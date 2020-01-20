Wax Emulsion Market by Material Base (Synthetic, Natural), Type (PE, PP, Paraffin, Carnauba)- Global Forecast to 2024

A Latest published report “Wax Emulsion Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 149 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Wax Emulsion Market is estimated to be worth US$ 1.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024.

Major Vendors profiled in the Wax Emulsion Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Nippon Seiro Co. (Japan)

Altana AG (Germany)

Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Michelman Inc. (US)

Repsol S.A. (Spain)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Hexion Inc. (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

DANQUINSA GmbH (Germany)

H&R GROUP (Germany)

Paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, cosmetics, and textiles, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, paints & coatings were the largest end-users in 2018. Ease of use, environment-friendly, small particle size and physical stability are some crucial features of wax emulsion, which has led to its massive demand in paint & coating formulations. The growth of the global paints & coatings industry is expected to augment the demand for wax emulsions further during the forecast period.

The carnauba wax emulsions are the costliest of the various types available in the market. This segment is anticipated to witness above-average growth during the forecast period, in terms of its value. Despite its high cost, carnauba wax is used extensively in various applications including cosmetics, medical, food packaging, and polishes, among others.

“Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the wax emulsion market between 2019 and 2024”

The Asia Pacific wax emulsion market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. China, Japan, and India together accounted for the lion’s share of the Asia Pacific wax emulsion market in 2018. China is a major consumer of wax emulsions in Asia Pacific due to the extensive use of the product in various industries, such as paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze region-specific trends in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define and describe the wax emulsion market based on material base, type, end-use industry, and region

based on material base, type, end-use industry, and region To estimate and forecast the size of the wax emulsion market, in terms of volume (tons) and value (USD million).

To identify and analyze the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the wax emulsion market across the globe

To strategically identify and profile key market players, and analyze their core competencies1 in the market

To analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions that have taken place in the market

