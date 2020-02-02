Waterproof Membrane Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Waterproof Membrane market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waterproof Membrane business, shared in this Report.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waterproof Membrane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Waterproof Membrane value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Waterproof Membrane in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Sika AG

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Soprema Group

DOW Chemical Company

GAF Materials Corporation

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Johns Manville

Renolit Se

Fosroc International Limited

Solmax International Inc

Chryso S.A.S

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

Flex Roofing Systems

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GSE Environmental

IKO Industries Ltd

Isomat S.A

Juta A.S

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei International

Noble Company

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

Paul Porcelanosa Group

Schluter System Ltd

Tremco illbruck Ltd

Raven Industries

Polyglass Spa

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Waste & Water Management

Construction

Tunnels & Landfills

Bridges & Highways

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives Covered in this Waterproof Membrane Market Report:

To study and analyze the global Waterproof Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waterproof Membrane market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Waterproof Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waterproof Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waterproof Membrane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents Covered in the Waterproof Membrane Market Report:

Global Waterproof Membrane Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Waterproof Membrane Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Waterproof Membrane Segment by Type

2.3 Waterproof Membrane Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Waterproof Membrane Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Waterproof Membrane Segment by Application

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Waterproof Membrane Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Waterproof Membrane Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Waterproof Membrane Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Waterproof Membrane by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Waterproof Membrane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Waterproof Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Waterproof Membrane Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterproof Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Waterproof Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios