the various hydrocarbons and fluids from the pure natural gas, to produce what is known as ‘pipeline quality’ dry natural gas. Major transportation pipelines usually impose restrictions on the make-up of the natural gas that is allowed into the pipeline. That means that before the natural gas can be transported it must be purified. While the ethane, propane, butane, and pentanes must be removed from natural gas, this does not mean that they are all ‘waste products’.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Natural Gas Treatment Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Desulfurization:

Generally natural gas treatment for sulphur removal (Desulfurization) is done with Claus/amine based scavenging or technology (dry or wet). In the past decades this hasn’t changed much, even though the needs of the market have shifted. Today smaller (shale) multi-well gas fields in isolated locations, gas sources with relatively low H2S content are quite common.

Decarburization: Decarburization (or decarbonization) term related as the reduction of carbon content. The Decarburization used in metallurgy, explaining the reduction of the content of carbon in metals (usually steel). Decarburization occurs when the metal is heated to temperatures of 700 °C or above when carbon in the metal reacts with gases containing oxygen or hydrogen. The separation of carbon seperate hard carbide phases resulting in a softening of the metal, primarily at the surfaces which are in contact with the decarburizing gas.

2) Industry Segmentation:

Onshore

Offshore

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Natural Gas Treatment Market:

Air Liquide, Shell, McDermott, Spectra Energy, Cabot Corporation, Nalco Holding Company, Honeywell UOP

Industry news:

Air Liquide (November 13, 2019)-

Air Liquide, DLVA and ENGIE are entering into an ambitious partnership to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale

Air Liquide, the Durance, Luberon, Verdon urban area (DLVA) and ENGIE are signing a cooperation agreement to develop the “HyGreen Provence” project which aims at producing, storing and distributing green hydrogen.

Initiated in 2017, “HyGreen Provence” will make it possible to develop and validate the technico-economic conditions for the production of 1,300 GWh of solar electricity, equivalent to the annual residential consumption of about 450,000 people, together with the production of renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale through water electrolysis. The project will be developed in several stages with the first deliverables envisaged by the end of 2021 and a possible final step in 2027. Eventually, several tens of thousands of metric tons of renewable hydrogen could be produced in this way every year to meet a very broad spectrum of uses.

The DLVA urban area, which comprises 25 municipalities and 65,000 inhabitants, has considerable advantageous resources for this project, including one of France’s most favourable levels of sunshine (an average of 1,450 hours per year), substantial land availability and the presence of a salt cavity storage site able to accommodate the large-scale centralised production of renewable hydrogen.

Air Liquide and ENGIE, partners committed to the development of hydrogen solutions, have decided to join forces in the project, alongside the DLVA urban area, by combining their strengths:

Air Liquide’s expertise in the field of hydrogen, spanning across the entire value chain, from production until final usage, and which includes in particular low-carbon production technologies including electrolysis

ENGIE’s expertise in the implementation of zero-carbon solutions for its industrial customers and the regions, solutions that are based on fully renewable energy sources including hydrogen and incorporate the entire value chain (production, storage, distribution)

And the commitment of the DLVA urban area to support the development of a project of a scale and nature unprecedented in France

